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“Let The Evidence Speak For Itself”: NASA Whistleblowers Reveal How Photos Were Edited To Hide Alien Presence
Astronaut on the moon's surface, looking at a blue anomaly in the dark sky, suggesting an alien presence.
Curiosities, Science & Technology

“Let The Evidence Speak For Itself”: NASA Whistleblowers Reveal How Photos Were Edited To Hide Alien Presence

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Claims of alien cover-ups are far from new, however, they often attract significant attention when voiced by individuals within the scientific community.

During the July 20 episode of the American Alchemy podcast, physicist Maaneli Derakhshani claimed that NASA has long concealed evidence of extraterrestrial presence recorded during the Apollo missions.

Highlights
  • Physicist Maaneli Derakhshani claimed Apollo-era photographs were altered to hide evidence of alien activity.
  • A former NASA employee claimed he was ordered to destroy Apollo photographs containing “anomalies”
  • NASA and the Pentagon maintain that no credible evidence of extraterrestrial life has been discovered.

As part of his assertion, he highlighted discrepancies between Apollo 14 photographs archived by the said NASA and those held by the Johnson Space Center.

He and podcast host Jesse Michels discussed claims that astronauts, including Neil Armstrong and Eugene Cernan, received telepathic communications from extraterrestrial beings. 

RELATED:

    Physicist Maaneli Derakhshani claimed Apollo mission photographs were altered to conceal evidence of alien activity

    The NASA logo, a symbol of space exploration, featured prominently in claims about edited photos to hide alien presence.

    Image credits: Jamentlene Reskp/Unsplash

    Derakhshani researches lunar and Martian surface anomalies.

    During his podcast appearance earlier this week, he presented two scans of the same Apollo 14 frame showing astronaut Ed Mitchell standing on the Moon.

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    “One scan from the Lunar and Planetary Institute — this is an archive that NASA has managed since the 1970s — you see his long shadow stretched out… essentially, the lunar sky is completely black in this version. You zoom in everywhere; it’s completely black,” Derakhshani said.

    “However, if you look at the March to Moon version of that same frame, which is managed by Johnson Space Center and Arizona State University, there is a blue orb very obviously visible above Mitchell.”

    An astronaut saluting the American flag on the moon's surface, part of the NASA photos questioned for hidden alien presence.

    Image credits: NASA/Unsplash

    The blue illuminated orb was photographed in large numbers during the Apollo 17 mission by Cernan and his fellow astronaut Harrison Schmitt.

    According to Derakhshani, one brightened frame from this expedition shows these shapes interconnected by a metallic string and ultimately attached to a larger object.

    NASA’s own description of this image, released in May as part of the Trump administration’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena disclosure campaign, corroborated Derakhshani’s claim. 

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    The space agency noted that a “special investigation” had been opened because experts examining it believed the lights may be part of a larger craft.

    Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, however, rejects the theory.

    In his 2022 essay Colors of the Cosmos, he called these orbs cosmic gas.

    A former employee claimed that he was ordered to destroy proof of UFO sightings

    Two men, likely NASA whistleblowers, in a discussion about photos edited to hide an alien presence.

    Image credits: Jesse Michels

    “There is also Ken Johnston Sr., who was one of the pilots who trained the NASA astronauts and was a backup astronaut for the Apollo missions, if I remember correctly,” Derakhshani said.

    “He says he was told to destroy a bunch of first-generation or early-generation Apollo negatives because they had some anomalies on them and they’re not supposed to be there, and they don’t want to release them publicly. He actually saved some of them.”

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    For the younger generation accustomed to digital images captured on smartphones, “negatives” refer to the film strips in older cameras that were developed to produce photographs that people could view and print.

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    An astronaut on the moon with a mysterious blue light in the dark sky, central to claims about NASA photos hiding alien presence.

    Image credits: Jesse Michels

    A social media post by @SlappedHam discussing NASA whistleblowers and Edgar Mitchell's claims of alien presence.

    Image credits: SlappedHam

    Johnston indeed made the claim in March 1996, during a press conference organized by conspiracy theorist Richard C. Hoagland, saying he was “ready to let the evidence speak for itself.”

    Johnston claimed to have spotted ruins on the lunar surface, telling reporters he believed that aliens once used the Moon as an observation post to watch civilization evolve on Earth.

