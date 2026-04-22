Who Is Amber Heard? Amber Laura Heard is an American actress known for her spirited and often defiant presence on screen. Her career has seen her navigate roles from independent dramas to major studio blockbusters. Heard first gained widespread recognition with a supporting role in the 2008 comedy Pineapple Express. Her portrayal of Angie Anderson garnered significant attention, cementing her status as a rising star in Hollywood.

Full Name Amber Laura Heard Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Home Study Diploma Father David Clinton Heard Mother Patricia Paige Parsons Siblings Whitney Heard Kids Oonagh Paige Heard, Agnes, Ocean

Early Life and Education Amber Laura Heard grew up outside Austin, Texas, as the middle child of three daughters. Her father, David Clinton Heard, owned a construction company, while her mother, Patricia Paige Parsons, worked as an internet researcher. She attended St. Michael’s Catholic Academy but later left at seventeen, opting to pursue a high school diploma through home study, which allowed her to focus on early acting and modeling ambitions.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Amber Heard’s personal life, including her marriage to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017. She also dated tech entrepreneur Elon Musk in recent years. Heard is a mother of three: a daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, born in April 2021, and twins, Agnes and Ocean, born in May 2025. She has not publicly disclosed the father or fathers of her children, stating she had them on her own terms.

Career Highlights Amber Heard achieved major global visibility with her role as Mera in the DC Extended Universe, notably in the films Aquaman and Justice League. Her portrayal of the Atlantean queen solidified her place in mainstream Hollywood productions. Beyond her acting, Heard has actively championed human rights and domestic violence awareness, serving as a Human Rights Champion for the United Nations. Throughout her career, she has received a Young Hollywood Award for Breakthrough Performance and a Dallas Star Award, recognizing her early impact in the film industry.