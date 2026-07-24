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Men-Only Gyms Trying To Protect Christian Men From Lust Get Brutally Ridiculed
Two shirtless men at a gym, one with a tattoo, discussing something. This image relates to men-only gyms.
Social Issues, Society

Men-Only Gyms Trying To Protect Christian Men From Lust Get Brutally Ridiculed

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Some Christian men in the US are reportedly turning to “lust-free” gyms where they can work out without the “temptations” of the female body.

On social media, these men-only spaces are drawing mockery and being compared to misogynistic manosphere groups.

At the center of these initiatives is the belief that, to reach their full potential, Christian men need to be in top physical and spiritual shape, which means excluding women and surrounding themselves with other religious men.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Men-only gyms are being ridiculed online as Christian gym founders warn against the “temptation” of women in workout clothes.
    • Proverbs 27:17 Fitness has opened in Oklahoma City, while the Youth Group for Men and Remnant Gym is set to open in Denver.
    • Their founders see themselves as leaders who will help Christian men resist carnal desires and grow stronger physically and spiritually.

    Some Christian men are ditching traditional gyms in favor of spaces they say are free from female “temptation”
    Christian men in a men-only gym, smiling and flexing, promoting faith and fitness.

    Image credits: jhambrecht07/proverbs2717_fitness

    Among these gyms are Proverbs 27:17 Fitness in Oklahoma City, founded by Jeff Hambrecht, and the Youth Group for Men and Remnant Men in Denver, founded by Mitch Parsons, with the latter set to open next year.

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    “In a nutshell, one of the No. 1 places affairs and infidelity occur, cheating, is the gym. Byproduct is someone who had an affair in my previous marriage. Doesn’t work out well for you fellas,” Hambrecht said, per Baptist News.

    The Proverbs 27:17 Fitness founder admitted there was a period in his life “marked by homelessness, add*ct*on, and spiritual emptiness.”

    A Christian man in a men-only gym wearing a Jesus is King shirt, smiling and winking.

    Image credits: jhambrecht07/proverbs2717_fitness

    He also explained that he struggled to control his desires and had a “p*rn*graphy add*ct*on” for almost 20 years.

    Meanwhile, Parsons said he had quit four gyms before starting the Remnant Gym.

    On the gym’s website, he states, “I realized the problem wasn’t the gym. It was that no one had built what I actually needed, or what I wanted.” 

    Remnant Gym founder Mitch Parsons said he wanted a gym that would allow him to “honor the Lord and my wife”

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    A split image of a man discussing the concept of a Christian men's gym.

    Image credits: theremnantgym/mitchellparsons80

    Parsons believes many men are “breaking” under pressure from different sources, including women at the gym but also unemployment and debt.

    “I was tired of having n*kedness shoved in my face every time I walked into a gym to train,” he said. “I had to choose between honoring the Lord, honoring my wife, and guarding my eyes, or training my body. So I quit four gyms.”

    The idea that women should be excluded for men to reach their full physical and spiritual potential has attracted widespread criticism.

    Two muscular men, shirtless, showing their backs in a men-only gym environment.

    Image credits: brookss.g/proverbs2717_fitness

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    A tweet about men-only gyms, mentioning YMCA and ridiculing the concept.

    Image credits: AwfulAwfulTake

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    A tweet about men-only gyms, Christian men, and men's rights being unable to control their urges.

    Image credits: AesopPoprockSA

    In his article about these “lust-free” gyms, Baptist News writer Rick Pidcock said of Parsons, “It’s notable he doesn’t mention honoring the women at the gym. In his mindset, God and his wife deserve to be honored. But women working the kettlebells don’t seem to cross his mind as worthy of honor.” 

    The internet had plenty to say after learning what members pay to join

    Two Christian men kneeling in a gym with a glowing cross, illustrating men-only gyms and Christian men.

    Image credits: jhambrecht07/proverbs2717_fitness

    On X, many reacted to the news by ridiculing the men who founded and attended these gyms.

    “Ah come on it’s just a place where you can get yourself clean, you can have a good meal, you can do whatever you feel, “ one user joked.

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    “You could cut the homoer*tic undertones with a knife. Also, $150 a month is wild,” someone else said.

    “How about a training program for parents to teach their boys not to gawk at women?” one Redditor asked.

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    A comment discussing men-only gyms, Christian men, and the irony of men being tempted by women.

    A comment questioning men-only gyms protection for men, suggesting training boys not to gawk at women.

