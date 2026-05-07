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Every once in a while, nature blesses us with scenes that seem completely out of this world — and that’s when having a camera handy really pays off.

After digging through the corners of the internet, Bored Panda found some truly extraordinary photos that look like they were taken on another planet or in another timeline.

Whether it’s clusters of fossilized creatures, macro images of soap bubbles, or the surreal salt formations in Iran — these images will make you question what’s real and what’s not.

At the same time, they might also make you appreciate what a great and interesting world we live in.

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#1

Bentonite Hills In Utah

Unbelievable photos of Earth: An aerial view of colorful, striped geological formations, resembling a landscape from another universe.

They are pretty vibrant after it rains.

raccoonmaster666 Report

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    #2

    This Cluster Of Fossilised Creatures Look Like They Came From Another Planet

    Unbelievable photos of fossilized crinoids in a rock formation, with a hand for scale, showcasing Earth's ancient life.

    AeliosZero , AeliosZero Report

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    #3

    Flew Halfway Around The Planet For This Photo

    Unbelievable photos: a total solar eclipse over layered mountains with a vibrant sunset sky. Glimpses into another universe.

    I flew into Córdoba and drove around between San Juan and Villa de Merlo.

    astroguyfornm Report

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    When we see something that doesn’t follow familiar patterns, like an extreme close-up of soap bubbles that look like tiny galaxies or salt crystals forming sharp geometric shapes, our brain struggles to classify it.

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    Research shows that we then try to make sense using whatever similar information we’ve already got stored in our brains, relying more on prediction.

    That’s why a frost pattern spreading across a window might start to look like a branching river system seen from space. Or aerial shots of deserts shaped by wind can resemble the surface of Mars.
    #4

    One Of The Most Surreal Locations In The Icelandic Highlands

    Unbelievable photos of Earth: An aerial view of a volcanic crater lake and winding rivers through a rugged landscape.

    It's called Rauðibotn which translates to "red bottom" in Icelandic.

    anonymous , anonymous Report

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    #5

    Early Morning Swim. Are They Here To Stay?

    Unbelievable Photos of alien-like seaweed on a wet beach at twilight, making them look like creatures from another universe.

    No, these are not “sea spiders” or aliens. They are upside-down, dried-out Aloe Ferox leaves that the sea washed ashore.

    Jan Vorster Report

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I saw them in person I would have ran and never found that out.

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    #6

    Socotra Island, Yemen

    Unbelievable photos: Dragon's Blood trees in a misty, alien-like landscape. A person stands amidst the unique trees.

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    Most of the landscapes we see in this list feel unfamiliar or “alien” simply because we don’t have a real-life reference for them in our everyday experience.

    Also, we’ve never actually seen real extraterrestrial environments beyond what we’ve observed through telescopes, rover images, and space missions. So, the brain fills that gap through sci-fi movies, books, games, and cultural ideas of what alien worlds should look like.

    Research shows that when we try to picture unknown worlds, we usually don’t invent something completely new. Instead, we remix familiar Earth-based elements in strange combinations.

    Even ideas of aliens are often built from human and animal traits we already understand.

    So, when we see a real place like Iceland’s volcanic fields or Greenland’s ice sheets, our brain immediately relies on those sci-fi mental shortcuts to help describe them.
    #7

    Salt Rocks In Iran

    Unbelievable photos of colorful, layered rock formations under a clear blue sky, resembling another universe on Earth.

    mohammad.alinia.53 Report

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    #8

    I Stumbled Across Some Red Sand Dunes Hidden In The Tabuk Region Of Northern Saudi Arabia

    Unbelievable photos of a red desert canyon at sunset, resembling another universe. A single vehicle navigates the terrain.

    mijlof Report

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    Some of these pictures also fall in the category of ethereal photography.

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    It is a style that feels soft, dreamy, and atmospheric, almost like it exists somewhere between reality and imagination. But at the end of the day, it’s all about timing, lighting, angles, and techniques.

    This style can include surreal elements or creative editing to give scenes an otherworldly, almost magical quality.

    Ethereal photography is mostly used for storytelling. These images let you drift into a space that feels familiar yet distant, like something remembered from a dream.
    #9

    An Otherworldly Spot In Northern Arizona As Seen From Above

    Unbelievable photos of Earth's patterns, resembling another universe with cracked white textures and red-orange swirls.

    Austinjamesjackson Report

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    #10

    One Of California's Most Surreal Landscapes, The Painted Dunes

    Unbelievable photos of dark, undulating volcanic terrain with scattered green trees, feeling like glimpses into another universe.

    benhallerphotography Report

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    One of the examples of ethereal photography is the painted dunes in California, which look ordinary at first. But when shot with low sunlight, the long shadows bring out deep shapes and textures. The result is a landscape that feels almost sculpted.

