71 Random Movie Quotes To Spice Up Any Conversation
We all have that one friend who will throw movie quotes at us at every appropriate and inappropriate instance. If you are that one friend in your group, you should probably consider a couple of things. When done excessively, and especially without any context, this quirk can very quickly become very annoying. You don’t want to be that person, do you?
The good thing, however, is that people actually love famous movie quotes used where they make sense and add to the conversation. So, to be able to deliver funny movie lines right at the moment when everyone will appreciate it, guess what you have to do? Yep, you got it, study your sources. It’s not enough to know the quote — you also have to know the situation it was used in in the movie and analyze what that situation had in common with the one you’re currently in. What? No one promised being a cinephile was going to be easy.
Another very important point: please don’t overexplain your references! The best quotes from movies are usually well known and recognized. So until someone actually asks for the name of the movie, don’t feel like you have to explain yourself right after quoting your favorite line.
Would love to sprinkle your dialogues with famous quotes but don’t know where to start? Scroll down for a collection of some of the best quotes moviegoers around the world find memorable and fun. Do you happen to have a favorite movie line you love to quote? The comment section is open for your input!
"I got a jar of dirt!" – Captain Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
"You are a wizard, Harry." – Hagrid, Harry Potter
"My precious." – Gollum, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
"I’ll be back." – The Terminator
"Here’s Johnny!" – Jack Torrance, The Shining
"The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club." – Tyler Durden, Fight Club
Professor Albus Dumbledore: "After all this time?"
Professor Severus Snape: "Always." – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
"This is Sparta!" – King Leonidas, 300
"May the force be with you." – Star Wars
"Where we're going we don't need roads." – Dr. Emmett Brown, Back to the Future
"You shall not pass!!" – Gandalf, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
"Ogres are like onions." – Shrek
"WILSONNNNN!" – Chuck Noland, Cast Away
"P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney." – Dory, Finding Nemo
"Yippie ki -yay, motherf*cker." – John McClane, Die Hard
"My name is Iñigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die." – Iñigo Montoya, The Princess Bride
“No, I am your father.” – Darth Vader, Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back
"AAAALLLLLLLLLLLrighty then!" – Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
B-E-A-U-TIFUL and Like a Glove! are also some good ones that I use.
"Do or do not, there is no try." – Yoda, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
"Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get." – Forest Gump, Forrest Gump
"Why… so… serious?" – Joker, The Dark Knight
"You take the blue pill..." – Morpheus, The Matrix
"Keep the change you filthy animal." – Home Alone
"Say hello to my little friend!" – Tony Montana, Scarface
"We're going to need a bigger boat." – Chief Brody, Jaws
"That rug really tied the room together." – Walter Sobchak, The Big Lebowski
"Mr. Anderson..." – The Matrix
"I made him an offer He couldn't refuse." – Don Vito Corleone, The Godfather
"Jack, wake up." – Rose, Titanic
"On your ear... is that hair gel?" – Mary, There's Something About Mary
"You talkin' to ME?!" – Travis Bickle, Taxi Driver
"In the morning, I’m making waffles!" – Donkey, Shrek
"Tis But A Scratch!" – Black Knight, Monty Python and the Holy Grail
"If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball." – Patches O'Houlihan, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
"It's a trap!" – Admiral Ackbar, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
WHERE - IS - MY - SUPER SUIT? – Lucius, The Incredibles
"Bring out yer dead!" – The Dead Collector, Monty Python and the Holy Grail
"I missed the part where that's my problem." – Peter Parker, Spider-Man
"Wrong Leveeerrr!" – Yzma, The Emperor's New Groove
The poison. The poison for Kuzco, the poison chosen especially to kill Kuzco, Kuzco's poison. That poison?
"There's a snake in my boot!" – Sheriff Woody, Toy Story
"Get to the chopper!" – Dutch, Predator
"That’s not a knife, THAT’S a knife!" – Mick 'Crocodile' Dundee, Crocodile Dundee
"She doesn’t even go here." – Damian Leigh, Mean Girls
"I love the smell of napalm in the morning." – Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore, Apocalypse Now
"The answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything is... 42." – The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
"Whats in the box?" – Mills, Se7en
"I don't like sand; it's coarse, rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere." – Anakin Skywalker, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
"Remember, remember the 5th November." – V, V for Vendetta
"YOU CANT HANDLE THE TRUTH!" – Col. Jessup, A Few Good Men
"I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass... and I'm all out of bubblegum." – Nada, They Live
Do you feel lucky, punk?" – Harry, Dirty Harry
"Alright, alright, alriiight." – David Wooderson, Dazed And Confused
"Go ahead. Make my day." – Harry Callahan, Sudden Impact
"Inconceivable!" – The Princess Bride
"I’m McLovin." – Fogell, Superbad
"Great Scott!" – Doc Brown, Back to the Future
"Hold onto your b*tts." – Ray Arnold, Jurassic Park
"Bueller?" – Economics Teacher, Ferris Bueller's Day Off
"I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti." – Dr. Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs"
"...We got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes it's dark and we're wearing sunglasses." – Elwood, The Blue Brothers
"As you wish." – Elwes, The Princess Bride
"You're tearing me apart, Lisa." – Johnny, The Room
"Discombobulate." – Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes
"Did you touch my drumset?!" – Dale Doback, Step Brothers
"Uh... did you say 'yutes'?" – Judge Chamberlain Haller, My Cousin Vinny
"Just the one swan actually." – Hot Fuzz
"I am serious, and don't call me Shirley." – Rumack, Airplane!
"English, motherf*cker. Do you speak it?" – Jules Winnfield, Pulp Fiction
"Tina, you fat lard, come get some DINNER! – Napoleon Dynamite
"It puts the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again." – Jame "Buffalo Bill" Gumb, The Silence of the Lambs
"Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn." – Rhett Butler, Gone with the Wind