ADVERTISEMENT

Wherever you may stand on the “cancel culture” debate, there’s no denying that numerous high-profile figures have gotten away with terrible crimes that they likely wouldn’t have escaped in different circumstances.

The following celebrities either spent little time in jail, were acquitted of their charges, or settled with their victims for substantial sums of money.

Their stories are little known, and shed light on how far a powerful surname or a valuable connection can get you.

﻿