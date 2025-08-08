Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Needs to Be Put Away Forever": Father-of-Two Turns Violent After Friend Refuses To Let Him Drink Her Breast Milk
Mugshot of a father-of-two accused of assaulting a friend after she refused to let him drink her breast milk.
Crime, Society

“Needs to Be Put Away Forever”: Father-of-Two Turns Violent After Friend Refuses To Let Him Drink Her Breast Milk

A Louisiana man was accused of brutally assaulting a friend after she turned down his sick request.

Cecil Heath Fuller, a father of two, was arrested for violating the woman, who had just given birth to a child a couple of weeks before.

“This breaks my heart,” the internet said after the incident came to light.

    A Louisiana man was accused of brutally assaulting a friend after she turned down his sick request

    Police car with flashing blue lights at night, related to assault involving refusal of breast milk.

    Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Highlights
    • A Louisiana man showed up at his friend's doorstep with a disturbing request.
    • The woman had just given birth to a newborn baby a couple of weeks before the incident.
    • The man, identified as Cecil Heath Fuller, had known the woman for 10 years.
    • “This is sickening,” the internet reacted to the news.

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    The disturbing events unfolded at the woman’s home in West Monroe, Louisiana.

    Cecil, who had been friends with the woman for about 10 years, arrived at her doorstep at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 5.

    Mugshot of a man involved in a sickening assault after a friend refused to let him drink her breast milk.

    Image credits: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

    Upon meeting the woman, Cecil allegedly made a bizarre request, asking for the woman to feed him her breast milk.

    The woman turned him down, saying his request was gross.

    She also pointed out to him that she had just given birth to a baby two weeks before.

    Cecil Heath Fuller showed up at his friend’s house two weeks after she gave birth

    Police officer handcuffing a man wearing jeans and a navy sweatshirt after an assault involving breast milk refusal.

    Image credits: Nomad_Soul/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Despite rejecting his advances, Cecil followed the woman into her bedroom as she tried to get away from him.

    He then allegedly forced himself upon her and had intercourse with her, without her consent.

    Prison building surrounded by barbed wire fence under cloudy sky, related to father-of-two assault case.

    Image credits: Ouachita Correctional Center

    Cecil is accused of choking the woman so hard that she struggled to breathe, and he only stopped assaulting her when her newborn child began to cry.

    The attacker was arrested after police heard the woman’s harrowing account.

    The woman was disgusted when Cecil asked her to feed him her breast milk 

    Man sitting outdoors with three blurred people behind him, colorful heart and arms graphic overlay representing support.

    Image credits: Judy Thompson Fuller/Facebook

    The accused man was charged with second-degree r*** and thrown behind bars at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

    He was held without bail.

    Cecil reportedly broke up with his wife, with whom he shares two children.

    Man in red hoodie and cap posing with woman in black sweater at a casual indoor celebration with star decorations.

    Image credits: Judy Thompson Fuller/Facebook

    Multiple photos online, shared by his mother and siblings, captured him smiling away with others.

    He has had multiple run-ins with the police over the years, including an arrest during a major bust for illicit substances in November 2023.

    Cecil has had multiple run-ins with the police over the years 

    Man with two children in a gym, blurred faces, related to father-of-two assault after breast milk dispute news.

    Image credits: Judy Thompson Fuller/Facebook

    After receiving reports of overd****, cops raided the home Cecil was arrested in and found two people overd**ing on illicit substances that he provided them with.

    The bust led to the discovery of more than 200 prescription pills and other narcotics, leading to Cecil’s arrest.

    He was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics at the time.

    Man wearing a black cap holding a child in a yellow dress with an adult woman nearby in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: Judy Thompson Fuller/Facebook

    Another man named William Jarod French was also arrested at a traffic stop close by for being Cecil’s alleged accomplice at the time. Similar charges were pressed against him.

    In April, 2018, Cecil was found in the middle of a similar situation involving narcotic substances.

    The accused man was arrested at least twice for narcotics-related instances 

    Man in sunglasses holding child outdoors, related to father assaults friend over refusal to share breast milk.

    Image credits: Judy Thompson Fuller/Facebook

    Cops found him actively engaging in the process of ingesting narcotics in the back room of a house in West Monroe.

    Five children between the ages of eight and fifteen were in the home at the same time.

    Cecil was arrested along with two other people during the incident and charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession in the presence of a juvenile, and other charges.

    Social media users were horrified by Cecil’s behavior towards his friend of around 10 years 

    Man wearing a blue shirt and cap, smiling outdoors with sunlight and brick wall in the background, related to breast milk assault case.

    Image credits: Judy Thompson Fuller/Facebook

    Netizens had strong reactions to the news of Cecil’s latest crime, involving his own friend who had just given birth to a newborn baby.

    “Praying for this young lady, this is just awful,” one commented online. “I agree let the family handle him.”

    “This is sickening,” read a second comment, while a third said, “He is sick and needs to be put away forever. How awful, that poor Mother my heart aches for her.”

    “He has triple traumatized her,” one said.

    “Wow friends for 10 years,” commented another. “Just goes to show you never really know a person. That poor woman.”

    Others suggested extreme measures, including, “Chop them nuggets off!”

    “They need to let all the men in his cell know what he did. They will take care of him,” one said

    Comment saying this breaks my heart with a sad face emoji reacting to a sickening assault over breast milk refusal.

    Comment on social media saying now this is sick related to father assaulting friend after refusing breast milk.

    Comment by Debora Humphries on social media saying Chop them nuggets off regarding an assault incident.

    Comment by Misty Williams saying he is sick asf in a light blue text box, related to father-of-two assault after refusal of breast milk.

    Text message from Juanita Wheeler Castleberry saying she advises to cut it off so you don’t have to worry about it again.

    Comment by Brad Taunton expressing outrage over father-of-two assaulting friend after refusing breast milk sharing.

    Comment expressing support for young woman after sickening assault over refusal to share breast milk.

    Comment by Samantha Spikes expressing heartbreak over father-of-two assaulting friend after refusal to share breast milk.

    Comment from Angie Beaucage Lewallen expressing frustration about a father-of-two assaulting friend over breast milk refusal.

    Comment from Naomi Evans expressing hope that the father-of-two who assaulted friend is locked up for refusal to share breast milk.

    User comment expressing concern about health after father-of-two assaults friend over breast milk refusal in online post.

    Comment expressing concern about a father-of-two assaulting a friend after she refused to share breast milk.

    Screenshot of social media comment from Ashton Kain Works expressing anger about a father-of-two assaulting friend over breast milk refusal.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Cheryl Orr Moreland stating we live in an upside down world.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Veronica Edmond stating this is sickening regarding a father assaulting friend over breast milk refusal.

    Comment from Pam Bennett expressing sympathy for a young lady after assault involving refusal to share breast milk.

    Facebook comment by Jennifer Auttonberry expressing shock and calling an assault case involving breast milk refusal sickening.

    Comment on social media about a sickening father-of-two assaulting a friend over breast milk refusal.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing prayers for the victim in a sickening assault case involving breast milk refusal.

    Comment from Leeona Johnson reacting to assault involving father-of-two after refusing breast milk sharing request.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "JUsT SaY nO" - idiots who never got revenge ra-ped. Fvcking hell, not even right after giving birth we're safe.

    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "JUsT SaY nO" - idiots who never got revenge ra-ped. Fvcking hell, not even right after giving birth we're safe.

