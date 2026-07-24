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Wildlife photography can do more than document an animal in its natural habitat; at its strongest, it can shape how people understand and care about species they may never encounter themselves. That connection sits at the center of Kristi Odom’s work. An award-winning wildlife photographer, filmmaker, public speaker, and Nikon Ambassador, Odom approaches the camera as a storytelling tool, creating images that emphasize animals’ behavior, individuality, and relationship with the environments they depend on.

As an Associate Fellow of the International League of Conservation Photographers, she has worked in challenging environments around the world, using photography and filmmaking to support wildlife and habitat protection while amplifying the work of scientists, communities, and conservation organizations. Odom's images have been recognized by National Geographic and Nature’s Best Photography, with two award-winning photographs exhibited at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. Through fieldwork, education, and public speaking, she ultimately aims to turn visual encounters with wildlife into something more lasting: attention, emotional connection, and, ideally, action.

More info: kristiodom.com | Instagram