Feeling down today and need some funny motivational quotes to get through the day? Well, you came to the right place. Like an apple repels doctors, these quotes might keep you from pessimistic thoughts and procrastination that we all suffer from sometimes. From US presidents to praised celebrities, we have compiled a list of the greatest motivational funny quotes that came from famous people . Some of them are more inspiring and hilarious than others, so be sure to upvote the ones you liked the most. If you have some quotes you want to share, do so in the comments below.

Inspiration and comedy are two cures for the pessimistic mind. Where they see sadness and destruction, inspirational quotes try to look at everything from a much more positive side, like a half-full glass, sunshine, and rainbows outside. While inspiration can stand individually, a little bit of comedy mixed in the recipe pushes these quotes towards greatness. After all, funny quotes with a hint of inspiration can deliver that serotonin and dopamine straight to the brain. And with this surge of chemicals, even the most unmotivated person in the world would go to work and be effective. As far as chemical concoctions go, this is the greatest in the world, and only these quotes can deliver it so well.

Motivation and comedy can work hand-in-hand, and the best example of it is funny inspirational quotes. As the name gives away, they bring that much-needed motivation when you are down while putting on a smile at the same time. Two things completed in a combination of just a few words. A rare sight when it comes to quotes. For this reason, inspirational funny quotes might hold a special place in people's hearts, especially for people who are down on their luck. Even pessimists, the half-empty glass people, might change their minds thanks to their effect.

#1 “And remember, no matter where you go, there you are.” – Confucius

#2 “The road to success is always under construction.” — Lily Tomlin

#3 “No man goes before his time — unless the boss leaves early.” — Groucho Marx

#4 “Whatever you do, always give 100% — unless you’re donating blood.” — Bill Murray

#5 “Life is hard. After all, it kills you.” — Katharine Hepburn

#6 “My therapist told me the way to achieve true inner peace is to finish what I start. So far I’ve finished two bags of M&Ms and a chocolate cake. I feel better already.” — Dave Barry

#7 “I have noticed that even people who claim everything is predetermined and that we can do nothing to change it look before they cross the road.” — Stephen Hawking

#8 “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” — Mae West

#9 “There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” — Linda Grayson

#10 “To be sure of hitting the target, shoot first, and call whatever you hit the target.” – Ashleigh Brilliant

#11 “I thought I was wrong once, but I was mistaken.” – H. Kyle Seale

#12 “I’m an optimist, but an optimist who carries a raincoat.” – Harold Wilson

#13 “Everywhere is within walking distance if you have the time.” – Steven Wright

#14 “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” – Oscar Wilde

#15 “Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny.” – Stephen Hawking

#16 “Bad decisions make good stories.” — Ellis Vidler

#17 “Confidence is 10% hard work and 90% delusion.” — Tina Fey

#18 “Hard work never killed anybody, but why take a chance?” — Edward Bergen

#19 “By working faithfully eight hours a day, you may eventually get to be boss and work 12 hours a day.” — Robert Frost

#20 “If hard work is the key to success, most people would rather pick the lock.” — Claude MacDonald

#21 “Find out what you like doing best and get someone to pay you for doing it.” — Katharine Whitehorn

#22 “Anyone can do any amount of work, provided it isn’t the work he’s supposed to be doing at that moment.” — Robert Benchley

#23 “A laugh can be a very powerful thing. Why, sometimes in life, it’s the only weapon we have.” — Roger Rabbit, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

#24 “A good rule to remember for life is that when it comes to plastic surgery and sushi, never be attracted by a bargain.” — Graham Norton

#25 “My favorite thing to do on this planet is to play games. And if you don’t enjoy games, then you’re really missing the point of what this life is.” — RuPaul

#26 “Life is just a big bowl of fancy assorted cashews!” — Patrick Star, SpongeBob SquarePants

#27 “I’m a bit of a sucker for second chances. They’re my first favorite kind of chance.” — Jessica Day, New Girl

#28 “We need to remember what’s important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third.” — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

#29 “To alcohol! The cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems.” — Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

#30 “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. I read that one on a can of lemonade. I like to think it applies to life.” — Andy Dwyer, Parks and Recreation

#31 “I would do anything for my friends, which I think is how everyone in the world feels. Which is why I finally understand war.” — Jeff Winger, Community

#32 “Most of us don’t need a psychiatric therapist as much as a friend to be silly with.” — Robert Brault

#33 “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What? You too? I thought I was the only one!” — C.S. Lewis

#34 “A true friend is someone that thinks you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” — Bernard Meltzer

#35 “Honesty is the key to a relationship. If you can fake that, you’re in.” — Richard Jeni

#36 “When you’re in love, it’s the most glorious two-and-a-half days of your life.” — Richard Lewis