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    Another example is photographer Jan Vorster’s images of aloe vera plants in South Africa, which went viral in 2022 as many people mistook the plants for aliens emerging from the sea.

    The photos were captured at sunrise and sunset to create a spooky effect, and the plants with tentacles were lined up to give an otherworldly look.

    Vorster said his main aim was to raise awareness about the damage that has been done to the environment. “A lot of people were scared of these alien-looking sea monsters. It was like ‘Jaws’ — is it safe to go into the water? I thought I could use this as a metaphor for how people see these plants as aliens, but we are actually the two-legged aliens messing up their world. That was the idea.”
    #11

    This School Of Fish Close To Surface Looks Like Some Ugly Alien Creature

    Unbelievable photos of fish with open mouths at the water surface, creating a strange, otherworldly sight on Earth.

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    #12

    Terceira Island, Portugal

    Unbelievable Photos Taken On Earth: An aerial view of lush green fields and rolling hills, a glimpse into another universe.

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    #13

    Macro Of A Soap Bubble Looks Like An Alien Planet

    Unbelievable photos of a macro shot of a soap bubble surface, showcasing swirling iridescent colors that feel like another universe.

    During lockdown, I ordered a macro lens and started taking photos of everything around my house. Nikon D850 w/ Nikon 105mm.

    yenaved Report

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    A lot of photographers believe that nature is one of the best inspirations for ethereal photography. Sunlight, storms, rain, snow, and even fog can produce stunning images.

    Fog, for example, strips away detail and distance. Without clear reference points, we fill in the blanks on our own, which makes the scene feel more mysterious and open to interpretation.

    Rain does something similar but through reflection — wet surfaces bounce light and color in unexpected ways, adding layers that aren’t usually visible.

    “Overcast conditions are perfect for ethereal photography. Harsh sunlight can create very powerful photos, too, but they rarely look dreamy. When I take photos, I love feeling the raw power of the elements. Fog never fails to give an image an ethereal, mystical feel, and an approaching storm can help to create dramatic imagery,” writes self-portrait photographer Anna Heimkreiter.

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    #14

    Taken On The Canadian Praries But Kinda Looks Like It's The Moon

    Unbelievable photos of a star-filled dark blue night sky over a snow-covered landscape, like another universe.

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    #15

    Aerial Image Of Grand Prismatic Spring In Yellowstone National Park

    Aerial view of Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone. Unbelievable photos taken on Earth, vibrant blue and orange thermal pool.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Clathrus Archeri Fungus Resembles Alien Tentacles Sprouting From An Egg

    An unbelievable photo of a Devil's Finger mushroom, red and gooey, with a fly on top, rising from its egg, on Earth.

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    sawdust99 avatar
    Sawdust
    Sawdust
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure you found an actual alien egg.

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    These images create a feeling that there’s something bigger and more beautiful beyond everyday life. For some people, they bring a sense of calm and quiet, almost like their mind slows down for a bit.

    Research shows that visuals like these can actually help lower stress and reduce anxiety, while also making you feel more connected to nature.

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    A lot of these photos, especially the ones with wide, misty landscapes or endless horizons, trigger a feeling of awe. This emotion can pull your focus away from daily worries and make you feel part of something larger.

    Experts believe that even just looking at, or capturing, nature like this can help you reset mentally and feel a bit more grounded.
    #17

    Rare Fresh Water Sinkhole In Tulum Mexico With Unlimited Visibility Underwater

    Unbelievable photos of a diver in a dark underwater cave, with brilliant light rays shining through. Feels like another universe.

    tom.st.george Report

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    tessadawn79 avatar
    Tessa Dawn
    Tessa Dawn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're not rare in Southeast Mexico

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    #18

    Unbelievable Sight At Glowworms In Waitomo Caves, New Zealand

    Unbelievable photos of glowing worms illuminating a dark cave, reflecting on water. Glimpses into another universe, on Earth.

    alexriodepek Report

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    #19

    Fly Geyser In The Black Rock Desert, Nevada

    Unbelievable photos of Fly Geyser, a colorful geothermal cone, erupting water into a clear blue sky on Earth.

    Jeremy C. Munns Report

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    #20

    Finland Has Some Otherworldly Vibes

    Unbelievable photos of a snowy landscape under a starry night sky, with distant lights, like glimpses into another universe.

