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Photography can communicate stories and emotions across languages, cultures, and borders, and the winners of the 2026 reFocus Color Photography Contest offer a striking reminder of its universal power. Bringing together photographers from around the world, the competition celebrates the expressive possibilities of color through extraordinary wildlife encounters, intimate portraits, dramatic landscapes, conceptual projects, and everyday scenes transformed by careful observation.

The reFocus Awards recognize professional and non-professional photographers in separate divisions. For this collection, we are focusing exclusively on winning images from the Professional division, selected across the contest’s categories. The only exception is Domestic Animals, which we recently explored in a separate Bored Panda post dedicated to the category’s memorable animal photography.

Scroll down to explore this selection of winning photographs from the 2026 contest, and be sure to vote for the images that impressed you most.

More info: refocus-awards.com | Instagram | Facebook