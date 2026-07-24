Florence Pugh played Jean Tatlock in Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award-winning film, Oppenheimer. Her character has a long-term relationship with Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer) before and during his marriage to Emily Blunt’s Kitty.



During a panel discussion moderated by actor Jamie Dornan, Pugh revealed that they had an equipment mishap during one of her and Murphy’s intimate scenes.



“In the middle of our s** scene, the camera broke,” Pugh said. “No one knows this, but it did. Our camera broke when we were both n**ed, and it was not ideal timing.”



“Cillian and I are in this room together. It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this,” she said, wrapping her arms around herself.



Pugh added that there were not many cameras available at the time, with one being in the shop, and the crew had to figure out how to fix the one that broke while the actors waited. But Pugh seized this opportunity and turned it into a learning moment.



“I’m like, well, this is my moment to learn. ‘So tell me, what’s wrong with this camera?’” she recalled asking the technician who arrived to fix the camera. “You just make your moments. I’m like, ‘What’s going on with the shutter here, buddy?’”



Nolan explained to her that there was an issue with how the light was entering.



Some netizens said the situation was “unprofessional,” while many others found the entire scene “unnecessary,” especially in a film about the Manhattan Project.



Pugh had another awkward experience while filming a love scene with Andrew Garfield for the 2024 John Crowley drama We Live in Time.



Garfield revealed that during a “very intimate, passionate” scene, both of them could not hear when the director yelled “cut,” causing them to keep going and forcing the camera and boom operator, the only other people in the room, to turn away.



In general, Pugh has always been open and vocal about filming intimate scenes.



In a 2025 appearance on the Louis Theroux Podcast, she said that she has had both good and bad experiences with intimacy coordinators.



“I am quite confident, quite happy in my skin, and I’ve always been able to make sure that I’m heard,” she said. “That being said … there are plenty of things I remember that were completely inappropriate – to be asked to do that, to be directed in that way.”



“But my view is changing about it as well, because I’m now having fantastic experiences with intimacy coordinators. However, that being said, I’ve also had a s**t example where someone just made it so weird and so awkward and really wasn’t helpful and kind of was just like wanting to be a part of the set in a way that wasn’t helpful.”



“It’s a job that’s still figuring itself out,” she added.