    This was taken in February 2016 in Levi, Finland. The northern part of the country, Lapland, is incredibly beautiful and has large fells (gentle sloping mountains/hills) that receive a lot more snowfall than the lower-lying areas, creating awesome snowy tree sculptures.

    travelingisdumb Report

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    Most of us move through the world on autopilot, barely noticing what’s right in front of us or around us. But once you’ve seen how strange, detailed, and unexpected everyday things can be, it’s hard to unsee them.

    So, the next time you spot strange patterns in a puddle, unusual textures on a wall, or light hitting a surface in a way that makes you pause, be sure to click a picture and share.
    #21

    Slightly Otherworldly View In My Attic Today

    Unbelievable photos taken on Earth: A bright light shining down on a field of fluffy, cloud-like insulation.

    peterg4567 Report

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    #22

    My Kombucha Culture Looks Like An Alien Planet

    Unbelievable photos of amber-like textures and mysterious shapes, feeling like glimpses into another universe.

    blump_kin Report

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    #23

    I Flew Over Greenland For The First Time With No Cloud Cover. Such A Cool Experience, I Felt Like I Was On Another Planet

    Aerial view of a dramatic, icy landscape with snow-capped mountains and a frozen sea, an unbelievable photo on Earth.

    -S-P-A-C-E-D- Report

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    #24

    Burning Man Festival (That Looks Like A Solar System From Above)

    Unbelievable photos of a vibrant night festival from above, a dazzling Earth view that feels like another universe.

    jacob Report

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    #25

    Trachyandra Looks Like It Comes From Another Planet

    Unbelievable photos of Frizzle Sizzle plant with curled leaves in a pot, resembling a glimpse into another universe.

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    #26

    My View From 30,000 Feet Looks Like I’m Flying Over An Alien Planet

    Unbelievable photos taken on Earth, a view from above clouds at night, city lights glowing through. Glimpses into another universe.

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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At ground level it can sometimes feel like an alien planet as well

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    #27

    I Live In Antarctica, But If I Didn't... I'd Think This Was Another Planet

    Unbelievable photos of a massive glacier wall and vast snowy expanse under a clear blue sky. Earth photos.

    zambuka42 Report

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    #28

    The Rainbow Mountains Of China With In The Zhangye Danxia Landform Geological Park Are A Geological Wonder Of The World

    Unbelievable photos of Earth, showing a road winding through vibrant, rainbow-colored mountains, like another universe.

    igoalstories Report

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    #29

    The Fairy Chimneys Of Goreme

    Unbelievable photos of Cappadocia with hot air balloons and ancient cave dwellings, glimpses into another universe on Earth.

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    #30

    Otherworldly Colours Of The Atacama - Catamarca, Argentina

    Unbelievable Photos of stunning, alien-like landscapes on Earth. Pink and blue mountains with winding paths, truly another universe.

    Taken on a road trip through the Puna de Atacama in Northern Argentina. The colours have not been changed at all, only slightly enhanced. The “road” can be seen winding up the mountain.

    dcowboy31 Report

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    #31

    When Nature Decides To Paint. Deadvlei, Namibia

    Unbelievable photos of d**d trees in a desolate desert with orange dunes under a blue sky, feeling like another universe.

    traveludi Report

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    #32

    This Is Another Unreal Spot I Found During My Road Trip In The Icelandic Highlands

    Unbelievable photos of volcanic landscape with dark craters and red lava, under a dramatic sky, like another universe.

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    #33

    Eden Project Geodesic Domes

    Unbelievable Photos of the Eden Project biodomes, day and night. Architecture feels like a glimpse into another universe.

    Jürgen Matern , Mark Vallins Report

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    #34

    Supertree Forest In Singapore

    Unbelievable photos of Singapore's Gardens by the Bay, showing futuristic Supertrees that feel like glimpses into another universe.

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    #35

    Mountain In Wadi Rum, Jordan

    Unbelievable Photos Taken On Earth, showing a vast red desert landscape with towering rock formations under a clear sky.

    Daniel Case Report

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    #36

    Alien World

    Unbelievable photos of vibrant red fungi and green lichen on dark wood, feeling like a glimpse into another universe.

    These are British Soldiers lichen, a colony of symbiotic fungi and photosynthetic algae!

    leftoverhorse Report

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    #37

    Moon And Orion Setting Over Alien-Looking Rocks On The Northern California Coast

    Unbelievable photos taken on Earth: A moonlit night sky over a misty sea with dark, smooth rocks.

    dheera.net , dheera Report

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    #38

    Dallol, Ethiopia

    Unbelievable photos of Danakil Depression, Ethiopia, with vibrant yellow and orange mineral deposits surrounding pools of water.

