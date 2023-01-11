First impressions count, and that’s why the way your movie starts plays a big role in how your audiences are going to react to the rest of it. You’ve got to hook them in from the very start before they switch the channel or walk out of the movie theater.

There are two ways to open your movie in a spectacular way. One is with a thrilling action scene that grips our attention from the get-go. Looking at you here, Indiana Jones and the great rolling boulder! The entire opening scene of The Raiders of the Lost Arc is masterfully done: with almost no dialogue, it still manages to tell us almost everything we need to know about the protagonist and what’s in store for us.

However, not every story requires an action scene. And here’s where movie lines can be of great help. Opening your movie with a memorable quote draws your audience’s attention and makes them want to find out what follows next. Of course, you can — and should — have great dialogues throughout your movie, but how you open it is a whole different story. Will your dialogue turn into famous quotes, or will it be just a filler between the action?

Writing a compelling dialogue is an art of its own, and not every writer possesses it, even if they can put together a breathtaking plot. You’ll notice how almost all movies from certain filmmakers contain dialogue that turns into iconic movie lines.

For this article, we collected some famous movie quotes from well-known films. How many do you recognize? Do you like using movie quotes in conversations? If yes, tell us which ones. And if you have favorite quotes from movies that didn’t make it onto this list, share them in the comments.