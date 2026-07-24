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Every tan is a sign of damage to the skin. Yet somehow, youngsters can’t get enough of the golden glow for the camera.

“Tanmaxxing” has become the latest trend that pushes people to tan for as long and as intensely as possible, right in the middle of the day.

Thousands of social media users have been watching influencers and TikTokers sit by the poolside and share their step-by-step tanning routine to achieve a deeper, darker glow. But as the trend spreads, experts have been issuing warnings and said the “perfect tan” comes with hidden, long-term consequences.