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    #39

    White Sands + Blue Hour = Different Planet

    Unbelievable photos taken on Earth: Serene white dunes under a vibrant pink and purple twilight sky, feeling like another universe.

    nature_and_such Report

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    #40

    The Inside Of This Toaster Looks Like A Space Ship Interior

    Unbelievable photos of glowing red tubes in a dark, mysterious setting, feeling like glimpses into another universe.

    Mylifeisoverrated Report

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    #41

    This Photo I Took Of A Bird Through My Binoculars Looks Like A Planet

    A white heron standing in a tranquil green pond, viewed through a binocular lens, an unbelievable photo taken on Earth.

    stanjolly Report

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    #42

    The Area I Used To Work In Washington Looks Like Jurassic Park

    Unbelievable photos of a misty coastal landscape at sunset, with sea stacks, dense trees, and lush foreground plants.

    zuzuofthewolves , zuzuofthewolves Report

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    #43

    This Dried-Up Pond Edge Looks Like An Alien Landscape

    Unbelievable photos of small, sand-colored mounds with green sprouts, resembling a landscape from another universe.

    Greenfingers2014 Report

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    #44

    Traversing Star Wars-Like Landscapes (Tattoine?) In Beautiful Utah

    Unbelievable photos of a tall, thin rock formation in a desolate desert landscape on Earth, like another universe.

    chileno_hikertron Report

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    #45

    The Clouds Outside My Plane Window Look Like An Alien Landscape

    Unbelievable photo taken on Earth, showing a dense cloudscape under a stormy sky, feeling like glimpses into another universe.

    2ndEntity Report

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    #46

    This Is What The Highest Point In The Path Of Totality Looked Like To The Eye. Borah Peak, Idaho, 12,500 Feet

    Unbelievable photos of a solar eclipse over snow-capped mountains at sunset, feeling like glimpses into another universe.

    scottsusername Report

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    #47

    Volcanic Crater Of Nisyros Island In Greece Looks Like A Scenery From Another Planet

    Unbelievable photos of Earth's unique landscape, with numerous yellow and gray craters. Glimpses into another universe.

    IASIPxIASIP Report

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    #48

    Miniature Tropical Island

    Unbelievable photos of an algae-covered rock in clear water, reflecting a blurry green and gray background, from Earth.

    A stone covered by some kind of algae.

    109488 Report

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    #49

    The Rainbow Sierra Nevada Snow Caves

    Unbelievable photos taken on Earth: A vibrant ice cave with glowing colors above a clear stream and rocks.

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    #50

    Zhangjiajie National Forest Park

    Unbelievable Photos of towering, tree-covered karsts in a misty valley, resembling another universe.

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    #51

    This Picture I Took In California Of A Tree Looks Like A Path Going Through An Alien Landscape

    Unbelievable photos of a tree trunk with sharp, conical spikes and green moss, like another universe.

    wafflelover44 Report

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    #52

    This Picture I Took Through The Gap In A Wall Looks Like A Forgotten Land

    Unbelievable photos of a spiderweb stretched between two mossy rocks, creating a mysterious, otherworldly view on Earth.

    Vipatech Report

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    #53

    Moss Grows Over Coal Of Uncleaned Grill

    Unbelievable photos of moss growing on charcoal in an old grill, resembling a miniature alien landscape on Earth.

    allstaken , Nikushiro Report

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    #54

    Miniature Landscape Shaped By The Wind At Callantsoog, The Netherlands

    Unbelievable photos of seashells on sandy ground, with sand being blown by the wind, looking like another universe.

    jorisgrotenhuis Report

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    #55

    The Way This Picture Of A Frozen Puddle In My Backyard Looks Like A Landscape From The Perspective Of A Plane

    Unbelievable photos showing frozen puddles and mud, with captivating ice patterns, like a glimpse into another universe.

    SigmaNukem Report

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    #56

    At This Time Of Year, The "Alien's Eggs" In The Fields Are Actually Chinese Cabbage, So Please Be Careful

    Unbelievable photos of crops partially frozen in soil, resembling alien life forms. Glimpses into another universe.

    dAiTaI0524 Report

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    #57

    The Surreal Landscape Of Kyrgyzstan Seen From The Sky

    Unbelievable photos of Earth's stunning green landscape with numerous blue and green lakes, feeling like another universe.

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    #58

    A Puddle At Sunset

    Unbelievable photos taken on Earth: aerial view of rocky terrain and water reflecting a bright sun, like another universe.

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