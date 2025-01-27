Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Absurd”: School Principal Arrested After Over 100 Kids Found Drinking At Her Home, Sparks Fury
News, US

“Absurd”: School Principal Arrested After Over 100 Kids Found Drinking At Her Home, Sparks Fury

An underage drinking fest was busted in Florida after 100 students were allegedly caught drinking alcohol and partying at a principal’s house.

The “Open House Party” led to the arrest of Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, 47, and teacher Karly Anderson, 45, who works at the same school, according to a news release shared by the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Highlights
  • Florida cops busted a party that was taking place at a school principal's address.
  • Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, 47, and teacher Karly Anderson, 45, were arrested following the incident.
  • Responding officers found a juvenile on the front lawn having an “alcohol-related medical event.”
  • Another juvenile driver was arrested for DUI while officers conducted a traffic stop near the residence.

Officials revealed that the wild bash took place on Sunday, January 19, at Hill-Brodigan’s home.

    A principal was arrested after 100 underage students were busted drinking and partying at her address

    A smiling woman in professional attire, related to a school principal incident involving students drinking at her home.

    Image credits: brevardschools

    When officers arrived at the address “in reference to a house party,” they found more than 100 juveniles at the residence in matching t-shirts.

    Many were found drinking alcohol, which was apparently made available in coolers throughout the principal’s home.

    “Upon arrival, officers observed over 100 juveniles at the residence in matching t-shirts, many who were consuming alcohol that was later learned to be available in coolers at the residence,” the police wrote in the statement.

    Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan became the principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in May last year

    Sign for Roosevelt Elementary, illuminated at night, displaying "Welcome to Roosevelt!

    Image credits: WESH 2 News

    “The homeowner was identified as Roosevelt Elementary School’s Principal, Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan,” the statement added.

    Some of the students found on the property were reportedly as young as 13 years old.

    Responding officers also found a juvenile on the front lawn having an “alcohol-related medical event.”

    “The juvenile was so heavily intoxicated that Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) had to respond to treat them,” the statement added.

    A juvenile was found on the property’s front lawn having an “alcohol-related medical event”

    House exterior at night with palm tree and plants, related to principal arrest incident.

    Image credits: WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando

    While tending to the juvenile on the front lawn, officers spotted the school principal turning off the lights in the driveway before entering her residence. This forced the BCFR responders to use “auxiliary lighting on their vehicle to treat the juvenile.”

    Furthermore, another juvenile driver was arrested for DUI while officers conducted a traffic stop near the residence.

    Meanwhile, officers at the principal’s property had an encounter with the “intoxicated” school teacher, Anderson.

    “[She] approached officers on scene identifying herself as a teacher and had been at the party. It was later discovered that she was a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School,” the police department said.

    Hill-Brodigan was arrested and is facing charges that include child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

    Booking image of school principal involved in student drinking incident, from Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

    Image credits: brevardsheriff

    Brevard County Sheriff's booking image, related to principal arrest after kids found drinking at her home.

    Image credits: brevardsheriff

    Following the house party, police detectives spoke to numerous parents and students about the incident and eventually arrested the principal and the teacher who were found at the scene of the party.

    Hill-Brodigan and Anderson were both charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Additionally, the principal was charged with “holding an ‘Open House Party,’” the police said.

    School teacher Karly Anderson was also arrested and charged in connection with the incident

    Mugshot from Brevard County Sheriff's Office of a school principal involved in kids' party incident.

    Image credits: brevardsheriff

    A mother of two Brevard public school teens told Fox 35 Orlando that she never expected to hear of such an incident taking place in her school district.

    “They’re the most precious things to you, your children,” she told the outlet. “ … It just breaks my heart.”

    “These kids, they trust teachers, they trust the administrators. And when you have someone betray that trust and lead this kids down a path like that,” she added, “it’s sad and scary at the same time.”

    Map showing principal's home and Roosevelt Elementary location in a drinking incident involving over 100 kids.

    Image credits: WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando

    Officials released Hill-Brodigan on bail for $3,500 and Anderson on a bail amount of $3,000.

    The accused principal reportedly worked for the school district for the past 23 years and took up at the principal’s post at Roosevelt Elementary School in May last year.

