Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over “Misogynistic” Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence
Young woman with long hair smiling indoors, related to sentence for setting male friend on fire over sexist joke case
Crime, News

Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over “Misogynistic” Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

Open list comments 21
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

21

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman was sent to prison for setting her longtime friend on fire over a sexist remark.

“He was really pushing my buttons,” she said in court while defending her actions.

Corbie Jean Walpole appeared in court on Thursday, May 22, and was sentenced for torching her childhood friend, Jake Loader, and putting him in a coma.

“It’ll be OK, it’ll be OK,” the 25-year-old offender mouthed to her family after receiving her sentence.

Highlights
  • Corbie Jean Walpole was handed a prison sentence for setting her childhood friend on fire.
  • Her act of “painful violence” was triggered by a sexist comment made by her friend Jake Loader at a party.
  • “He was really pushing my buttons,” she said in court.
  • Jake suffered third degree burns to 55% of his body and was in a coma for days.
RELATED:

    Corbie Jean Walpole was handed a prison sentence for setting her childhood friend on fire

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Image credits: corbie.walpole / Instagram

    Corbie was convicted over an unexpected sequence of events that took place on January 7, 2024, while celebrating someone’s 21st birthday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She was hosting her high school pal Jake at her Howlong home in Australia at the time.

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Image credits: corbie.walpole / Instagram

    Before their night took a horrific turn, Corbie and Jake had been drinking for hours and were out partying for much of the night.

    Judge Jennifer English mentioned in court that Corbie had taken illicit substances and had been drinking since 5 p.m. on January 6, 2024.

    They returned to Corbie’s home and continued drinking in the backyard until around 5 a.m.

    Jake suffered third degree burns to 55% of his body and was in a coma for days

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Image credits: Jake Loader / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Corbie said in court that tensions were brewing throughout the party between her and Jake, who tried to wrestle with her and wake up her sleeping boyfriend.

    She said he was provoking her the entire night and, at one point, told her to stay in the kitchen and make scones instead of drinking with the guys.

    “[He] was antagonizing me. He told me to go to the kitchen where I belong because I’m a girl, I gave it back to him and called him a misogynist,” she said in court earlier this month.

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Image credits: 7NEWS Border / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jake’s comments pushed Corbie to grab a five-liter container of fuel from her garage and pour it all over her high school friend.

    “I’ll do it,” Corbie said as she waved a lighter around. “I’ll do it.”

    “Go on, do it,” he unwittingly egged her on.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Corbie set her childhood friend ablaze after he asked her to stay in the kitchen where she belonged and make scones

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Image credits: ABC News: Callum Marshall

    Within seconds, Jake was engulfed in flames and ran around the yard, screaming as the fabric of his melted shirt stuck to his body.

    Friends at the scene threw him into a pool to extinguish the fire.

    “What the f*** have I done? He was telling me to do it,” Corbie said with her head in her hands.

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Image credits: 7NEWS Border / Facebook

    During her sentencing this week, the judge said Corbie’s behavior “was an act of immediate, destructive and horrifically painful violence.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The offender was sentenced to seven-and-a-half-years in prison and would spend a minimum of four-and-a-half-years behind bars.

    Corbie will only be eligible for parole on November 11, 2029, the judge said.

    A GoFundMe page was set up to support Jake on his road to recovery

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Image credits: Jake’s Road to Recovery / gofundme

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Following the fire incident, Jake spent eight days in a coma and another 74 days in Prince Alfred Hospital’s burn unit in Melbourne.

    He underwent 10 surgeries and can no longer expose his skin to the sun.

    Moreover, his sweat glands were burned off during the incident, due to which his body cannot regulate his body temperature.

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Image credits: 7NEWS Border / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This attack did not only hurt me, it hurt everyone who cared about me,” he said in his witness statement.

    He used to herd cattle for his livelihood before the incident.

    In addition to losing his source of income, he said his family was financially pressured from having to travel for his recovery.

    The burn survivor said he lost his source of income and can no longer expose his skin to the sun

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Image credits: 7NEWS Border / Facebook

    Corbie pleaded guilty to one charge of burning or maiming by using corrosive fluid last December.

    “He was pushing my buttons… it was my intention to scare him,” she said in court earlier this year.

    She sobbed in the witness stand and said she felt “horrible, remorseful [and] guilty” for what she did to Jake, his family, his loved ones, and mutual friends.

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Image credits: Jake Loader / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Following Corbie’s sentencing this week, netizens felt she “got what she deserved.”

    “Looks like she doesn’t even care,” one said.

    Another wrote, “She has destroyed that young man.”

    Some women online twisted the narrative and sarcastically wrote victim-blaming comments that are normally targeted at females

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Image credits: Howlong Spiders Football & Netball Club / Facebook

    One set of commenters twisted the narrative by mockingly blaming the victim.

    The sarcastic remarks, mostly written by women, echoed some of the typical comments often made by men to victim-blame females in such extreme instances of violence.

    “So why would he be at her house, he was clearly asking for it,” one wrote, while another sarcastically quipped, “Listen I KNOW fire and I just don’t think fire would do something like this.”

    “What was he wearing though? Could’ve been something flammable and she just assumed he wanted to be set on fire,” said another.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Corbie, who gave up on alcohol and chemical substances following the incident, did not step out of her house for a month after the attack.

    The court heard that she experiences nightmares and has a traumatic reaction whenever she smells fuel now.

    “This is a tragic case in so many ways for the victim and his family and for the offender and her family,” Judge English said during the sentencing.

    “[He] was antagonizing me. He told me to go to the kitchen where I belong because I’m a girl,” the convicted woman said in court

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Image credits: Jake Loader / Facebook

    The judge said she felt it was “appropriate” to send Corbie to jail for her actions.

    “It is never easy to send a young person, particularly a young woman, to jail,” she said on Thursday.

    “But where appropriate it is something that must be done.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Should be jailed for 20 years,” one commenter said online about Corbie’s sentence

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Who Set Male Friend On Fire Over "Misogynistic" Joke Gets Handed Her Sentence

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    21
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    21

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    doritsadiku avatar
    doredde
    doredde
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    @Orysha: Just to get this right, if a man is being/feeling "provoked" by something a woman says/does to him, it is "understandable/legit" for him to beat/r**e/mistreat her (vice versa). Just because it happened "the other way `round" it is totally OK to act like this? And d**g abuse is the argument for her not being able to deal different with the situation? As I have unerstood this started hours earlier, before it escalated. How immature to not leave the situation? I don´t want to say that a misogynistic a*****e is to be endured and allowed to go on and on. But that is not the solution and from a feminist point of view as disgusting and abhorrend as abusing women. It´s not the Wild West here, that´s not how mature humans deal with problems anymore. And it unfortunately may play into the hands of misogynists. If you can´t "hold your liqour or d***s", go to bed or stay sober.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dhbuchanan avatar
    The Dave
    The Dave
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The victim blaming is terrible. I wouldn’t trust anything that came out of her mouth.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    doritsadiku avatar
    doredde
    doredde
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    @Orysha: Just to get this right, if a man is being/feeling "provoked" by something a woman says/does to him, it is "understandable/legit" for him to beat/r**e/mistreat her (vice versa). Just because it happened "the other way `round" it is totally OK to act like this? And d**g abuse is the argument for her not being able to deal different with the situation? As I have unerstood this started hours earlier, before it escalated. How immature to not leave the situation? I don´t want to say that a misogynistic a*****e is to be endured and allowed to go on and on. But that is not the solution and from a feminist point of view as disgusting and abhorrend as abusing women. It´s not the Wild West here, that´s not how mature humans deal with problems anymore. And it unfortunately may play into the hands of misogynists. If you can´t "hold your liqour or d***s", go to bed or stay sober.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dhbuchanan avatar
    The Dave
    The Dave
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The victim blaming is terrible. I wouldn’t trust anything that came out of her mouth.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda