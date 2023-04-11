We all have that one friend who will throw movie quotes at us at every appropriate and inappropriate instance. If you are that one friend in your group, you should probably consider a couple of things. When done excessively, and especially without any context, this quirk can very quickly become very annoying. You don’t want to be that person, do you?

The good thing, however, is that people actually love famous movie quotes used where they make sense and add to the conversation. So, to be able to deliver funny movie lines right at the moment when everyone will appreciate it, guess what you have to do? Yep, you got it, study your sources. It’s not enough to know the quote — you also have to know the situation it was used in in the movie and analyze what that situation had in common with the one you’re currently in. What? No one promised being a cinephile was going to be easy.

Another very important point: please don’t overexplain your references! The best quotes from movies are usually well known and recognized. So until someone actually asks for the name of the movie, don’t feel like you have to explain yourself right after quoting your favorite line.

Would love to sprinkle your dialogues with famous quotes but don’t know where to start? Scroll down for a collection of some of the best quotes moviegoers around the world find memorable and fun. Do you happen to have a favorite movie line you love to quote? The comment section is open for your input!