Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Celebrates 21st B’Day By Recreating Her Mum’s Iconic 1990s Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Carys Zeta Douglas, daughter of Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, donned a cherished item originally from her mother’s wardrobe as she celebrated her 21st birthday.

As a nod to a glamorous moment from her fashion icon mother’s past, Carys wore the very same Emanuel Ungaro-designed pink dress with lace accents and roses that the 54-year-old Oscar winner wore at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

“The most perfect 21st I could ask for !” Carys wrote on Instagram as she shared snaps of herself in her mother’s dress.

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ look from the 1999 MTV Movie Awards became the subject of conversations online after her daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, recreated the look for her 21st birthday

Share icon

Image credits: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images

The Welsh actress commented on her daughter’s picture and said, “You deserve it sweetheart.”

Catherine also took to social media to share throwback photos of herself with her daughter and called her “a God given gift that [she has] never take[n] for granted.”

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas You are the joy of my life. 21 years of watching you blossom in to the most incredible woman you are today is a God given gift that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life,” the Ocean’s Twelve actress wrote on Instagram.

“I am so proud to be your daughter,” Carys said as she responded to a post shared by her Oscar-winning mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Carys Zeta Douglas

“Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart,” The Mask of Zorro actress added and signed off as “Mama.”

The comments section of her post included a reply from Carys, who said, “I love you Mama. Thank you for everything- I am so proud to be your daughter.”

Carys and her 23-year-old, Dylan, are often seen in pictures with Catherine and Michael, who have been married to each other for nearly two and a half decades. The Basic Instinct actor is also a father to Cameron, 45, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker.

The Mask of Zorro actress shared throwback snaps of herself with her daughter, Carys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones)

“Happy 21 my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness @carys.douglas,” Michael wrote on social media as he joined in on the celebration of his daughter’s 21st birthday.

“I love you so much Dadda! Thank you for your being the best dad in the world,” Carys replied.

The Catherine-Michael child opened up in the past about growing up in the spotlight and being a part of the “Douglas dynasty.”

“When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having this name attached to me, this kind of ‘Douglas dynasty’ stuff,” she told Town & Country in a 2018 interview with her mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swipe right below to see the snaps Carys shared as she celebrated her 21st birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CZD (@carys.douglas)

“I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it. That anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it’s the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people—that I am not just my parents’ daughter,” she added.

The then 15-year-old called her mother a “fashion icon” during the interview and said she often has her nose inside her closet.

“Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” Carys told the outlet at the time. “I’m always looking through her closet.”

“I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people—that I am not just my parents’ daughter,” Carys once said about the pressure of being the daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones)

The Terminal actress spoke about her daughter’s taste in fashion and told the outlet: “She has her own individual style. She’s modern but age-appropriate. I’ve never had to turn to Carys and say, ‘I think that’s a little inappropriate.’ Once she said, ‘Mom, I really like this romper.’ I went, ‘Mmm, but don’t you think it’s cut a little too long? Shouldn’t it be shorter?’ She went, ‘Mom, you’re the only mother in the world that would tell a 15-year-old girl that the romper should be shorter.’”