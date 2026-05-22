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For 10 days in April, NASA’s Artemis II crew traveled around the far side of the Moon and back, marking one of the most important crewed lunar missions since the Apollo era. But alongside the technical milestones, the astronauts also documented the journey in a far more human way, by taking thousands upon thousands of photographs.

More than 12,000 images, to be exact. Like any group returning from a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, the crew captured everything they could: Earth glowing in the distance, dramatic lunar landscapes, life inside the Orion spacecraft, moments between astronauts, and the surreal experience of seeing space from a perspective few humans have ever witnessed firsthand. Scroll down to see some of our favorites.

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