We all have that one friend who will throw movie quotes at us at every appropriate and inappropriate instance. If you are that one friend in your group, you should probably consider a couple of things. When done excessively, and especially without any context, this quirk can very quickly become very annoying. You don’t want to be that person, do you? 

The good thing, however, is that people actually love famous movie quotes used where they make sense and add to the conversation. So, to be able to deliver funny movie lines right at the moment when everyone will appreciate it, guess what you have to do? Yep, you got it, study your sources. It’s not enough to know the quote — you also have to know the situation it was used in in the movie and analyze what that situation had in common with the one you’re currently in. What? No one promised being a cinephile was going to be easy.

Another very important point: please don’t overexplain your references! The best quotes from movies are usually well known and recognized. So until someone actually asks for the name of the movie, don’t feel like you have to explain yourself right after quoting your favorite line. 

Would love to sprinkle your dialogues with famous quotes but don’t know where to start? Scroll down for a collection of some of the best quotes moviegoers around the world find memorable and fun. Do you happen to have a favorite movie line you love to quote? The comment section is open for your input!   

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"I got a jar of dirt!" – Captain Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

amazon.com , Akito-H Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#2

"You are a wizard, Harry." – Hagrid, Harry Potter

amazon.com , KnowledgeMore609 Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#3

"My precious." – Gollum, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

amazon.com , clairercluck Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#4

"I’ll be back." – The Terminator

amazon.com , neuroticteletubby Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#5

"Here’s Johnny!" – Jack Torrance, The Shining

amazon.com , Spiritual-Match8131 Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#6

"The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club." – Tyler Durden, Fight Club

amazon.com , Vesvaughn Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#7

Professor Albus Dumbledore: "After all this time?"
Professor Severus Snape: "Always."  Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

amazon.com , l_madamebovary_l Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#8

"This is Sparta!" – King Leonidas, 300

amazon.com , NoahEmma001 Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#9

"May the force be with you." – Star Wars

amazon.com , -XpliCitt- Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#10

"Where we're going we don't need roads." – Dr. Emmett Brown, Back to the Future

amazon.com , Loonytrix Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#11

"You shall not pass!!" – Gandalf, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

amazon.com , General_Outcome5492 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#12

"Ogres are like onions." – Shrek

amazon.com , GrimWillPower Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#13

"WILSONNNNN!" – Chuck Noland, Cast Away

amazon.com , Jazz7770 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#14

"P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney." – Dory, Finding Nemo

amazon.com , stargazing-at-3am Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#15

"Yippie ki -yay, motherf*cker." – John McClane, Die Hard

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#16

"My name is Iñigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die." – Iñigo Montoya, The Princess Bride

amazon.com , Ravingrook Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#17

“No, I am your father.” – Darth Vader, Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back

amazon.com , PikaBabyBoo Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#18

"AAAALLLLLLLLLLLrighty then!" – Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

amazon.com , PikeMcCoy Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

B-E-A-U-TIFUL and Like a Glove! are also some good ones that I use.

0
0points
reply
#19

"Do or do not, there is no try." – Yoda, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

amazon.com , AnAnonymousAltAcc Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#20

"Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get." Forest Gump, Forrest Gump

amazon.com , SwedishEchidna Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#21

"Why… so… serious?" – Joker, The Dark Knight

amazon.com , psychochicken84 Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#22

"You take the blue pill..." – Morpheus, The Matrix

amazon.com , ShuShu_C_007 Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#23

"Keep the change you filthy animal." – Home Alone

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#24

"Say hello to my little friend!" – Tony Montana, Scarface

amazon.com , probabletrump Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#25

"We're going to need a bigger boat." – Chief Brody, Jaws

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#26

"That rug really tied the room together." – Walter Sobchak, The Big Lebowski

amazon.com , aurelius777 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#27

"Mr. Anderson..." – The Matrix

amazon.com , kyokonaishi Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#28

"I made him an offer He couldn't refuse." – Don Vito Corleone, The Godfather

amazon.com , KillingKameni Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#29

"Jack, wake up." – Rose, Titanic

amazon.com , SarahRose1984 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#30

"On your ear... is that hair gel?" – Mary, There's Something About Mary

amazon.com , eee1963 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#31

"You talkin' to ME?!" – Travis Bickle, Taxi Driver

amazon.com , Eric J Pierce Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#32

"In the morning, I’m making waffles!"  Donkey, Shrek

amazon.com , blowing_snow_balls Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#33

