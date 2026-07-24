The World's Most Liveable City Of 2026 Is In Europe, And Here's Why It Ranks The Highest

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They say that home is where the heart is, and it’s so beautiful to think that it’s the people and places that win our affection that become our home. After all, some places effortlessly steal our hearts in a way that not even our hometowns could.

Although it’s a pretty subjective experience, there are a few cities across the globe that have clinched the title of being the most liveable ones out there. Surprisingly enough, not a single American city made it to this top 10 list, which had a wild card entry as well. Here they are in descending order.

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10. Tokyo, Japan

Image credits: Aklas1122 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Leaping into the top ten with perfect scores in stability, healthcare, and education, Tokyo has an unmatched sense of community care. Steady leadership keeps the massive city running smoothly, with safe, independent school runs and calm subways. Fresh museum renovations and bold new cultural spaces only add to its charm.

9. Vancouver, Canada

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Climbing to ninth place, Vancouver has admirable scores in education, healthcare, and culture. It weaves breathtaking Pacific Northwest nature into urban life, offering residents year-round access to hiking, whale-watching, and snowshoeing right in their backyard. Major transit upgrades, better bike routes, and steady growth keep its appeal undeniable.

8. Adelaide, Australia

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Jumping into eighth place globally, Adelaide thrives on a philosophy that prioritizes meaningful quality of life over big-city hustle. With perfect scores in healthcare and education, it balances vibrant culture, world-class wineries, and easily accessible beaches. From botanic gardens to festival crowds, life here is centered around incredible experiences.

7. Osaka, Japan

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Holding strong in seventh place, Osaka brags a historic past with futuristic urban development. Known as Japan’s culinary capital, the port city has a lively street-food scene. Beyond its legendary food culture, flawless scores across multiple categories highlight its livability, driven by sweeping metro upgrades and lush new green spaces.

6. Geneva, Switzerland

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Geneva secured 6th place as it boasts a cozy, multicultural atmosphere and a perfect healthcare score. Framed by majestic alpine peaks, rolling vineyards, and pristine lake shores, the city offers an ideal setting for an outdoor-friendly lifestyle. It stands out with its rich history and distinct neighborhoods, with a beautifully serene vibe.

5. Zurich, Switzerland

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Landing in fifth place, Zurich pairs smooth efficiency with effortless access to crystal-clear lakes, rivers, and drinking fountains. Locals love soaking in the city’s charm by wandering historic Old Town streets or enjoying sweeping views from hilltop spots. What makes everyday life truly stand out is how immaculately maintained the city stays.

4. Sydney, Australia

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With top marks in healthcare and education, Sydney seems like a global city with a surprisingly relaxed, nature-filled lifestyle. Locals thrive on daily rituals like sunrise ocean walks, harbor ferry rides, and exploring vibrant multicultural spots like Burwood for incredible food. But the best part is how it blends diverse local communities with an outdoor-centric routine.

3. Melbourne, Australia

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Claiming third place thanks to its lively cultural scene, Melbourne has a city energy, but also a village-like charm. Every suburb brings its own unique vibe and an unexpected curiosity. With its mix of creative spots and unhurried parks, the city makes it pretty easy to discover something new around every corner.

2. Vienna, Austria

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Holding second place with excellent healthcare and education, Vienna mixes big-city culture with a delightfully relaxed pace. Between scenic tram rides, walkable neighborhood markets, historic coffeehouses, and vineyard wine taverns, the city makes slowing down to enjoy everyday life feel completely natural.

1. Copenhagen, Denmark

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Copenhagen grabbed the top spot for the second straight year after dethroning Vienna, thanks to its unbeatable stability, brilliant infrastructure, and vibrant culture. Its compact, bike-friendly layout makes breezy harbor swims, local park runs, and neighborhood coffee breaks feel like effortless everyday habits rather than special occasions.

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These cities were ranked based on 5 major aspects: stability, healthcare, culture, education, and infrastructure

The Economist Intelligence Unit recently dropped its 2026 Global Liveability Index. Basically, it ranks 173 cities across five key areas: stability, healthcare, culture, education, and infrastructure. Even with a year full of major global shifts, the world’s average liveability score held completely steady at 76.1.

That stable average comes down to a balancing act between global challenges and local progress. Sadly, ongoing conflicts like the war in Ukraine and the conflict with Iran pushed down global stability scores. However, big wins and investments in healthcare around the world helped offset the loss.

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Looking around the globe, regional trends are moving in very different directions. Western Europe took the crown as the overall most liveable region. Meanwhile, Australia made a massive splash by landing three separate cities in the top ten. Asia also saw the biggest improvements this year, with Tokyo making an entry.

Turns out that urban centers can be pretty noteworthy when they prioritize the basics. However, netizens didn’t all agree with the list, but as I said before, it’s quite a subjective experience. What are your thoughts about it? Feel free to share them with us in the comments below!

Netizens had conflicting views about the top 10 most liveable cities of the wolrd, but some felt delighted to see the global trends

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