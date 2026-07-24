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Wildlife photography can do more than document an animal in its natural habitat; at its strongest, it can shape how people understand and care about species they may never encounter themselves. That connection sits at the center of Kristi Odom’s work. An award-winning wildlife photographer, filmmaker, public speaker, and Nikon Ambassador, Odom approaches the camera as a storytelling tool, creating images that emphasize animals’ behavior, individuality, and relationship with the environments they depend on.

As an Associate Fellow of the International League of Conservation Photographers, she has worked in challenging environments around the world, using photography and filmmaking to support wildlife and habitat protection while amplifying the work of scientists, communities, and conservation organizations. Odom's images have been recognized by National Geographic and Nature’s Best Photography, with two award-winning photographs exhibited at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. Through fieldwork, education, and public speaking, she ultimately aims to turn visual encounters with wildlife into something more lasting: attention, emotional connection, and, ideally, action.

More info: kristiodom.com | Instagram

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Award-winning photographer captures mesmerizing wildlife moment of a hawk with striking eyes.

Kristi Odom Report

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    A baby monkey with eyes closed and mouth open in a joyful expression, a mesmerizing wildlife moment captured by a photographer.

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    #3

    A polar bear lies in the snow, surrounded by snow-covered rocks, a mesmerizing wildlife moment by an award-winning photographer.

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    A lone polar bear rests on the ground with a dark background, showcasing stunning wildlife moments.

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    #5

    Award-winning photographer captures a close-up of a green insect on a flower in a mesmerizing wildlife moment.

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    #6

    Award-winning photographer captures a mesmerizing wildlife moment of a whale's tail underwater.

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    Mesmerizing wildlife moment: A close-up of a colorful beetle on a rock, an award-winning wildlife photograph.

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    A pika carries foliage in its mouth, blurred background, a mesmerizing wildlife moment by an award-winning photographer.

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    A pika carries large yellow wildflowers, a mesmerizing wildlife moment by an award-winning photographer.

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    #10

    Award-winning photographer captures two mesmerizing wildlife moments of elk locking antlers.

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    A striking black and white photo of a cheetah's spotted hindquarters, a mesmerizing wildlife moment from an award-winning photographer.

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    #12

    Intense close-up wildlife moment of a gorilla peeking from behind a large green leaf by an award-winning photographer.

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    #13

    A brown bear catching a salmon in its mouth, splashing water, a mesmerizing wildlife moment by an award-winning photographer.

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    #14

    A close-up of a baby elephant lovingly intertwined with an adult elephant's trunk, a mesmerizing wildlife moment.

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    Mesmerizing wildlife moment of beluga whales swimming in dark water, by award-winning photographer.

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    Award-winning photographer captures mesmerizing wildlife moment of polar bears in snow.

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    #17

    Three polar bears playing in the snow, displaying fierce teeth and claws, beautiful wildlife moments.

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    #18

    Mesmerizing wildlife moments by this award-winning photographer capture a white arctic fox in a snowy landscape.

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    #19

    A grizzly bear runs through water, splashing, a mesmerizing wildlife moment in black and white.

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    #20

    Award-winning photographer captures a silhouette of a bear within a mesmerizing wildlife moment of a waterfall.

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    Detailed wildlife moment of a salamander with small legs and tail by an award-winning photographer.

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    #22

    A majestic humpback whale swimming gracefully underwater, illuminated by rays of light, a mesmerizing wildlife moment.

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    #23

    An adorable baby orangutan lying on its back, looking at the camera, a mesmerizing wildlife moment from an award-winning photographer.

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    #24

    Three bear cubs silhouetted as they run and splash through water, illustrating beautiful wildlife moments.

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    #25

    A winking owl with brown and white speckled feathers, perched on dry grass, showcasing a mesmerizing wildlife moment.

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    #26

    A majestic whale shark swims gracefully underwater, with beams of light illuminating its spotted body, a mesmerizing wildlife moment.

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    #27

    A bee in flight with blurred wing trails, a mesmerizing wildlife moment by an award-winning photographer.

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    Three cheetah cubs crouch in tall grass, a mesmerizing wildlife moment captured by an award-winning photographer.

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    #29

    Award-winning photographer captures a small bird landing on a baby zebra in a mesmerizing wildlife moment.

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    Two dark animals with open mouths facing each other, creating a captivating symmetrical wildlife moment, photographed by an award-winning artist.

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    #31

    A close-up, black and white shot of a cheetah's spotted legs and paws stepping on rocks, a mesmerizing wildlife moment by an award-winning photographer.

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    #32

    A black and white image capturing the delicate hand of a monkey, highlighting a mesmerizing wildlife moment by an award-winning photographer.

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    #33

    Mesmerizing wildlife moment: An abstract image showcasing vibrant colors, captured by an award-winning photographer.

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    #34

    A black and white image of an osprey diving, a mesmerizing wildlife moment by an award-winning photographer.

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    #35

    A baby gorilla looks up from its mothers back, a mesmerizing wildlife moment captured by an award-winning photographer.

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    #36

    Award-winning photographer captures mesmerizing wildlife moment of shark and fish schooling underwater.

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    #37

    Mesmerizing wildlife moment of an osprey splashing in water, captured by award-winning photographer.

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    #38

    A red panda peeking from behind blurred green leaves in a mesmerizing wildlife moment captured by an award-winning photographer.

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    #39

    A bird splashes in water, wings spread, creating a mesmerizing wildlife moment in black and white.

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    #40

    Close-up, black and white wildlife moment of a tiger's face by an award-winning photographer.

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    #41

    Adorable black and white wildlife moment of a bear cub nuzzling its mother by an award-winning photographer.

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    #42

    Underwater wildlife moment of two dolphins hunting a school of fish by an award-winning photographer.

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    Mesmerizing wildlife moment: An intimate portrait of a gorilla's face by an award-winning photographer.

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    #44

    A close-up, monochrome shot of a roaring lion, showcasing its powerful teeth and intense wildlife moment captured by an award-winning photographer.

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    #45

    Mesmerizing wildlife moment: A large bear scratching its back with a branch in an award-winning photograph.

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    #46

    Mesmerizing wildlife moment: A powerful bear shaking off water in an award-winning photograph.

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    #47

    An osprey dives towards water, its talons extended, a mesmerizing wildlife moment by an award-winning photographer.

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    #48

    A black silhouette of a bear facing a powerful waterfall, captured as a mesmerizing wildlife moment in black and white.

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    #49

    An owl in flight with a blurred background, a mesmerizing wildlife moment captured by an award-winning photographer.

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    #50

    A mother orangutan cradles her baby amidst dense forest, showcasing captivating wildlife moments.

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    #51

    A baby elephant and its mother interact playfully in a green field, capturing mesmerizing wildlife moments.

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