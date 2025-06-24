Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Who Set Her Male Friend On Fire Over Misogynistic Comment Asks For A Lighter Sentence
Woman wearing sunglasses walking outside with two other women, related to case of setting male friend on fire over misogynistic comment.
Crime, News

Woman Who Set Her Male Friend On Fire Over Misogynistic Comment Asks For A Lighter Sentence

Two young lives changed forever after a woman set her childhood friend on fire for his sexist remark.

“He was antagonizing me,” Corbie Jean Walpole said in court in Australia when she tried to justify why she torched her buddy Jake Loader in a horrifying drunken act.

She is now making an appeal against the length of her sentence.

Highlights
  • Corbie Walpole set her high school friend ablaze after a night of drinking spiraled into violence.
  • The victim, Jake Loader, was left in a coma and needed 10 surgeries after the incident.
  • Corbie said she torched him because he was “pushing” her buttons and made a misogynist comment.
  • “He was antagonizing me,” she claimed in court.
    Corbie Walpole set her high school friend Jake Loader on fire after a drunken night spiraled into violence

    Young woman with a ponytail smiling outdoors, related to news about woman who set male friend on fire over misogynistic comment.

    Image credits: corbie.walpole

    The Australian woman, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of burning, maiming, disfiguring or disabling a person by use of a corrosive fluid.

    She was given a sentence to seven-and-a-half-years in prison and would spend a minimum of four-and-a-half-years behind bars.

    The convicted friend is now challenging the severity of her sentence. She submitted a notice of intention to appeal with the Court of Criminal Appeal on June 13.

    Man wearing a black cowboy hat with a dog in an outdoor forest setting, related to a misogynistic comment incident.

    Image credits: Jake Loader

    The torching incident took place in January 2024, back when Corbie was 23 years old and Jake was 22.

    The convicted electrician was hosting her high school pal at her Howlong home when they began drinking from around 5 p.m. on January 6, 2024.

    The convicted woman admitted to heavy drinking for hours and even used illicit substances

    Woman wearing dark sunglasses walking outside with two other women, related to misogynistic comment case and lighter sentence request.

    Image credits: ABC Goulburn Murray: Philippe Perez

    Comment on a social post about a woman who set her male friend on fire over a misogynistic comment asking for a lighter sentence.

    The friends drank for hours and were out partying for much of the night with their other pals.

    Corbie had also taken illicit substances, in addition to downing bottles of cider and other alcoholic drinks.

    It was estimated by an expert that she may have had about 23 to 35 standard drinks in the span of 12 hours and had just two slices of pizza to eat in that time.

    Her blood alcohol level must have been between 0.22 and 0.38, the expert reportedly said.

    Suburban house with solar panels on roof and parked vehicles, related to woman who set male friend on fire case.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Border

    Comment from Rhonda Thorn discussing tragedy and police involvement after woman set male friend on fire over misogynistic comment.

    During the night, they attended a friend’s 21st birthday celebration before finally returning to Corbie’s home at around 4 a.m.

    Corbie’s boyfriend was asleep at the time, while the friends settled into her backyard and continued drinking.

    Although they were partying together, Corbie said in court that tensions were brewing between her and Jake, who tried to wrestle with her and wake up her sleeping boyfriend.

    She said he was provoking her the entire night and, when they were in the backyard, he told her to stay in the kitchen and make scones instead of drinking with the guys.

    Corbie claimed Jake provoked her with sexist comments, telling her to “go to the kitchen where [she] belongs”

    Young woman and man smiling together at an outdoor event, related to woman who set male friend on fire case.

    Image credits: Jake Loader

    “[He] was antagonizing me. He told me to go to the kitchen where I belong because I’m a girl, I gave it back to him and called him a misogynist,” she said in court last month.

    When her friend allegedly made the sexist comment, an enraged Corbie grabbed a container of fuel from her garage and poured it all over Jake as he sat on a chair in her backyard.

    “I’ll do it,” Corbie then said, waving a lighter around and threatening to set her high school friend on fire. “I’ll do it.”

    Jake unwittingly egged her on, saying, “Go on, do it.”

    Woman wearing sunglasses and black top, walking outside, related to case of setting male friend on fire over misogynistic comment.

