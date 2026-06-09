Portrait of David Koepp wearing glasses and a suit jacket

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

David Koepp

Born

June 9, 1963

Died
Birthplace

Pewaukee, Wisconsin, US

Age

62 Years Old

Horoscope

Gemini

Who Is David Koepp?

David Koepp is an American screenwriter and director renowned for his masterful command of high-concept, suspenseful thrillers. His precise storytelling transforms complex ideas into thrilling cinematic experiences.

His breakthrough arrived with the screenplay for the groundbreaking 1993 film Jurassic Park. This global phenomenon redefined cinematic spectacle and cemented Koepp’s reputation as a top-tier talent.

Full NameDavid Koepp
GenderMale
Height6 feet 3 inches (191 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$35 million
NationalityAmerican
EducationUniversity of Wisconsin, University of California, Los Angeles
FatherDonald Koepp
MotherMargaret Fairfield
SiblingsStephen Koepp
KidsFour Children

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, David Koepp was influenced by his father, who owned a billboard company, and his mother, a family therapist. He developed an early passion for storytelling through theater and film.

Koepp initially studied theater at the University of Wisconsin. He later transferred to the University of California, Los Angeles, graduating with a film degree in 1990.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile writing projects has defined David Koepp’s career, but his personal life includes two notable marriages. He was previously wed to artist Rosario Varela.

Koepp is currently married to writer Melissa Thomas, with whom he shares two children. He also has two children from his earlier marriage to Varela, bringing his total to four.

Career Highlights

David Koepp’s screenwriting career boasts an impressive roster of blockbusters, including Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, and Spider-Man. His scripts have collectively earned over $2.97 billion at the US box office.

Beyond screenwriting, Koepp has also helmed several feature films as a director, notably Stir of Echoes and Secret Window. He further expanded his creative output by publishing successful novels such as Cold Storage and Aurora.

Signature Quote

“If you’re sad, you’re living in the past. If you’re anxious, you’re living in the future. But if you’re at peace, you’re living in the present.”

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