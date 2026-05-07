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Every once in a while, nature blesses us with scenes that seem completely out of this world — and that’s when having a camera handy really pays off.

After digging through the corners of the internet, Bored Panda found some truly extraordinary photos that look like they were taken on another planet or in another timeline.

Whether it’s clusters of fossilized creatures, macro images of soap bubbles, or the surreal salt formations in Iran — these images will make you question what’s real and what’s not.

At the same time, they might also make you appreciate what a great and interesting world we live in.