Internet Aghast Over JoJo Siwa’s Revelation Of Mother Bleaching Her Hair From Just 2 Years Old

The internet is buzzing with shock after a revelation that JoJo Siwa’s iconic blonde locks have been the work of bleach since she was a toddler, applied by none other than her own mother, Jessalynn Siwa.

Fans and followers were stunned to discover the tidbit from the youngster’s past that washed up on the shores of social media. The revelation—for those who didn’t already know—not only revealed that JoJo isn’t a natural blonde but also highlighted the pressures of childhood stardom.

The internet couldn’t get over a rehashed clip of JoJo Siwa saying her mother Jessalynn had dyed her hair since she was a toddler

The rehashed information about JoJo’s life became the talk of the internet after a social media user shared a tweet about it.

“I found out today that jojo siwa isn’t a natural blonde and her mother has been bleaching her hair since she was 2 years old,” the social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“holy sh–. that hair must be dry as hell,” one commented, while another quipped, “no wonder her hairline is so bad on top of having to wear that high ponytail she’s had her hair bleached for years LMFAO.”

“Could be exaggerated for TV,” one person tweeted after the tidbit from the pop sensation’s past resurfaced

One person reasoned and said the detail about her young life might have been exaggerated for television.

“Could be exaggerated for tv but she’s def a natural brunette and has been dyeing her hair since she was rlly [sic] little,” one wrote.

A throwback clip from JoJo’s appearance on the show Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition showed the child pop star’s hair being bleached by her mother when she was about 9 years old.

JoJo was about 9 years old when she appeared on “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” with her mom

“You know, your hair’s getting really dark. We’re going to need to lighten this up,” Jessalynn was heard saying in the episode.

The then-9-year-old JoJo revealed in the same episode that her mother would bleach her hair even during her toddlerhood.

“I’ve been dyeing my hair since I was, like, 2, maybe 1 and a half,” JoJo shared. “I’m not a natural blonde; I’m actually a natural brown. I get brown roots, so I have to dye it so it looks like I’m a natural blonde.”

The child said on the episode that her mother had been dying her hair so it looked like she was “a natural blonde”

JoJo’s appearance on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition led to her being cast on Dance Moms, further catapulting her to fame for being the bow-wearing, high-energy pop sensation.

In 2021, the star revealed that changing her hair up was a massive deal for her mother.

“It surprisingly was harder to tell [my mom] that I wanted to wear my hair different [than it was to come out],” JoJo said during a Q&A as part of Instagram and Facebook’s Creator Week.

The child star appeared to love her blonde locks when she was little and managed to capture the audience’s attention with her dazzling moves

As the artist is now on her way to turning 21 next month, she is currently undergoing a rebranding process to mark her departure from kid-friendly content for a more edgy persona.

“I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa and still follow my music from years ago. However, you know, I’m not the same that I was when I was 14,” she told ET earlier this month while talking about her new single, Karma.

“That can live on and people can know that human,” she added about her younger self. “But this now is 20-year-old, 21-year-old, here for a good time [JoJo].”

“How is she not balding,” the internet asked after finding out about Jessalynn bleaching her hair since toddlerhood

