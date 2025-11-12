Who Is Jorge Masvidal? Jorge Luis Masvidal is an American professional boxer and former professional mixed martial artist, recognized for his aggressive fighting style and memorable finishes. He has competed across multiple organizations, including the UFC, Bellator, and Strikeforce, solidifying his reputation as a formidable competitor. His breakout moment came in 2019 when he secured the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds against Ben Askren. This viral victory, achieved with a flying knee, instantly cemented his status as a fan favorite and a major force in the welterweight division.

Full Name Jorge Luis Masvidal Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban American and Peruvian American Education St. Brendan High School Father Jorge Masvidal Sr. Mother Juana Masvidal Siblings John Masvidal Kids Two daughters, one son

Early Life and Education Miami, Florida, shaped Jorge Masvidal’s formative years, where he was often involved in street fighting. His Cuban father and Peruvian mother provided a rich cultural background as he navigated a challenging childhood. Masvidal pursued wrestling at St. Brendan High School but was ineligible due to his grades; he soon transitioned to training in karate and mixed martial arts, finding his path in combat sports.

Notable Relationships Jorge Masvidal was in a long-term relationship with Iman Kawa, with whom he has three children: two daughters and one son. Their relationship was public, and Masvidal made appearances on her YouTube channel. Currently, Masvidal is not publicly married. While rumors have circulated about other relationships, Kawa remains the only widely verified partner and the mother of his children.

Career Highlights Jorge Masvidal’s career is highlighted by his record-setting performance, including the fastest knockout in UFC history, achieved in just five seconds against Ben Askren at UFC 239. This quick finish became an iconic moment in MMA. He further solidified his legacy by winning the symbolic UFC “BMF” title against Nate Diaz at UFC 244, a championship that celebrated his reputation as one of the sport’s toughest fighters. Beyond his fighting accolades, Masvidal has launched several ventures, including the Gamebred Fighting Championship, a bare-knuckle MMA promotion, and his own mezcal brand.