Happy birthday to Natalie Portman , Johnny Depp , and Michael J. Fox ! June 9 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Natalie Portman, 45 Recognized for her profound acting range, Israeli American actress Natalie Portman seamlessly transitions between independent features and major blockbusters. She has garnered multiple awards, including an Academy Award, while also pursuing a psychology degree from Harvard University.



Little-known fact: While attending Harvard, Natalie Portman served as a research assistant for Professor Alan Dershowitz.

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#2 Actor Johnny Depp, 63 With a reputation for inhabiting eccentric characters, American actor and musician Johnny Depp has anchored numerous blockbusters and critically acclaimed films. He is widely recognized for his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow and his collaborations with director Tim Burton. Depp also maintains an active music career as a member of Hollywood Vampires.



Little-known fact: A fossil of a 505-year-old Cambrian arthropod was named Kooteninchela deppi, inspired by his role as Edward Scissorhands.

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#3 Actor Michael J. Fox, 65 Known for his vibrant performances, Canadian American actor Michael J. Fox became a household name for his iconic roles in Family Ties and the Back to the Future film series. He has received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for his work.



Beyond acting, Fox is a prominent activist, founding The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which has raised billions for a cure.



Little-known fact: Michael J. Fox legally adopted the middle initial “J.” as an homage to legendary character actor Michael J. Pollard.

#4 Screenwriter and Producer Aaron Sorkin, 65 Renowned for his sharp, dialogue-driven narratives, American screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin has redefined political dramas and biographical films. He is celebrated for creating The West Wing series and for his Academy Award-winning screenplay for The Social Network.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a celebrated writer, Aaron Sorkin spent much of the 1980s working odd jobs as a struggling actor, including touring with a children's theater company.

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#5 Singer and Musician Matt Bellamy, 48 A British musician and songwriter, Matt Bellamy is best known as the dynamic frontman of the rock band Muse. He gained fame for his wide vocal range and innovative guitar work, crafting anthemic songs that blend progressive rock with electronic elements. Beyond his success with Muse, Bellamy has also released solo compositions.



Little-known fact: He holds a Guinness World Record for smashing 140 guitars on a single tour during Muse's Absolution tour.

#6 Director and Screenwriter David Koepp, 63 American screenwriter and director David Koepp has redefined blockbuster cinema with his thrilling narratives. He is recognized for crafting screenplays that consistently deliver high-stakes entertainment. Koepp's credits include the monumental Jurassic Park and action hit Mission: Impossible, while also venturing into directing films and authoring successful novels. His stories often blend suspense with intricate character development.



Little-known fact: While attending Kettle Moraine High School, David Koepp worked evenings and weekends at a McDonald's restaurant.

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#7 Author Patricia Cornwell, 70 With a keen eye for forensic detail, American novelist Patricia Cornwell revolutionized crime fiction through her best-selling Kay Scarpetta series. Her debut novel, Postmortem, earned multiple awards, including the Edgar Award, and profoundly influenced television portrayals of police work. Cornwell also delved into historical mysteries, notably with Portrait of a Killer: Jack the Ripper—Case Closed.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a renowned novelist, she worked for six years as a computer analyst in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia.

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#8 Actress Mae Whitman, 38 Known for her dynamic range across both live-action and animated roles, American actress and singer Mae Whitman brings a unique blend of vulnerability and sharp wit to her performances. She is recognized for her memorable turns as Amber Holt in Parenthood and as the voice of Katara in Avatar: The Last Airbender.



Whitman's career also includes roles in films like The DUFF and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, showcasing her versatile talent across genres.



Little-known fact: Mae Whitman's mother, Pat Musick, is also a voice artist, and Whitman began her career with a voice-over for a Tyson Chicken commercial, a role her mother had also auditioned for.

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#9 Composer James Newton Howard, 75 Renowned for his emotionally impactful scores, American film composer James Newton Howard has shaped the soundscapes of over 100 movies. His extensive portfolio includes the blockbuster "The Hunger Games" franchise and his Grammy-winning collaboration on "The Dark Knight".



Little-known fact: Before his celebrated film career, James Newton Howard toured as a keyboardist with rock icon Elton John in the 1970s and early 1980s.