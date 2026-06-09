Who Is Johnny Depp? Johnny Depp is an American actor known for transforming into distinctive, often eccentric, characters. His compelling performances bring depth and unexpected nuance to complex roles. He first gained widespread public attention as Officer Tom Hanson on the television series 21 Jump Street. His teen idol status from the show quickly established his charismatic on-screen presence.

Full Name John Christopher Depp II Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $150 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, French, German, Irish, African American Education Miramar High School Father John Christopher Depp Mother Betty Sue Palmer Siblings Daniel P. Depp, Christi Dembrowski, Debbie Depp Kids Lily-Rose Melody Depp, John Christopher “Jack” Depp III

Early Life and Education Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, John Christopher Depp II was the youngest of four children to civil engineer John Christopher Depp and waitress Betty Sue Palmer. His family frequently moved during his early years. He dropped out of Miramar High School at 16 to pursue a music career, though he briefly considered returning. His mother’s gift of a guitar at age 12 ignited his passion for music.

Notable Relationships Tabloids once intensely followed Johnny Depp’s relationships with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss; he was also married to Lori Anne Allison. More recently, he endured a highly publicized marriage and subsequent divorce from Amber Heard. Depp shares two children, Lily-Rose Melody Depp and John Christopher “Jack” Depp III, with former long-term partner Vanessa Paradis. He is reportedly single, focusing on his music and art projects.

Career Highlights Johnny Depp achieved global stardom for his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, a role that garnered widespread acclaim and immense box office success across five films. Beyond acting, he founded the production company Infinitum Nihil, through which he has produced several films. He is also a founding member of the rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires. Depp has collected a Golden Globe Award for his role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.