Who Is Matt Bellamy? Matt Bellamy is an English musician known for his theatrical stage presence and distinctive vocal range. He co-founded Muse, a rock band celebrated for its eclectic blend of alternative, progressive, and electronic rock. His breakout came with Muse’s debut album Showbiz in 1999, showcasing his powerful falsetto and melancholic compositions. The band quickly garnered critical acclaim, setting the stage for global recognition.

Full Name Matthew James Bellamy Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $40 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Northern Irish Education Teignmouth Community College Father George Bellamy Mother Marilyn Bellamy Siblings Paul Bellamy Kids Bingham Hawn Bellamy, Lovella Dawn Bellamy, George Julian-Wade Bellamy

Early Life and Education Born in Cambridge, Matthew James Bellamy moved to Teignmouth, Devon, at age ten. His father, George Bellamy, was a rhythm guitarist in The Tornados, inspiring an early interest in music. He attended Teignmouth Community College, where he began playing piano at six and guitar at eleven. These early pursuits laid the foundation for his future role as a frontman.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Matt Bellamy’s public life, including his engagement to actress Kate Hudson. He later married American model Elle Evans in August 2019. Bellamy shares son Bingham with Hudson and co-parents daughter Lovella Dawn and son George Julian-Wade with Evans. Bellamy and Evans reportedly separated in October 2025, focusing on amicable co-parenting.

Career Highlights Muse’s albums, including The Resistance and Drones, earned two Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album, solidifying the band’s global reach. They have sold over 30 million albums worldwide. Beyond studio success, Bellamy led Muse to become the first band to sell out the newly built Wembley Stadium in 2007. His innovative guitar playing and stage theatrics define live performances. He was also named Guitarist of the Decade by Total Guitar and received the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, cementing Bellamy as a fixture in modern rock.