Team Canada’s Alysha Newman celebrated her epic Olympic bronze medal win with a memorable twerk. The pole vaulter, who has no problem with nudity as exemplified by her popular OnlyFans page, cleared 4.85 meters in the final on Wednesday (August 7), breaking the national record.

Upon smashing the Canadian record at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and making history as the first Canadian Olympic pole vault medalist in 112 years, Alysha shook her booty to the excited crowd.

Various clips of the hilarious moment have been circulating on social media, with a handful of people appreciating the earnest moment.

A person on X (formerly known as Twitter) commented: “She knows how to throw it.”

“She rocked that competition!” an X user wrote.

Image credits: alyshanewman

Someone shared: “That was her moment and she seized it.”

A netizen added: “You gotta really twerk for that because she deserves it!”

A separate individual chimed in: “A little twerk never hurt nobody”

Image credits: alyshanewman

The 30-year-old athlete reportedly said it had been a goal of hers to win a medal for Canada in the event.

“I’m so excited,” she told CBC on Wednesday. “I laugh because getting third is, I mean I’ve never got third, but it’s funny because you have to still wait and sit there and wait until the other girls are done. So I’m so awkwardly standing there like, ‘What do I do? Do I celebrate? Do I kiss everyone? Do I cry?'”

Alysha continued: “It was a really surreal moment and it was awesome.

Image credits: Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

“I just feel like I’m very emotionally stable right now and just feel so honored to be the first [women’s] pole vaulter to bring home an Olympic medal for Canada.”

The Ontario native finished at the same height as the American silver medallist Katie Moon but had one more missed attempt. Nina Kennedy of Australia cleared 4.90m to win gold, CBC reported.

Alysha Newman twerking at the Olympics in Paris today after the Canadian jumps 4.85 m pic.twitter.com/9kCghDQtWw — Dutch_Investor (@cryptostonk2) August 7, 2024

Video credits: cryptostonk2

Coming out of the qualifying round, Alysha said she felt she could be the surprise of the final. However, that thought did not cross her mind after Wednesday’s final — just her celebration that she said tricked her coach into thinking she was actually injured, as per the Canadian broadcaster.

“I just was excited about my celebration,” she told CBC. “Did you guys like that? My fake injury because I’m always injured, that was the whole thing.”

Image credits: alyshanewman

DIFFERENT ANGLE: Alysha Newman twerking at the Olympics in Paris today after the Canadian jumps 4.85 m pic.twitter.com/3XpTBYitgi — Dutch_Investor (@cryptostonk2) August 8, 2024

Video credits: cryptostonk2

The Olympian dealt with a number of injuries in the past, but she has learned a lot since the Tokyo Games in 2021, stating: “Tokyo happened and it built so much character for me heading into this Games.

“I felt like I was stronger than ever, mentally tough — I never gave up on myself this year and when things went bad, I still smiled and that’s huge.

“I’m happy, still, when I lose. I don’t think a lot of athletes feel that way.

Image credits: alyshanewman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇨🇦Alysha Newman Oly🇨🇦 (@alyshanewman)

“And so I’m honored that I could step off the track with a bad day and still go home and feel accomplished because I’ve done so much in this sport and this keeps adding to my resume.”

When Alysha isn’t smashing records in the Olympic field event, she delights supporters with insights into her life on OnlyFans, The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

Alysha charges around $12.99 a month for sexy snapshots of her athletic body. “I saw this opportunity,” she said in 2022 on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast. “I am that frisky out there female, like I like to wear bikinis I like to take photos from behind and I like to like to show my curves because I don’t know when I’m gonna lose this body.”

Image credits: Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

The athlete recalled how she saw OnlyFans as an opportunity to make a new income in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There wasn’t many sponsors for Tokyo because everything got messed up because it was postponed a year later,” she explained.

The sportswoman continued: “I said, ‘How can I capitalize on an income from the Olympics and also my brand?’”

Image credits: alyshanewman

@alyshanewman Balance, in my view, is not about equal parts, but about ensuring you have a healthy mix of interests and are able to find the opportunity to recharge⚖️ ♬ original sound – Sarah Ryan

Alysha admitted that at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, she went live on the internet content subscription service.

“Girl I made so much money,” she revealed. “I think within the first hour of launching it I had over just 2,500 people sign up at $29.99.”

“I’ve never had this type of income come in at once,” Alysha said, before arguing: “People are already paying me for my image and my likeness on Instagram, so why not monetize that on a platform that puts money in your pocket per second per hour?”

