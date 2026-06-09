Who Is Johnny Depp? Johnny Depp is an American actor known for inhabiting eccentric, often quirky characters. His transformative performances have captivated audiences across diverse film genres for decades. He first gained widespread recognition as a teen idol on the TV series 21 Jump Street. This early success soon led to roles in critically acclaimed films.

Full Name John Christopher Depp II Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $150 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, French, Native American, African American Education High School Dropout Father John Christopher Depp Mother Betty Sue Palmer Siblings Daniel Depp, Debbie Depp, Christi Dembrowski Kids Lily-Rose Melody Depp, John Christopher “Jack” Depp III

Early Life and Education Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, John Christopher Depp II was the youngest of four children. His family, including his civil engineer father and waitress mother, frequently relocated, eventually settling in Miramar, Florida. Depp dropped out of Miramar High School at 16 to pursue a music career. His mother had given him a guitar at age 12, sparking an early passion for rock music.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Johnny Depp’s life, including marriages to Lori Anne Allison and Amber Heard. He also had notable engagements to Winona Ryder and a long-term partnership with supermodel Kate Moss. Depp shares two children, Lily-Rose Melody Depp and John Christopher “Jack” Depp III, with former partner Vanessa Paradis, with whom he maintains a co-parenting relationship. He is currently single.

Career Highlights Johnny Depp achieved global stardom portraying Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. This iconic role spanned five films, grossing over $4.5 billion worldwide. His enduring collaboration with director Tim Burton yielded memorable characters like Edward Scissorhands and Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. These performances often blended fantasy with dark, whimsical elements. Depp has earned a Golden Globe Award for his role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. He was also inducted as a Disney Legend in 2015.