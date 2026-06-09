Who Is David Koepp? David Koepp is an American screenwriter and director renowned for his masterful command of high-concept, suspenseful thrillers. His precise storytelling transforms complex ideas into thrilling cinematic experiences. His breakthrough arrived with the screenplay for the groundbreaking 1993 film Jurassic Park. This global phenomenon redefined cinematic spectacle and cemented Koepp’s reputation as a top-tier talent.

Full Name David Koepp Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $35 million Nationality American Education University of Wisconsin, University of California, Los Angeles Father Donald Koepp Mother Margaret Fairfield Siblings Stephen Koepp Kids Four Children

Early Life and Education Growing up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, David Koepp was influenced by his father, who owned a billboard company, and his mother, a family therapist. He developed an early passion for storytelling through theater and film. Koepp initially studied theater at the University of Wisconsin. He later transferred to the University of California, Los Angeles, graduating with a film degree in 1990.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile writing projects has defined David Koepp’s career, but his personal life includes two notable marriages. He was previously wed to artist Rosario Varela. Koepp is currently married to writer Melissa Thomas, with whom he shares two children. He also has two children from his earlier marriage to Varela, bringing his total to four.

Career Highlights David Koepp’s screenwriting career boasts an impressive roster of blockbusters, including Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, and Spider-Man. His scripts have collectively earned over $2.97 billion at the US box office. Beyond screenwriting, Koepp has also helmed several feature films as a director, notably Stir of Echoes and Secret Window. He further expanded his creative output by publishing successful novels such as Cold Storage and Aurora.