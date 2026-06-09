Who Is Aaron Sorkin? Aaron Benjamin Sorkin is an American screenwriter, playwright, and filmmaker, known for his distinctive rapid-fire dialogue and intricate narratives. His work often explores the combative worlds of politics, law, and media. He became widely recognized with his Broadway hit A Few Good Men, later adapted into a highly successful 1992 film. Sorkin’s sharp writing for the screen cemented his place as a major voice in Hollywood.

Full Name Aaron Benjamin Sorkin Gender Male Height 6 feet 1.5 inches (187 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $90 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Scarsdale High School, Syracuse University Father Bernard R. Sorkin Mother Claire Spector Siblings Deborah Sorkin Kids Roxy Sorkin

Early Life and Education Born in Manhattan, New York City, Aaron Sorkin was raised in the suburb of Scarsdale, where his father was a copyright lawyer and his mother a schoolteacher. He developed an early passion for writing and theater, attending Broadway shows with his parents. Sorkin attended Scarsdale High School, actively participating in the drama club, before pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater from Syracuse University, graduating in 1983.

Notable Relationships Aaron Sorkin’s relationship history includes a marriage to entertainment lawyer Julia Bingham, which lasted from 1996 to 2005. The couple welcomed their daughter, Roxy Sorkin, in 2000. Following his divorce, Sorkin was romantically linked to actress Kristin Chenoweth and columnist Maureen Dowd, as well as Paulina Porizkova. He remains a devoted co-parent to his daughter.

Career Highlights Aaron Sorkin’s career is marked by a prolific output across film, television, and theater. He garnered widespread acclaim for writing the screenplay for The Social Network (2010), earning him an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award. He created and wrote the critically celebrated television series The West Wing, which collected numerous Primetime Emmy Awards, including four for Outstanding Drama Series. Sorkin has also directed films such as Molly’s Game (2017) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020). His stage work includes the enduring Broadway play A Few Good Men and the adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, cementing his influence across multiple storytelling mediums.