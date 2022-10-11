Here are some funny inspirational quotes to help you handle uncomfortable situations and counterparts without directly confronting them. Share with us in the comments how you deal with awkward conversations and people who tend to cross boundaries.

If you are not a natural-born comedian who can pull random funny things to say out of a hat (not many of us are), try memorizing some funny quotes. Next time somebody is taking too much interest in your private life or commenting on your personal tastes, a short funny comeback will immediately change the course of the conversation, also showing all the commenters that while staying perfectly polite, you are not one to take others’ nonsense.

When you are in an argument or someone is trying to insult you, say something funny and clever, and then observe the other person’s reaction. One problem you could possibly encounter here is that our mind might not always be ready to come up with a witty and funny phrase at a moment’s notice. That’s absolutely fine; improvisation is not an easy skill to master. Not to worry though, there is a way around this too.

Life can throw different situations at us. And while we have no way of predicting what’s coming next, we can at least be prepared to respond. But how, you ask, if we don’t know what to be ready for? Well, experience shows that even in the most awkward of situations, humor can be very helpful, and saying funny stuff (or maybe even a little sarcastic) in response to something rude often works wonders.

#1 When people tell me, “You’re going to regret that in the morning,” I sleep until noon because I’m a problem solver.

#2 Birthdays are good for you. Studies show that people who have the most of them live the longest.

#3 Always remember you’re unique, just like everyone else.

#4 The leading source of computer problems is computer solutions.

#5 Silence is golden. Unless you have kids. Then it’s suspicious.

#6 Some days you’re the bird. Some days you’re the statue.

#7 Of course I talk to myself. Sometimes I need an expert opinion.

#8 Any of us has the capacity to light up a room. Some when they enter, others when they leave it.

#9 I stopped fighting my inner demons, we’re on the same side now.

#10 I would never die for my beliefs because I might be wrong.

#11 Don’t you tell me the sky is the limit when there are footprints on the moon.

#12 Life is a bowl of soup, and I’m a fork.

#13 If the world didn’t suck, we’d all fall off of it!

#14 If you’re not supposed to eat at night, then why is there a light bulb in the fridge?

#15 The best part of going to work is coming home at the end of the day.

#16 I wouldn’t exactly say I’m lazy, but it’s a good thing that breathing is a reflex.

#17 Do not let your mind wander too much. It is too small for you to let it out alone.

#18 I’m not sluggish. I’m just highly motivated to do nothing.

#19 “Stressed” is just “desserts” spelled backwards.

#20 I put the ‘pro’ in ‘procrastinate.’

#21 Every rule has an exception. This rule is no exception.

#22 They say good, honest work never did anybody any harm, but I don’t want even the slightest risk.

#23 It might look like I’m doing nothing. But, in my head, I’m quite busy.

#24 I’m never wrong. I’m just different levels of right.

#25 Beauty fades. Dumb is forever.

#26 I’m not sleeping, I’m resting my eyelids.

#27 They say don’t try this at home… so I went to my friend’s home!

#28 Abandon the search for Truth; settle for a good fantasy.

#29 World Magazine has come out with a new survey: Apparently, three out of four people make up 75 percent of the population.

#30 I’d agree with you, but then we’d both be wrong.

#31 I’m sorry, I have to go. You’re boring me to death and my survival instincts are kicking in.

#32 Don’t worry, if Plan A doesn’t work, there are 25 more letters in the alphabet.

#33 I’d be offended, but I’m too busy mentally correcting your errors.

#34 If you can’t live without me, then why aren’t you dead yet?

#35 My bed and I are perfect for each other, but my alarm clock keeps trying to break us up.

#36 I do all my ironing in the dryer.

#37 I always say “Morning” instead of “Good morning”—if it were a good morning, I’d still be sleeping and not talking to people!

#38 It’s okay if you don’t like me. Not everyone has avarage taste.

#39 I’m glad I don’t have to hunt for my own food. I have no idea where sandwiches live.

#40 My brain has too many tabs open.

#41 Whatever you’re doing, always give 100 percent. Unless you’re donating blood.

#42 According to my mirror I am pregnant. The father is Nutella.

#43 I am in touch with my motivation. I saw it going by this morning, waving at me and winking.

#44 I think the worst time to have a heart attack is during a game of charades.

#45 Chocolate doesn’t ask any questions. Chocolate simply understands.

#46 Confessions may be great for your soul, but they are hell for your reputation.

#47 Dental-Chair Revelation: Once you have your mouth open, dentists lose the ability to ask questions with a simple yes or no answer.

#48 Doesn’t expecting the unexpected make the unexpected expected?

#49 A bank is a place that will lend you money, if you can prove that you don’t need it.

#50 As long as cocoa beans grow on trees, chocolate is fruit to me.

#51 Experience is a wonderful thing. It enables you to recognize a mistake when you make it again.

#52 Stupidity knows no boundaries, but it knows a lot of people.

