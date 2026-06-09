Who Is Gregory Maguire? Gregory Maguire is an American novelist and author, renowned for his imaginative and often dark retellings of classic fairy tales. His distinctive narrative voice imbues familiar stories with complex moral and political themes, challenging conventional perceptions. His breakout success arrived with the 1995 novel *Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West*. This groundbreaking work, which re-envisioned a classic villain, later inspired a blockbuster Broadway musical and subsequent film adaptations.

Full Name Gregory Maguire Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Andy Newman Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Education State University of New York at Albany, Simmons College, Tufts University Father John Maguire Mother Helen Gregory Maguire Siblings Three half-siblings Kids Luke, Alex, Helen

Early Life and Education The earliest years of Gregory Maguire’s life were marked by tragedy, as his mother, Helen Gregory Maguire, died shortly after his birth in Albany, New York. He lived briefly with an aunt and in an orphanage before his father, John Maguire, reclaimed him. Encouraged by his journalist father and poet stepmother, Maguire developed an early love for storytelling. He earned a BA from the State University of New York at Albany, an MA from Simmons College, and a PhD from Tufts University.

Notable Relationships A significant long-term relationship in Gregory Maguire’s life is his marriage to American painter Andy Newman. They met in 1997 and were among the first same-sex couples to wed in Massachusetts in June 2004. Maguire and Newman share three adopted children: Luke, Alex, and Helen. The family resides in Concord, Massachusetts, and has been featured on media such as *Oprah*.

Career Highlights Gregory Maguire’s *Wicked* series stands as his most celebrated work, beginning with *Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West*. This novel, published in 1995, reimagined the classic Oz villainess and became a New York Times bestseller, selling over 500,000 copies by 2003. The novel’s immense popularity led to its adaptation into the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical *Wicked* in 2003, which has grossed over $3.2 billion globally. Maguire also published numerous children’s books and other adult novels, including *Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister* and *Mirror Mirror*. Beyond his acclaimed writing, Maguire co-founded Children’s Literature New England, Inc., an educational charity. For twenty-five years, he co-directed this nonprofit, fostering the significance of literature in children’s lives.