Filmmaking technology has come a long way, and today’s movies frequently offer stunning visuals. However, there is something about the ’90s movie era that makes us go back to those films. Sure, the visuals might not have been the best (compared to what we’ve got now), but what they delivered was some solid entertainment and memorable dialogues. No wonder some of the most famous movie quotes of all time come from the ’90s. 

As a society, we love movie quotes. If used appropriately, they enhance the conversation, make it fun, and — more importantly — give us something to bond over. A lot of popular movie quotes have become a permanent part of our vocabulary. You don’t even have to have watched the movies to know the quotes. 

While this applies to all movies, the influence of the movie quotes from the ’90s on our speech is probably the strongest. Their tongue-in-cheek attitude is very appealing, and if you are stuck for a perfect answer in a conversation, the best one-liners are always at your service, along with inspiring movie quotes for the times you need a boost. 

In this article, you will find some of the best quotes from ’90s movies. How many of these do you use on a regular basis? Did we get your favorite one? If not, put it down in the comments and share this article with your cinephile friends.  

#1

Titanic

"Jack, I want you to draw me like one of your French girls." - Rose Dewitt Bukater

#2

Scream

"Do you like scary movies?" - Ghostface

#3

Ace Ventura

"Alrighty Then!" - Ace Ventura

#4

Forrest Gump

"My mama always said, life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get." - Forrest Gump

#5

Home Alone

"Keep the change, ya filthy animal!" - Gangster 'Johnny'

#6

Titanic

"I'm the King of the World!" - Jack Dawson

#7

Hocus Pocus

"Oh, look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!" - Winifred Sanderson

#8

The Big Lebowski

"Nobody calls me Lebowski. You got the wrong guy. I'm the Dude, man." - The Dude

#9

Friday

"Bye, Felicia." - Craig Jones

#10

Before Sunrise

"If there’s any kind of magic in this world… it must be in the attempt of understanding someone." - Celine

#11

Notting Hill

"After all... I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." - Anna Scott

#12

Fight Club

"The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club." - Tyler Durden

#13

Apollo 13

"Houston, we have a problem." - Jim Lovell

#14

Toy Story

"To infinity, and beyond!" - Buzz Lightyear

#15

The Shawshank Redemption

"Get busy livin’, or get busy dyin’" - Andy Dufresne

#16

The Lion King

"Hakuna Matata" - Timon and Pumbaa

#17

Jurassic Park

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should." - Dr. Ian Malcolm

#18

A Few Good Men

"You can’t handle the truth!" - Col. Nathan R. Jessep

#19

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

"Hasta la vista, baby!" - The Terminator

#20

Forrest Gump

"Run, Forrest, run!" - Jenny Curran

#21

Pulp Fiction

"Now I wanna dance, I wanna win. I want that trophy, so dance good…" - Mia Wallace

#22

Clueless

"Ugh! As if!" - Cher Horowitz

#23

Dumb And Dumber

"Just when I think you couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this… and totally redeem yourself." - Harry

#24

Forrest Gump

"I'm not a smart man... but I know what love is." - Forrest Gump

#25

Home Alone

"Bless this highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner and the people who sold it on sale. Amen." - Kevin

#26

Pulp Fiction

"Mmmm-hmmm! This is a tasty burger!" - Jules Winnfield

#27

The Sandlot

"You're killin' me, Smalls" - Hamilton 'Ham' Porter

#28

Rush Hour

"Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?" - Detective James Carter

#29

Good Will Hunting

"How do you like them apples?" - Will Hunting

#30

Jerry Maguire

"Show me the money!" - Rod Tidwell

#31

Se7en

"Ernest Hemingway once wrote, 'The world is a fine place and worth fighting for.' I agree with the second part." - William Somerset

#32

The Godfather Part III

"Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in." - Michael Corleone

#33

Groundhog Day

"Well, what if there is no tomorrow? There wasn't one today." - Phil

#34

Office Space

"Excuse me, I believe you have my stapler..." - Milton Waddams

#35

Wayne's World

"I'm having a good time... not." - Garth Algar

#36

Fight Club

"You met me at a very strange time in my life." - Narrator

#37

Home Alone

"Buzz, your girlfriend... woof!" - Kevin

#38

Batman Returns

"Life's a b*tch, now so am I." - Catwoman

#39

Dumb And Dumber

"We got no food, we got no job, our pets' heads are falling off!" - Lloyd

#40

Pulp Fiction

"Just because you are a character doesn’t mean that you have character." - The Wolf

#41

Braveheart

"They may take our lives, but they'll never take our freedom!" - William Wallace

#42

10 Things I Hate About You

"I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?" - Chastity

#43

American Beauty

"But it helps me remember... I need to remember... Sometimes there's so much beauty in the world, I feel like I can't take it, and my heart is just going to cave in." - Ricky Fitts

#44

10 Things I Hate About You

"Don’t let anyone, ever, make you feel like you don’t deserve what you want." - Patrick Verona

#45

You've Got Mail

"I wanted it to be you. I wanted it to be you so badly." - Kathleen Kelly

#46

Star Wars - Episode I: The Phantom Menace

"Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering. I sense much fear in you." - Yoda

#47

A League Of Their Own

"Are you crying? There's no crying! There's no crying in baseball!" - Jimmy Dugan

#48

Chasing Amy

"If this is a crush, I don't think I could take it if the real thing ever happened." - Holden McNeil

#49

101 Dalmatians

"Congratulations. You’ve just won gold, silver, and bronze in the Morons Olympics!" - Cruella de Vil

#50

The Sixth Sense

"I see dead people." - Cole Sear

#51

Bad Boys

"You know, you drive almost slow enough to drive Miss Daisy." - Mike Lowrey

#52

The Waterboy

"Now that's some high quality H2O." - Bobby Boucher

#53

Reservoir Dogs

"You shoot me in a dream, you better wake up and apologize." - Mr. White

#54

Tommy Boy

"Fat guy in a little coat... fat guy in a little coat..." - Tommy

#55

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion

"Um, I invented Post-Its." - Michele Weinberger

#56

The Birdcage

"Oh, God! I pierced the toast!" - Albert Goldman

#57

Babe

"That'll do, pig. That'll do." - Farmer Hoggett

#58

As Good As It Gets

"You make me want to be a better man." - Melvin Udall

#59

Pretty Woman

"Listen, I - I appreciate this whole seduction scene you've got goin', but let me give ya a tip: I'm a sure thing. OK? So, I'm on an hourly rate. Could we just move it along?" - Vivian Ward

#60

Swingers

"You're so money and you don't even know it." - Trent Walker

