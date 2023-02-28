During the time when we were all stuck at home, one thing I missed as much as traveling was attending live concerts. For some people, it may sound strange that people enjoy being stuck in a huge crowd of strangers, but if you have experienced it at least once in your life, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

Seeing your favorite artist perform live and chanting all the hits together with other fans creates an absolutely unforgettable feeling of unity and excitement. Even your least favorite songs sound different when you are part of a crowd at a concert.

Fortunately, public events are back in our lives, and while you are browsing music websites for concerts in 2023, we decided to revisit history and give you a list of the biggest concerts ever in the history of modern music. Is there a show on this list you wish you could have attended?

Share this article with fellow live music lovers, and tell us in the comments about your experience of attending concert tours of your favorite artists and what made them so memorable for you.