#53 The road to success is always under construction.

#54 The true nature of a human being clearly shows when the supermarket opens a second checkout lane.

#55 They say crime doesn’t pay. So does my current job make me a criminal?

#56 They say money doesn’t bring you happiness. Still, it is better to verify things for yourself.

#57 My bed is a magical place I suddenly remember everything I had to do.

#58 Think nothing is impossible? Try slamming a revolving door.

#59 People say ‘Go big or go home’ like going home is a bad thing.

#60 If love is the answer, could you please rephrase the question?

#61 A clear conscience is usually the sign of a bad memory.

#62 Those who criticize our generation seem to forget who raised it!

#63 I am an example to others. A bad example.

#64 Death is hereditary.

#65 He who laughs last, didn't get it.

#66 When it comes to thought, some people stop at nothing.

#67 You’re just jealous because the voices only talk to me.

#68 I’m jealous of my parents. I’ll never have a kid as cool as theirs, one who is smart, has devilishly good looks, and knows all sorts of funny sayings.

#69 My wallet is like an onion. Every time I open it, it makes me cry.

#70 Unless your name is Google, stop acting like you know everything.

#71 Somebody said today that I’m lazy. I nearly answered him.

#72 You can’t have everything. Where would you put it?

#73 I finally found a machine at the gym that I like: the vending machine!

#74 I get enough exercise from pushing my luck.

#75 A diamond is just a lump of coal that did well under pressure.

#76 Cancel my subscription—I don’t need your issues.

#77 Want to know what it’s like to have the best kid in the world? You’ll have to ask Grandma and Grandpa.

#78 I am swift as a gazelle. An old one. With arthritis. Run over by a Land Rover. 8 days ago.

#79 I refuse to have a battle of wits with an opponent so clearly unarmed.

#80 If a man said he’ll fix it, he’ll fix it. There is no need to nag him every 6 months about it.

#81 Hearing voices in your head is normal. Listening to them is quite common. Arguing with them – acceptable. It is only when you lose that argument that you get in real trouble.

#82 How many times must I flush before you finally go away?

#83 I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers, because I can always count on them.

#84 A broad smile is a cooler way of showing your enemies that you have teeth.

#85 A jellyfish has existed as a species for 500 million years, surviving just fine without a brain. That gives hope to quite a few people.

#86 Don’t vacuum and listen to loud music on your headphones at the same time. I finished three rooms until I realized the vacuum wasn’t even on.

#87 With a face like yours, you have a good chance in a lawsuit against your parents.

#88 There are people who are living proof that total brain failure does not always lead to physical death.

#89 There is no lousy weather, only lousy choice of clothing.

#90 Going to bed early. Not going to a party. Not leaving my house. My childhood punishments have become my adult goals.

#91 Whoever said, “Out of sight, out of mind” never had a spider disappear in their bedroom.”

#92 Your bank account can always be overdrawn. It’ll never be overfilled.

#93 I’m glad I don’t have to hunt for my food. Where does pasta even live?

#94 I’m cooler than the other side of the pillow.

#95 In the immortal words of Taylor Swift, I’m going to shake you off.

#96 We can’t all be princesses. Someone has to wave when I roll by.

#97 Age is a very high price to pay for maturity.

#98 Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.

#99 He who wakes up early, yawns all day long.

#100 When life hands you lemons, make lemonade, find the person that life handed vodka to, and have a party.

#101 I am nobody. Nobody is perfect. I am perfect.

#102 Where there is a "will," there are 500 relatives.

#103 Wear short sleeves. Support your right to bare arms!

#104 If you can't see the bright side of life, polish the dull side.

#105 Advice is what we ask for when we already know the answer but wish we didn't.

#106 You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say will be misquoted, then used against you.

#107 Why do psychics have to ask you for your name?

#108 The more people I meet, the more I like my dog.

#109 You know what they say—dynamite comes in small packages.

#110 God created the world. Everything else is made in China.

#111 I didn’t fall down. I did attack the floor, though.

#112 I refuse to answer that question on the grounds that I don’t know the answer.

#113 A train station is where the train stops. A bus station is where the bus stops. On my desk, I have a work station…

#114 I used to think that you were a pain in the neck. My opinion of you has dropped significantly lower since then.

#115 Change is inevitable, except from a parking meter.

#116 Do people talk about you behind your back?



Simply fart.

#117 Don’t you wish they made a clap-on-clap-off device for some people’s mouths?

#118 Fart when people hug you. You’ll make them feel strong.

#119 I don’t care what people think of me. Mosquitos find me attractive!

#120 There’s no “we” in fries.

#121 I’m not ignoring the alarm clock, I’m waiting to see who breaks first.

#122 Everyone is today years old when they find out coriander is dead and dry cilantro.

#123 Never ask a starfish for directions.

#124 I would like to thank my middle finger for always sticking up for me when I needed it.