    Image credits: ABC Goulburn Murray: Philippe Perez

    Comment from a woman about sentencing after setting her male friend on fire over a misogynistic remark.

    To everyone’s surprise, Jake was engulfed in flames within seconds, and he ran around the yard screaming.

    The fabric of his melted shirt had stuck to his body, and friends had to throw him into a pool to extinguish the fire.

    “What the f*** have I done? He was telling me to do it,” Corbie said with her head in her hands.

    The incident led to Jake spending eight days in a coma and another 74 days in Prince Alfred Hospital’s burn unit in Melbourne.

    The victim underwent 10 surgeries and can no longer expose his skin to the sun, thus affecting his livelihood of mustering cattle in Queensland.

    The burns also affected his sweat glands, which in turn means he cannot regulate his body temperature.

    The high school friend suffered critical burns, spent eight days in a coma, and underwent 10 surgeries

    Man in red shirt standing in a field with cattle, related to woman who set male friend on fire case.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Comment by Pieter Smith discussing sentencing disparity in case of woman who set male friend on fire over misogynistic comment.

    “This attack did not only hurt me, it hurt everyone who cared about me,” he said in his witness statement read out in court.

    Corbie took the stand earlier this year and sobbed as she said she felt “horrible, remorseful [and] guilty” for her actions.

    “He was pushing my buttons… it was my intention to scare him,” she claimed.

    Judge Jennifer English, who handed Corbie her sentence on May 22, rejected the claim that Corbie was “challenged and disrespected in her own home.”

    “I find that the assault upon the victim was unprovoked,” the judge added.

    Young woman smiling indoors with long hair, related to incident involving misogynistic comment and lighter sentence request.

    Image credits: corbie.walpole

    Corbie is now appealing for a shorter sentence and had initially hoped to receive some form of non-custodial punishment for the violent crime.

    But she was put away for four and half years and a maximum of seven years and six months. She faced a maximum of 25 years for setting her friend on fire.

    During her sentencing, Judge English believed her actions called for nothing short of full-time custody, even though she appeared to have good prospects of rehabilitation and was deemed highly unlikely to re-offend.

    “Someone will do the same to her in jail,” one commented online

    Comment from Sandra Zavala, a top fan, saying someone will do the same to the woman in jail over misogynistic conflict.

    Comment from Monique Lafontaine defending harsh sentence for woman who set male friend on fire over misogynistic comment.

    Comment from Charlie Rose discussing criminals appealing sentences and claiming innocence in a social media post.

    Social media comment defending woman who set male friend on fire over misogynistic comment asks for lighter sentence.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying a man would get life related to a case of setting a male friend on fire.

    Text message criticizing woman who set male friend on fire over misogynistic comment and received light sentence.

    Comment by Fraol Worku expressing a desire for revenge after a woman sets male friend on fire over misogynistic comment.

    Comment on legal justice for woman who set male friend on fire over misogynistic comment, questioning sentence length.

    Text message discussing a woman who set her male friend on fire after a misogynistic comment, mentioning attempted murder.

    Screenshot of a comment by Stephanie Ward on a misogynistic incident involving a woman and her male friend.

    bogdanchelariu avatar
    Bogdan C
    Bogdan C
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "he had it coming" comment got me enraged!!!! What do you mean he had it coming and he's destroying a young girl's life? She destroyed her life by herself, by drinking all that alcohol combined with d***s! She destroyed her own life by setting another person on fire because of some comments! By that rationale, I find the person's comment innapropriate, so that entitles me to do something similar to them?! That comment is wrong on so many levels.............

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People seem to think the world is black and white. A man made a bad comment? He had it coming! If the roles were reversed, if a woman told a man to, I don't know, go mow a lawn or something, and he set her on fire, I guarantee he'd have the maximum prison sentence. Men are bad, women are good and never abusers. The internet doesn't understand what nuance is anymore- everything is yes or no, YTA or NTA, etc. The man in this case made a s****y comment, but he did not deserve to be set on fire. The girl deserves her punishment. The same would apply if the roles were reversed.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    1molksiazkowy avatar
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    7.5 years? Possibly only 4.5? It's way too lentient. I don't care if she was drunk and if he was making insensitive comments - she should get 15 years minimum AND they should judge her as if it was attempted mu*der

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