    Some users supported the projects, with one arguing, “If the men who are the problem realize that they are a problem, why get mad when they remove themselves from the context that will cause the most problems?” 

    Joining the Remnant Gym means agreeing to more than a workout routine

    Parsons’ gym reportedly requires members to sign a covenant called the “Rule of Life,” which defines marriage as the union between “one man and one woman”and recognizes “two genders given by God at creation.”

    It also requires members to adhere to “the behavioral and moral standards of the Remnant Gym membership agreement.”

    The website states that “Christian authority is enforced through ownership, contracts and the courage to hold the line.”

    Parsons, who offers monthly memberships for $150 and $250, hopes to open more gyms in cities such as Houston, Nashville, Dallas, and Atlanta, eventually expanding the company to every city in the United States.

    “Every one of them needs a base camp. We’re building the first one. Then we’re building the next,” he said.

    The Proverbs 27:17 Fitness founder invited Christian men to join, saying, “There’s no temptation of women walking around”

    Men pushing weights in a gym, an example of men-only gyms and physical activity for Christian men.

    Image credits: brookss.g/proverbs2717_fitness

    Hambrecht’s gym is named after Proverbs 27:17, which says, “As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.”

    Like Parsons, he believes that strength lies in brotherhood and that he has answered God’s call to become a “leader” for Christian men who struggle with temptation.

    “What did God do?” the gym founder asked. “He took what the devil meant for evil, turned it into good, put it on my heart to start this men’s fitness and ministry center where there are no distractions. There’s no temptations of women walking around fellas.”

    Hambrecht defined the goal of his gym as turning men into “warrior-king spiritual leaders in their homes and communities.”

    On his Instagram page, the 38-year-old father said young people are looking for leaders in the wrong places, including social media and the music industry.

    He warned about the risks of letting children be raised by “the Internet or TV” and encouraged fathers to “step up” to protect them from these influences.

    “Strong men are built by other strong men. God is our center,” Hambrecht wrote.

    “And what if they come across a woman outside of their safe space?” one netizen asked, questioning the men-only gyms

    A tweet about men-only gyms, stating what happens in the showers stays there, poking fun at Christian men.

    Image credits: jymetcalf

    A tweet questioning if men-only gyms are parody, mentioning men sharpening each other in a homoerotic fashion.

    Image credits: Duck_Troller

    A tweet from HoundDogDad about right-wing dudes finding excuses to spend time exclusively with other men.

    Image credits: IndyBassetDad76

    A tweet about men-only gyms using propaganda to keep women out of the clergy, attracting more men.

    Image credits: fuller_sean

    A tweet by Bruce R. Long suggesting that the concept of men-only gyms indicates a mental health issue.

    Image credits: brucerdity

    Twitter replies ridiculing men-only gyms for Christian men trying to protect from lust.

    Image credits: JackieDaytona22

    Twitter replies questioning men-only gyms and the far-right's push to remove women from sports.

    Image credits: LofotenAurora

    Twitter replies making fun of wording choice related to men-only gyms for Christian men.

    Image credits: liberals_ipa

    Twitter replies making a humorous comment about men-only gyms for Christian men.

    Image credits: REDACTEDJokes

    Twitter replies criticizing men-only gyms and Christian men's inability to control lust outside safe spaces.

    Image credits: conCaramel

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    What do you think ?
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do not think it is the temptation of the female body is a problem for these men.

    7
    7points
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    marijabarcan_2 avatar
    Marija Barcan
    Marija Barcan
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whatever. Let them be weird and blame women. But it's funny how women only gyms are not about them getting away from lusting over half naked men but about being safe and away from creepy "lusting" men.

    5
    5points
    reply
    nottrottd avatar
    Teutonic Disaster
    Teutonic Disaster
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup. They're soooo close... and yet, so far.

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    0points
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    monsieurmabel avatar
    monsieur mabel
    monsieur mabel
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...i think they really lust after each other, not women...

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do not think it is the temptation of the female body is a problem for these men.

    7
    7points
    reply
    marijabarcan_2 avatar
    Marija Barcan
    Marija Barcan
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whatever. Let them be weird and blame women. But it's funny how women only gyms are not about them getting away from lusting over half naked men but about being safe and away from creepy "lusting" men.

    5
    5points
    reply
    nottrottd avatar
    Teutonic Disaster
    Teutonic Disaster
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup. They're soooo close... and yet, so far.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
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    monsieurmabel avatar
    monsieur mabel
    monsieur mabel
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...i think they really lust after each other, not women...

    2
    2points
    reply
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