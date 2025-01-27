“Absurd”: School Principal Arrested After Over 100 Kids Found Drinking At Her Home, Sparks Fury

ADVERTISEMENT

An underage drinking fest was busted in Florida after 100 students were allegedly caught drinking alcohol and partying at a principal’s house.

The “Open House Party” led to the arrest of Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, 47, and teacher Karly Anderson, 45, who works at the same school, according to a news release shared by the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Highlights Florida cops busted a party that was taking place at a school principal's address.

Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, 47, and teacher Karly Anderson, 45, were arrested following the incident.

Responding officers found a juvenile on the front lawn having an “alcohol-related medical event.”

Another juvenile driver was arrested for DUI while officers conducted a traffic stop near the residence.

Officials revealed that the wild bash took place on Sunday, January 19, at Hill-Brodigan’s home.

RELATED:

A principal was arrested after 100 underage students were busted drinking and partying at her address

Share icon

Image credits: brevardschools

When officers arrived at the address “in reference to a house party,” they found more than 100 juveniles at the residence in matching t-shirts.

Many were found drinking alcohol, which was apparently made available in coolers throughout the principal’s home.

“Upon arrival, officers observed over 100 juveniles at the residence in matching t-shirts, many who were consuming alcohol that was later learned to be available in coolers at the residence,” the police wrote in the statement.

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan became the principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in May last year

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: WESH 2 News

“The homeowner was identified as Roosevelt Elementary School’s Principal, Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan,” the statement added.

Some of the students found on the property were reportedly as young as 13 years old.

Responding officers also found a juvenile on the front lawn having an “alcohol-related medical event.”

“The juvenile was so heavily intoxicated that Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) had to respond to treat them,” the statement added.

A juvenile was found on the property’s front lawn having an “alcohol-related medical event”

Share icon

Image credits: WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando

While tending to the juvenile on the front lawn, officers spotted the school principal turning off the lights in the driveway before entering her residence. This forced the BCFR responders to use “auxiliary lighting on their vehicle to treat the juvenile.”

Furthermore, another juvenile driver was arrested for DUI while officers conducted a traffic stop near the residence.

Meanwhile, officers at the principal’s property had an encounter with the “intoxicated” school teacher, Anderson.

“[She] approached officers on scene identifying herself as a teacher and had been at the party. It was later discovered that she was a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School,” the police department said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill-Brodigan was arrested and is facing charges that include child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Share icon

Image credits: brevardsheriff

Share icon

Image credits: brevardsheriff

Following the house party, police detectives spoke to numerous parents and students about the incident and eventually arrested the principal and the teacher who were found at the scene of the party.

Hill-Brodigan and Anderson were both charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Additionally, the principal was charged with “holding an ‘Open House Party,’” the police said.

School teacher Karly Anderson was also arrested and charged in connection with the incident

Share icon

Image credits: brevardsheriff

A mother of two Brevard public school teens told Fox 35 Orlando that she never expected to hear of such an incident taking place in her school district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re the most precious things to you, your children,” she told the outlet. “ … It just breaks my heart.”

“These kids, they trust teachers, they trust the administrators. And when you have someone betray that trust and lead this kids down a path like that,” she added, “it’s sad and scary at the same time.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando

Officials released Hill-Brodigan on bail for $3,500 and Anderson on a bail amount of $3,000.

The accused principal reportedly worked for the school district for the past 23 years and took up at the principal’s post at Roosevelt Elementary School in May last year.

“I am over the moon excited to be the new principal of Roosevelt Elementary! I have had the pleasure to serve the students and parents of Brevard County for the last 23 years,” she said in a message shared on the school’s website. “Students, families, and staff are very close to my heart, I really enjoy what I do.”

The Cocoa Beach Police Department released both Hill-Brodigan and Anderson on bail

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Cocoa Beach Police Department

“During my career, I was awarded Teacher of the Year, became a Nationally Board Certified Teacher, and was an Ambassador for the Teaching Exchange Program in Italy for 3 months,” she added in her note.

Anderson’s social media said she has been teaching at Brevard Public Schools since 2006, according to Florida Today.

Netizens were baffled to hear the news of a house party with underage students being hosted at their school principal’s house, calling it a “shame.”

“This is very scary stuff!!! A child can die from alcohol poisoning!” a concerned social media user said

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 35 Orlando

“She was a good teacher, never saw that coming,” said one social media user while a second wrote, “THIS was just the time they got CAUGHT. Imagine how many times they DIDNT.”

“This is very scary stuff!!! A child can die from alcohol poisoning!!!! it really makes you wonder what is going on in the classrooms. How are we to trust any schools?” one asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused principal reportedly worked for the school district for the past 23 years

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 35 Orlando

“Despicable,” another said. “I have no experience in being in the education field but i have no doubt on my abilities to make the youth better; bot worse. i hope we get stuff sorted soon.”

“Does not seem like the Principal of Roosevelt has any sort of common sense. Hopefully, the school board takes immediate action and dismisses her as the Principal,” one said.

Another asked, “How can these adults be so stupid? They have ruined their careers and they deserve it. I hope every single parent of an underage kid sues them civilly. How reckless, someone could’ve died.”

Social media users shared widespread concern following the news of the wild underage drinking bash

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT