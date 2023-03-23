Learning never stops. If you thought that school and college were going to be the end of your education, then you’ve got it wrong, Pandas. If we approach the world with humility and curiosity, we can deepen our knowledge about so many incredible things… and come across a bunch of random and hilarious facts, too!

Jimmy Fallon, the charismatic host of The Tonight Show, recently asked his fans to share the funny things that they recently learned that blew their mind. People loved the topic and the #IWasTodayYearsOld challenge went viral. We’ve compiled the very best and most hilarious facts they tweeted to brighten your mood. Check them out below and get ready for a good laugh.

Entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington, a former senior executive at NBCUniversal, explained to Bored Panda what humor late-night TV shows tend to focus on. He also shed the spotlight on some of the main qualities that would help someone succeed as a member of Fallon's team. Read on and check out what Mike shared with us.