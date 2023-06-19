Filmmaking technology has come a long way, and today’s movies frequently offer stunning visuals. However, there is something about the ’90s movie era that makes us go back to those films. Sure, the visuals might not have been the best (compared to what we’ve got now), but what they delivered was some solid entertainment and memorable dialogues. No wonder some of the most famous movie quotes of all time come from the ’90s.

As a society, we love movie quotes. If used appropriately, they enhance the conversation, make it fun, and — more importantly — give us something to bond over. A lot of popular movie quotes have become a permanent part of our vocabulary. You don’t even have to have watched the movies to know the quotes.

While this applies to all movies, the influence of the movie quotes from the ’90s on our speech is probably the strongest. Their tongue-in-cheek attitude is very appealing, and if you are stuck for a perfect answer in a conversation, the best one-liners are always at your service, along with inspiring movie quotes for the times you need a boost.

In this article, you will find some of the best quotes from ’90s movies. How many of these do you use on a regular basis? Did we get your favorite one? If not, put it down in the comments and share this article with your cinephile friends.