"Tis But A Scratch!" – Black Knight, Monty Python and the Holy Grail

amazon.com , Leovlish3re Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#34

"If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball." – Patches O'Houlihan, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

amazon.com , Either-Progress4847 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#35

"It's a trap!" – Admiral Ackbar, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

amazon.com , FakirGuru Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#36

WHERE - IS - MY - SUPER SUIT? – Lucius, The Incredibles

amazon.com , James53654 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#37

"Bring out yer dead!" – The Dead Collector, Monty Python and the Holy Grail

amazon.com , KookyLeithoDM Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#38

"I missed the part where that's my problem." – Peter Parker, Spider-Man

amazon.com , toshiko_san Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#39

"Wrong Leveeerrr!" – Yzma, The Emperor's New Groove

amazon.com , zubizubizuu Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The poison. The poison for Kuzco, the poison chosen especially to kill Kuzco, Kuzco's poison. That poison?

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

"There's a snake in my boot!" – Sheriff Woody, Toy Story

amazon.com , DoingItWrongly Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#41

"Get to the chopper!" – Dutch, Predator

amazon.com , joethomp Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#42

"That’s not a knife, THAT’S a knife!" – Mick 'Crocodile' Dundee, Crocodile Dundee

amazoon.com , Justarandomname01 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#43

"She doesn’t even go here." – Damian Leigh, Mean Girls

amazon.com , lump77777 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#44

"I love the smell of napalm in the morning." – Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore, Apocalypse Now

amazon.com , swaffeline Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#45

"The answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything is... 42." – The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

amazon.com , newguestuser Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#46

"Whats in the box?" – Mills, Se7en

amazon.com , Spartanragnar101 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#47

"I don't like sand; it's coarse, rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere." – Anakin Skywalker, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#48

"Remember, remember the 5th November." – V, V for Vendetta

amazon.com , Such_Cantaloupe4196 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#49

"YOU CANT HANDLE THE TRUTH!" – Col. Jessup, A Few Good Men

amazon.com , RollingTwenty21 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

"I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass... and I'm all out of bubblegum." – Nada, They Live

amazon.com , Satansbiscuit666 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#51

Do you feel lucky, punk?" – Harry, Dirty Harry

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#52

"Alright, alright, alriiight." – David Wooderson, Dazed And Confused

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#53

"Go ahead. Make my day." – Harry Callahan, Sudden Impact

amazon.com , HanoverFistIndy Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#54

"Inconceivable!" – The Princess Bride

amazon.com , Designer-Bid-3155 Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#55

"I’m McLovin." – Fogell, Superbad

amazon.com , Spiritual-Match8131 Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#56

"Great Scott!" – Doc Brown, Back to the Future

amazon.com , justlostmypunkjacket Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#57

"Hold onto your b*tts." – Ray Arnold, Jurassic Park

amazon.com , crapernicus Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#58

"Bueller?" – Economics Teacher, Ferris Bueller's Day Off

amazon.com , hyperhalide Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#59

"I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti." – Dr. Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs"

amazon.com , getgrafik Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Quid pro quo" is one I use from this show.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

"...We got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes it's dark and we're wearing sunglasses." – Elwood, The Blue Brothers

amazon.com , yamaha2000us Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#61

"As you wish." – Elwes, The Princess Bride

amazon.com , Kindly-Mango1655 Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#62

"You're tearing me apart, Lisa." – Johnny, The Room

amazon.com , Bulky_Albatross5593 Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#63

"Discombobulate." – Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes

amazon.com , Mionszu Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#64

"Did you touch my drumset?!" – Dale Doback, Step Brothers

amazon.com , corruptedspice Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#65

"Uh... did you say 'yutes'?" – Judge Chamberlain Haller, My Cousin Vinny

amazon.com , 114631 Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#66

"Just the one swan actually." – Hot Fuzz

amazon.com , soph__xo Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#67

"I am serious, and don't call me Shirley." – Rumack, Airplane!

amazon.com , EspressoBooksCats Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#68

"English, motherf*cker. Do you speak it?"  Jules Winnfield, Pulp Fiction

amazon.com , gazemaster Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#69

"Tina, you fat lard, come get some DINNER! – Napoleon Dynamite

amazon.com , AirForce0403 Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

"It puts the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again." – Jame "Buffalo Bill" Gumb, The Silence of the Lambs

amazon.com , T00luser Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#71

"Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn." – Rhett Butler, Gone with the Wind

amazon.com , Significant-Ad7616 Report

3points
Buy Now
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!