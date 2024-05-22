“I Got Punched In The Eye”: JoJo Siwa Filmed Getting Drunk At Disney For 21st Birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo Siwa appeared to have a wild 21st birthday, as she was filmed getting drunk at Florida’s Disney World. She also revealed to the internet that she got punched in the face during all the revelry.

The multi-talented pop star, now legally allowed to enjoy an adult beverage, celebrated her milestone birthday on May 19 and filmed herself in a kitchen filled with booze.

Giggling through the video clip, the Dance Moms alum spoke about her birthday shenanigans and said she got punched in the face.

JoJo Siwa turned 21 years old this week and was filmed enjoying herself at Disney’s EPCOT

Share icon

Image credits: summmerlyyy

“It’s my 21st birthday,” JoJo said in a TikTok video. “I’m drunk as f— right now.”

After pieces of bread were tossed at her by people in the background, the Karma singer moved closer to the camera and showed what appeared to be a bruise.

“I got punched in the eye. It hurts really bad, but I’m OK,” the Dance Moms star told fans

She revealed to her fans that she got punched in the eye but did not disclose any more details about how she sustained the apparent injury.

A portion of JoJo’s liquor-filled celebration also took place at Disney World‘s EPCOT. The So You Think You Can Dance star reportedly drank her way around the park and was captured enjoying herself with a pair of Mickey Mouse ears on.

Fans spotted the star sitting at a picnic table at Disney’s EPCOT park singing parts of her song Karma

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: summmerlyyy

One fan, who goes by @summmerlyyy on TikTok, spotted the singer at a picnic table in the company of her Special Forces co-star, Tyler Cameron.

“I sang Karma with @JoJo Siwa and @Tyler Cameron at Disney’s EPCOT… happy birthday to me too,” the TikToker wrote.

One ecstatic fan shared a clip online, capturing herself singing along with the pop sensation during the visit to Disney

Prior to her birthday, JoJo knew exactly how she wanted to celebrate her special day. She revealed during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 17, that she would be “drinking around the world at EPCOT,” referring to EPCOT’s famous World Showcase area.

“Happy early Birthday,” the talk show host said before asking her how she was going to celebrate the day.

“I’m actually going to be in Disney World. It’s my 21st,” the star said with pure delight.

JoJo Siwa happily shared her plans of getting drunk at Disney to celebrate her milestone birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

“Oh! That’s a big deal,” Jimmy said.

“So I’m going to be drinking around the world at Epcot… It’s going to be so fun, I can’t wait!” the Boomerang singer added.