Who Is Natalie Portman? Natalie Portman is an Israeli American actress, director, and producer, recognized for her intense performances and thoughtful career choices. Her versatility allows her to navigate blockbusters and independent dramas with equal skill. She first captivated audiences as Mathilda in Léon: The Professional, a demanding role at twelve years old that immediately established her talent. This debut earned critical attention and showcased her early dramatic depth.

Full Name Natalie Portman Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Nationality Israeli American Ethnicity Jewish Education Harvard University, Syosset High School Father Avner Hershlag Mother Shelley Stevens Kids Aleph Portman-Millepied, Amalia Millepied

Early Life and Education Family focus shaped the early life of Natalie Hershlag, who was born in Jerusalem to Avner Hershlag, a fertility specialist, and Shelley Stevens, an artist who later became her agent. The family moved to the US when she was three, settling in Long Island, New York. Portman attended Syosset High School and later pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Harvard University, graduating in 2003. She balanced her academic pursuits with her burgeoning acting career, demonstrating a commitment to both intellectual growth and artistic expression.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Natalie Portman’s life, with her most significant relationship being with French choreographer Benjamin Millepied. They met on the set of Black Swan, getting engaged in 2010 and marrying in August 2012. Portman and Millepied share two children, a son, Aleph, and a daughter, Amalia. The couple divorced in 2024, and she maintains a private approach to their co-parenting.

Career Highlights Critical acclaim has consistently followed Natalie Portman’s career, highlighted by her Academy Award-winning performance in Black Swan. She delivered a gripping portrayal of a troubled ballerina, earning numerous accolades for the 2010 psychological thriller. Beyond her acting, Portman launched her own production company, handsomecharlie films, in 2008 and later co-founded MountainA in 2021, expanding her influence behind the camera as a director and producer. She also served as an Ambassador of Hope for FINCA, advocating for microfinance programs.