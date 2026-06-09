Who Is Michael J. Fox? Michael J. Fox is a Canadian American actor and activist, celebrated for his energetic performances and enduring optimism. His roles often blend humor with authentic emotional depth. He achieved widespread recognition as Marty McFly in the iconic Back to the Future film series, a breakout role that transformed him into a global cinematic star. Fox’s charismatic presence quickly endeared him to audiences worldwide.

Full Name Michael J. Fox Gender Male Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality Canadian American Education Burnaby Central Secondary School Father William Nelson Fox Mother Phyllis Evelyn Piper Siblings Kelli Fox, Karen Fox, Jackie Fox, Steven Fox Kids Sam Michael Fox, Aquinnah Kathleen Fox, Schuyler Frances Fox, Esmé Annabelle Fox

Early Life and Education Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Michael J. Fox experienced a nomadic childhood as his father served in the Royal Canadian Corps of Signals. The family settled in Burnaby, British Columbia, when he was ten. He developed an early interest in acting, making his professional debut at age 15 in the Canadian TV series Leo and Me, before moving to Los Angeles at 18 to pursue a wider career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Michael J. Fox married actress Tracy Pollan in July 1988, after they co-starred on Family Ties and Bright Lights, Big City. Their long-lasting partnership has been a constant public highlight. Fox and Pollan share four children: son Sam Michael, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, and youngest daughter Esmé Annabelle. He frequently speaks of their close family bond.

Career Highlights Michael J. Fox catapulted to stardom with his role as Alex P. Keaton on the NBC sitcom Family Ties, earning three Emmy Awards for his performance. He cemented his icon status as Marty McFly in the globally successful Back to the Future film trilogy, which grossed nearly $400 million. Beyond these defining roles, Fox led the ABC sitcom Spin City, winning another Emmy and three Golden Globe Awards. He also lent his distinctive voice to popular animated films like the Stuart Little series. His advocacy for Parkinson’s research, following his 1991 diagnosis, led to the founding of The Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000, which has since raised over $2 billion for a cure.