Who Is Mae Whitman? Mae Margaret Whitman is an American actress and singer with a distinctive voice, recognized for her versatile performances in film and television. Her roles often showcase a compelling blend of vulnerability and sharp wit. She first gained mainstream attention for her portrayal of Amber Holt in the NBC drama Parenthood, a role that earned her critical acclaim. Whitman’s ability to imbue complex characters with genuine emotion quickly solidified her status as a compelling talent.

Full Name Mae Margaret Whitman Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Carlos Valdes Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity English and German Descent Education Ribét Academy Father Jeffrey Whitman Mother Pat Musick Kids Miles

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Mae Whitman grew up immersed in the entertainment world. The only child of voice artist Pat Musick and personal manager Jeffrey Whitman, she was naturally steered toward a performing career from a young age. She attended Ribét Academy, a private preparatory school in Los Angeles, where she continued to cultivate her talents. Whitman’s early exposure to the industry began with a voice-over for a Tyson Chicken commercial at just two years old.

Notable Relationships Mae Whitman’s personal life has often been kept private, though she publicly came out as pansexual in 2021. Her past relationships include singer-songwriter Landon Pigg and a reported connection with Canadian actor Dov Tiefenbach. Whitman announced her pregnancy in May 2024 and welcomed a son named Miles in August 2024. Actor and singer Carlos Valdes was later revealed as the child’s father in March 2025.

Career Highlights Mae Whitman carved a significant path in television with her portrayal of Amber Holt in the acclaimed NBC drama Parenthood, earning a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination. Her compelling performance across six seasons resonated deeply with audiences. Beyond live-action, she became a prominent voice actress, notably lending her distinctive voice to Katara in the beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Whitman also notably voiced Tinker Bell in the eponymous Disney film series.