    Extraterrestrials allegedly warned them to “not come back to the moon”

    A blurry image on a black background, potentially showing an alien presence or edited NASA photos.

    Image credits: Jesse Michels

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    “There are all these apocryphal stories of Neil Armstrong telling similar stories in Washington, D.C., saying, ‘We were told not to come back to the Moon,’” the host said.

    Meanwhile, Eugene Cernan reportedly told his friend and Japanese NASA museum curator Josen Takano that during the trip to the Moon, he received some type of telepathic message saying, “We don’t really want you here.”

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    NASA photo of a lunar landscape with a small, circled object in the dark sky, suggesting an alien presence.

    Image credits: Jesse Michels

    A Twitter post by Sam Adams discussing UFOs and anomalous things in NASA imagery, hinting at an alien presence.

    Image credits: Bensam123TV

    Michels also referenced a previous interview with Steve Colbern, a lab analyst who participated in surgeries to remove alleged alien implants.

    He claimed Armstrong was overheard at a party attended by high-level political guests repeating this warning.

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    Astronauts in space suits shaking hands with people, related to discussions about NASA photos and alien presence.

    Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images

    Despite the Trump administration releasing tranches of photos and hours of audio recordings from the Apollo moon missions that allegedly suggest an alien presence, NASA and the Pentagon continue to deny that proof of extraterrestrial life has been found.

    NASA is set to end a 56-year wait for a human mission to the Moon in 2028

    A rocket launching into a clear sky, with observers on a hill, relating to NASA, photos, and potential alien presence.

    Image credits: NASA/Unsplash

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    After successfully executing the Artemis II mission, a historic 10-day loop around the far side of the Moon in April, NASA is aiming to land four astronauts on the lunar surface for the first time since 1972 in early 2028.

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    They will be part of the Artemis IV mission after Artemis III, sometime in 2027.

    The astronauts will descend to the south pole of the Moon and spend about a week exploring the surface, collecting samples, and carrying out other scientific objectives.

    The mission will also mark the delivery and attachment of the international I-HAB, a pressurized living quarter built by Europe and Japan for the lunar-orbiting Gateway space station.

    “It’s despicable to keep this from humanity,” a netizen said about Derakhshani’s claims

    Tweet questioning how NASA blurs photos to hide alien presence from other space agencies.

    Image credits: DarkWebLore

    Tweet asking about the existence of telescopes in relation to NASA photo editing and alien presence.

    Image credits: InnerCityAntics

    Tweet criticizing NASA for blurring or altering alien presence in photos despite photographing distant galaxies.

    Image credits: johnleash

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    Tweet suggesting humans lack intelligence to understand alien presence, related to NASA photo editing.

    Image credits: optionsalchemys

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    Tweet expressing that hiding alien presence through NASA photo editing is despicable to humanity.

    Image credits: COYS_9918

    NASA whistleblowers reveal photos were edited to hide alien presence. A tweet stating belief in being alone in the universe.

    Image credits: DeMurphy9

    NASA whistleblowers reveal photos were edited to hide alien presence. A tweet questioning coordination on photos.

    Image credits: DahliaWest13

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    NASA whistleblowers reveal photos were edited to hide alien presence. A tweet about debunking evidence.

    Image credits: nottexasguy

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    NASA whistleblowers reveal photos were edited to hide alien presence. A tweet suggesting all imagery is altered.

    Image credits: LyranElite

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
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    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JHC. Why has BO seen fit to repost this nonsense. It should at the very least be labelled "Wild and Whacky Conspiracy Theory".so we can laugh at it, not like this as if it's a genuine thing. These guys are nutjobs.

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
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    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is there a book? there is always a book?

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
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    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "For the younger generation accustomed to digital images captured on smartphones, “negatives” refer to the film strips in older cameras that were developed to produce photographs that people could view and print." 😐😑 ⤵⬇

    1
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    User avatar
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
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    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JHC. Why has BO seen fit to repost this nonsense. It should at the very least be labelled "Wild and Whacky Conspiracy Theory".so we can laugh at it, not like this as if it's a genuine thing. These guys are nutjobs.

    3
    3points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is there a book? there is always a book?

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "For the younger generation accustomed to digital images captured on smartphones, “negatives” refer to the film strips in older cameras that were developed to produce photographs that people could view and print." 😐😑 ⤵⬇

    1
    1point
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