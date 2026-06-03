Amazon Cancels ‘Stargate’ Revival Over Surprising Secret Fear As Furious Fans Turn On The Studio

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Prime Video‘s long-awaited Stargate revival may be over before it ever got off the ground.

After years of speculation and growing excitement about the franchise’s return, a new report claims Amazon has quietly shelved the project, ending hopes for the first Stargate series in almost 15 years.

Franchise veteran Martin Gero, who worked on several Stargate series, had been tapped to lead the project. With Gero attached as showrunner, many fans believed the franchise was finally poised for a comeback.

Highlights Amazon has reportedly canceled its planned Stargate series before production began.

Franchise veteran Martin Gero was set to lead the long-awaited revival.

The decision sparked backlash from fans and key figures tied to the franchise.

However, reports of the project’s sudden cancellation quickly sparked backlash among longtime fans.

“Everything wrong with Hollywood in a nutshell,” one fan reacted.

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Image credits: MGM

On June 2, Varietyreported that the highly anticipated Stargate revival, helmed by Martin Gero, had been canceled.

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The project was first announced in November 2025 after Amazon MGM Studios handed it a direct-to-series order. While not designed as a full reboot, the series was intended to serve as an entry point for new viewers.

Image credits: Evans Vestal Ward/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

The military sci-fi franchise originated with the Roland Emmerich-directed 1994 film of the same name. It spawned several live-action TV shows, including three that Gero worked on in various capacities.

However, Amazon reportedly pulled the plug due to concerns that the series would struggle to attract viewers beyond its existing fanbase. According to a source close to production, executives were worried Gero’s version would appeal primarily to longtime Stargate fans.

Fans blast Amazon over the unexpected cancellation of Stargate revival

Image credits: MGM

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Deadline later reported that the project was canceled late in development after it reportedly stopped aligning with Amazon’s programming strategy amid wider leadership changes.

Amazon reportedly concluded that reworking the project was no longer viable and ultimately pulled the plug after the writers’ room spent nearly 20 weeks developing the series.

The report quickly spread across social media, where longtime Stargate fans criticized the studio’s decision.

Image credits: MGM

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On X, many argued that the studio’s alleged concerns were misplaced and that Stargate‘s fanbase was large enough to give the series a strong chance of success.

“What exactly is wrong with the existing fan base? There are millions of Stargate fans around the world,” one user commented.

A second person wrote, “Stop slapping the faithful audience in the face! As a new fan of Stargate, I’m seriously upset over this moronic decision.”

“I’m sad because it feels like this would have been the only true representation of what we wanted as fans,” a third added.

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Stargate veteran seemingly confirms reported reason behind cancellation

Image credits: MGM

Shortly after the report emerged, longtime franchise executive producer Joseph Mallozzi confirmed on X that the series had indeed been canceled.

Mallozzi served as a writer and executive producer across multiple Stargate series between 2000 and 2011. He was attached to the revival as a consulting producer, alongside Brad Wright, another franchise veteran.

“There’s not much I can add beyond confirming what’s happened,” he wrote.

Image credits: Mark Davis/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Mallozzi said Gero’s version embraced what made Stargate successful while avoiding many of the pitfalls associated with modern franchise revivals. It was meant as a “jumping-on point” for new viewers while “respecting existing canon.”

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He also noted that Amazon controls the franchise rights, preventing Gero’s version from being taken elsewhere.

“As of today, officially, that original vision is no more,” Mallozzi added.

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Most of the Stargate shows can be streamed on Prime Video and Pluto TV.