“Needs to Be Put Away Forever”: Father-of-Two Turns Violent After Friend Refuses To Let Him Drink Her Breast Milk

A Louisiana man was accused of brutally assaulting a friend after she turned down his sick request.

Cecil Heath Fuller, a father of two, was arrested for violating the woman, who had just given birth to a child a couple of weeks before.

“This breaks my heart,” the internet said after the incident came to light.

Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Highlights A Louisiana man showed up at his friend's doorstep with a disturbing request.

The woman had just given birth to a newborn baby a couple of weeks before the incident.

The man, identified as Cecil Heath Fuller, had known the woman for 10 years.

“This is sickening,” the internet reacted to the news.

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

The disturbing events unfolded at the woman’s home in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Cecil, who had been friends with the woman for about 10 years, arrived at her doorstep at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 5.

Image credits: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Upon meeting the woman, Cecil allegedly made a bizarre request, asking for the woman to feed him her breast milk.

The woman turned him down, saying his request was gross.

She also pointed out to him that she had just given birth to a baby two weeks before.

Cecil Heath Fuller showed up at his friend’s house two weeks after she gave birth

Image credits: Nomad_Soul/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Despite rejecting his advances, Cecil followed the woman into her bedroom as she tried to get away from him.

He then allegedly forced himself upon her and had intercourse with her, without her consent.

Image credits: Ouachita Correctional Center

Cecil is accused of choking the woman so hard that she struggled to breathe, and he only stopped assaulting her when her newborn child began to cry.

The attacker was arrested after police heard the woman’s harrowing account.

The woman was disgusted when Cecil asked her to feed him her breast milk

Image credits: Judy Thompson Fuller/Facebook

The accused man was charged with second-degree r*** and thrown behind bars at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was held without bail.

Cecil reportedly broke up with his wife, with whom he shares two children.

Image credits: Judy Thompson Fuller/Facebook

Multiple photos online, shared by his mother and siblings, captured him smiling away with others.

He has had multiple run-ins with the police over the years, including an arrest during a major bust for illicit substances in November 2023.

Cecil has had multiple run-ins with the police over the years

Image credits: Judy Thompson Fuller/Facebook

After receiving reports of overd****, cops raided the home Cecil was arrested in and found two people overd**ing on illicit substances that he provided them with.

The bust led to the discovery of more than 200 prescription pills and other narcotics, leading to Cecil’s arrest.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics at the time.

Image credits: Judy Thompson Fuller/Facebook

Another man named William Jarod French was also arrested at a traffic stop close by for being Cecil’s alleged accomplice at the time. Similar charges were pressed against him.

In April, 2018, Cecil was found in the middle of a similar situation involving narcotic substances.

The accused man was arrested at least twice for narcotics-related instances

Image credits: Judy Thompson Fuller/Facebook

Cops found him actively engaging in the process of ingesting narcotics in the back room of a house in West Monroe.

Five children between the ages of eight and fifteen were in the home at the same time.

Cecil was arrested along with two other people during the incident and charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession in the presence of a juvenile, and other charges.

Social media users were horrified by Cecil’s behavior towards his friend of around 10 years

Image credits: Judy Thompson Fuller/Facebook

Netizens had strong reactions to the news of Cecil’s latest crime, involving his own friend who had just given birth to a newborn baby.

“Praying for this young lady, this is just awful,” one commented online. “I agree let the family handle him.”

“This is sickening,” read a second comment, while a third said, “He is sick and needs to be put away forever. How awful, that poor Mother my heart aches for her.”

“He has triple traumatized her,” one said.

“Wow friends for 10 years,” commented another. “Just goes to show you never really know a person. That poor woman.”

Others suggested extreme measures, including, “Chop them nuggets off!”

“They need to let all the men in his cell know what he did. They will take care of him,” one said

