“Let The Evidence Speak For Itself”: NASA Whistleblowers Reveal How Photos Were Edited To Hide Alien Presence

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Claims of alien cover-ups are far from new, however, they often attract significant attention when voiced by individuals within the scientific community.

During the July 20 episode of the American Alchemy podcast, physicist Maaneli Derakhshani claimed that NASA has long concealed evidence of extraterrestrial presence recorded during the Apollo missions.

Highlights Physicist Maaneli Derakhshani claimed Apollo-era photographs were altered to hide evidence of alien activity.

A former NASA employee claimed he was ordered to destroy Apollo photographs containing “anomalies”

NASA and the Pentagon maintain that no credible evidence of extraterrestrial life has been discovered.

As part of his assertion, he highlighted discrepancies between Apollo 14 photographs archived by the said NASA and those held by the Johnson Space Center.

He and podcast host Jesse Michels discussed claims that astronauts, including Neil Armstrong and Eugene Cernan, received telepathic communications from extraterrestrial beings.

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Physicist Maaneli Derakhshani claimed Apollo mission photographs were altered to conceal evidence of alien activity

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Derakhshani researches lunar and Martian surface anomalies.

During his podcast appearance earlier this week, he presented two scans of the same Apollo 14 frame showing astronaut Ed Mitchell standing on the Moon.

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“One scan from the Lunar and Planetary Institute — this is an archive that NASA has managed since the 1970s — you see his long shadow stretched out… essentially, the lunar sky is completely black in this version. You zoom in everywhere; it’s completely black,” Derakhshani said.

“However, if you look at the March to Moon version of that same frame, which is managed by Johnson Space Center and Arizona State University, there is a blue orb very obviously visible above Mitchell.”

Image credits: NASA/Unsplash

The blue illuminated orb was photographed in large numbers during the Apollo 17 mission by Cernan and his fellow astronaut Harrison Schmitt.

According to Derakhshani, one brightened frame from this expedition shows these shapes interconnected by a metallic string and ultimately attached to a larger object.

NASA’s own description of this image, released in May as part of the Trump administration’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena disclosure campaign, corroborated Derakhshani’s claim.

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The space agency noted that a “special investigation” had been opened because experts examining it believed the lights may be part of a larger craft.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, however, rejects the theory.

In his 2022 essay Colors of the Cosmos, he called these orbs cosmic gas.

A former employee claimed that he was ordered to destroy proof of UFO sightings

Image credits: Jesse Michels

“There is also Ken Johnston Sr., who was one of the pilots who trained the NASA astronauts and was a backup astronaut for the Apollo missions, if I remember correctly,” Derakhshani said.

“He says he was told to destroy a bunch of first-generation or early-generation Apollo negatives because they had some anomalies on them and they’re not supposed to be there, and they don’t want to release them publicly. He actually saved some of them.”

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For the younger generation accustomed to digital images captured on smartphones, “negatives” refer to the film strips in older cameras that were developed to produce photographs that people could view and print.

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Image credits: Jesse Michels

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Johnston indeed made the claim in March 1996, during a press conference organized by conspiracy theorist Richard C. Hoagland, saying he was “ready to let the evidence speak for itself.”

Johnston claimed to have spotted ruins on the lunar surface, telling reporters he believed that aliens once used the Moon as an observation post to watch civilization evolve on Earth.

Extraterrestrials allegedly warned them to “not come back to the moon”

Image credits: Jesse Michels

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“There are all these apocryphal stories of Neil Armstrong telling similar stories in Washington, D.C., saying, ‘We were told not to come back to the Moon,’” the host said.

Meanwhile, Eugene Cernan reportedly told his friend and Japanese NASA museum curator Josen Takano that during the trip to the Moon, he received some type of telepathic message saying, “We don’t really want you here.”

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Image credits: Jesse Michels

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Michels also referenced a previous interview with Steve Colbern, a lab analyst who participated in surgeries to remove alleged alien implants.

He claimed Armstrong was overheard at a party attended by high-level political guests repeating this warning.

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Despite the Trump administration releasing tranches of photos and hours of audio recordings from the Apollo moon missions that allegedly suggest an alien presence, NASA and the Pentagon continue to deny that proof of extraterrestrial life has been found.

NASA is set to end a 56-year wait for a human mission to the Moon in 2028

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After successfully executing the Artemis II mission, a historic 10-day loop around the far side of the Moon in April, NASA is aiming to land four astronauts on the lunar surface for the first time since 1972 in early 2028.

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They will be part of the Artemis IV mission after Artemis III, sometime in 2027.

The astronauts will descend to the south pole of the Moon and spend about a week exploring the surface, collecting samples, and carrying out other scientific objectives.

The mission will also mark the delivery and attachment of the international I-HAB, a pressurized living quarter built by Europe and Japan for the lunar-orbiting Gateway space station.

“It’s despicable to keep this from humanity,” a netizen said about Derakhshani’s claims

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