    “I am over the moon excited to be the new principal of Roosevelt Elementary!  I have had the pleasure to serve the students and parents of Brevard County for the last 23 years,” she said in a message shared on the school’s website. “Students, families, and staff are very close to my heart, I really enjoy what I do.”

    The Cocoa Beach Police Department released both Hill-Brodigan and Anderson on bail

    News release about a principal arrested after over 100 kids found drinking at her home during a house party.

    Image credits: Cocoa Beach Police Department

    “During my career, I was awarded Teacher of the Year, became a Nationally Board Certified Teacher, and was an Ambassador for the Teaching Exchange Program in Italy for 3 months,” she added in her note.

    Anderson’s social media said she has been teaching at Brevard Public Schools since 2006, according to Florida Today.

    Netizens were baffled to hear the news of a house party with underage students being hosted at their school principal’s house, calling it a “shame.”

    “This is very scary stuff!!! A child can die from alcohol poisoning!” a concerned social media user said

    Police officers at a scene involving school principal arrest, outdoors near vehicles.

    Image credits: FOX 35 Orlando

    “She was a good teacher, never saw that coming,” said one social media user while a second wrote, “THIS was just the time they got CAUGHT. Imagine how many times they DIDNT.”

    “This is very scary stuff!!! A child can die from alcohol poisoning!!!! it really makes you wonder what is going on in the classrooms. How are we to trust any schools?” one asked.

    The accused principal reportedly worked for the school district for the past 23 years

    Police car parked outside Roosevelt Elementary, related to school principal arrest incident.

    Image credits: FOX 35 Orlando

    “Despicable,” another said. “I have no experience in being in the education field but i have no doubt on my abilities to make the youth better; bot worse. i hope we get stuff sorted soon.”

    “Does not seem like the Principal of Roosevelt has any sort of common sense. Hopefully, the school board takes immediate action and dismisses her as the Principal,” one said.

    Another asked, “How can these adults be so stupid? They have ruined their careers and they deserve it. I hope every single parent of an underage kid sues them civilly. How reckless, someone could’ve died.”

    Social media users shared widespread concern following the news of the wild underage drinking bash

    Comment by Rita Tarulli expressing outrage over principal's arrest, calling it "absurd" and demanding she be fired.

    Comment reacting to school principal arrest with suspicion and disbelief emojis.

    Facebook comment reacting to principal arrest after kids found drinking at her home.

    Comment expressing anger over principal's arrest after kids found drinking at home.

    Comment expressing disbelief about a principal arrested for kids drinking at home.

    A comment expressing outrage over a school principal incident involving underage drinking at her home.

    Facebook comment reacting to news of a school principal's arrest for hosting underage drinking.

    A comment reacting to a school principal's arrest, calling it "unbelievable" and questioning actions related to the incident.

    Facebook comment questioning the situation with school principal and kids drinking.

    Comment reacting to school principal arrest, highlighting concerns about kids and core values.

    Facebook comment criticizing a school principal after arrest connected to kids drinking episode.

    Comment on the arrest of a school principal for kids drinking at home, highlighting common alcohol parties for underage kids.

    Facebook comment about kids drinking at home after school principal's arrest sparks controversy.

    Social media comment on school principal arrest controversy over kids drinking at her home.

    Comment discussing school principal's arrest, expressing mixed reactions with likes and angry emojis.

    Facebook comment reacting to school principal's arrest, using emojis and playful tone.

    Comment about principal arrested after kids found drinking at her home.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Joe Reaves
    Joe Reaves
    Joe Reaves
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Parents need to talk to their children who were at the party, check their phones. I'd bet money she's grooming or already abusing at least one of them. Either that or making CP.

    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    That is something of a stretch with absolutely no evidence. Regardless how how inappropriate her actions were, throwing around allegations of pedophilia is a dangerous and ridiculous thing to do.

    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Just the other day a mother in Greece posted on X that she gave advice to her underage child on how to drink at their upcoming school trip without getting caught by their chaperones. And there were people cheering her on smh

    adb-07 avatar
    Adam Benson
    Adam Benson
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    As a father of a 13-year-old myself, there's no way in hell I'd let him go to an unsupervised, open-house party. The parents have to take some of the responsibility here.