#37 “Love conquers all things except poverty and toothache.” — Mae West

#38 “Love can change a person the way a parent can change a baby — awkwardly, and often with a great deal of mess.” — Lemony Snicket

#39 “Do or do not. There is no try. “ — Yoda

#40 “It’s okay to look at the past and the future. Just don’t stare.” — Benjamin Dover

#41 “Be happy, it drives people crazy.” — Paulo Coelho

#42 “You can’t have everything. Where would you put it?” — Steven Wright

#43 “Never put off till tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow.” – Mark Twain

#44 “The road to success is dotted with many tempting parking spaces.” – Will Rogers

#45 “You can if you think you can.” – George Reeves

#46 “You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it.” — Robin Williams

#47 “You grow up the day you have your first real laugh — at yourself.” — Ethel Barrymore

#48 “See the world like a big wardrobe. Everybody has his own costume. There is only one that fits you perfectly.” — George Harris

#49 “Everything is funny, as long as it’s happening to somebody else.” – Will Rogers

#50 “When you are asked if you can do a job, tell ’em, ‘Certainly I can!’ Then get busy and find out how to do it.” — Theodore Roosevelt

#51 “Oh, you hate your job? Why didn’t you say so? There’s a support group for that. It’s called everybody, and they meet at the bar.” — Drew Carey

#52 “I love deadlines. I like the whooshing sound they make as they fly by.” — Douglas Adams

#53 “Be like a postage stamp; stick to one thing until you get there.” — Josh Billings

#54 “The difference between try and triumph is just a little umph!” — Marvin Phillips

#55 “Work is the greatest thing in the world, so we should always save some of it for tomorrow.” — Don Herold

#56 “I learned a long time ago that worrying is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but it doesn’t get you anywhere.” — Van Wilder, National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

#57 “You want to get out of the hole? First you’re going to have to put down the shovel.”

#58 “Life is tough, darling. Life is hard. And we better laugh at everything, otherwise, we’re going down the tube.” — Joan Rivers

#59 “To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone.” — Reba McEntire

#60 “Fate is just what you call it when you don’t know the name of the person screwing you over.” — Lois, Malcolm in the Middle

#61 “I love a good nap. Sometimes it’s the only thing getting me out of bed in the morning.” — George Costanza, Seinfeld

#62 “We know our friends by their defects rather than by their merits.” — William Somerset Maugham

#63 “It’s important to our friends to believe that we are unreservedly frank with them, and important to the friendship that we are not.” — Mignon McLaughlin

#64 “The heart has its reasons, of which reason knows nothing.” — Blaise Pascal

#65 “Love is a two-way street constantly under construction.” — Carroll Bryant

#66 “Don’t underestimate the value of Doing Nothing, of just going along, listening to all the things you can’t hear, and not bothering.” – Winnie the Pooh

#67 “A day without laughter is a day wasted.” – Charlie Chaplin

#68 “Remember, today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday.” – Dale Carnegie

#69 “Aspire to inspire before we expire.” — Eugene Bell Jr.

#70 “Sometimes you climb out of bed in the morning and you think, ‘I’m not going to make it’, but you laugh inside remembering all the times you’ve felt that way.” — Charles Bukowski

#71 “Worrying is like paying a debt you don’t owe.” – Mark Twain

#72 “A clear conscience is a sure sign of a bad memory.” — Mark Twain

#73 “Stories of imagination tend to upset those without one.” — Terry Pratchett

#74 “Opportunity does not knock, it presents itself when you beat down the door.” — Kyle Chandler

#75 “Honest criticism is hard to take, particularly from a relative, a friend, an acquaintance, or a stranger.” — Franklin P. Jones

#76 “If you let your head get too big, it’ll break your neck.” — Elvis Presley

#77 “Here is a test to find whether your mission on earth is finished — If you’re alive it isn’t.” — Richard Bach

#78 “The trouble with having an open mind, of course, is that people will insist on coming along and trying to put things in it.” — Terry Pratchett

#79 “Hating people is like burning down your own home to get rid of a rat.” — Harry Emerson Fosdick

#80 “Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive.” — Elbert Hubbard

#81 “When I hear somebody sigh, ‘Life is hard,’ I am always tempted to ask, ‘Compared to what?'” — Sydney J. Harris

#82 “People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day.” – A. A. Milne

#83 “Prediction is very difficult, especially about the future.” – Niels Bohr

#84 “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.”– Milton Berle

#85 “The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” – Michael Altshuler

#86 “Be not afraid of going slowly, be afraid only of standing still.” – Chinese Proverb

#87 “Always laugh when you can, it is cheap medicine.” — Lord Byron

#88 “I cannot afford to waste my time making money.” — Louis Agassiz

#89 “A pessimist is a person who has had to listen to too many optimists.” – Don Marquis