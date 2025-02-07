Mass Support For “Indefensible” Mom Who Burst Into School To Tell Bully She'd “Slit Her Throat”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mothers on the internet have defended a woman’s violent outburst, where she threatened to “slit” a young girl’s throat.

The Australian mom was captured storming into a classroom and unleashing a foul-mouthed tirade in front of shocked students at St Paul’s College in Adelaide.

She hurled a string of violent threats at a 12-year-old girl for allegedly bullying her daughter and asking her to end her life.

A woman garnered widespread support for storming into a classroom and confronting a 12-year-old girl

Image credits: 7NEWS

Trigger warning: this article contains mentions of suicide that may be distressing to some

“You ever f—ing mess with my daughter again, I’ll slit your f—ing throat,” the woman yelled in the video.

The mother later apologized for her outburst, saying it was the outcome of her exhaustion from trying to see the school take action.

The classroom chaos took place at St Paul’s College in Adelaide, Australia

Image credits: St Paul’s College – Gilles Plains/Facebook Group

In an interview with 7News, the mother claimed that she and her husband had been speaking to the school authorities about her daughter being bullied for more than 12 months.

“I did everything in my power as a parent, and so did my husband, to make sure our daughter was safe,” she told the outlet.

The concerned parent said her daughter was in tears after the alleged bully’s harsh comments.

The concerned mother later apologized for her violent outburst in front of shocked students

Image credits: 7NEWS

“She was crying, she was devastated that this child told her to go and hang herself,” the mother said.

Fearing for her daughter’s safety, the mother said she didn’t want her child to be “another statistic” by losing her to suicide.

“I don’t want to have to bury my child,” she added.

Image credits: 7NEWS

Even though the mother made a public apology, many parents felt the classroom chaos was justified.

Several parents believed the mother was merely defending her daughter from a bully.

In a viral video that garnered 2 million views, TikToker Jess Dickson said the mother’s “tonality,” “frustration,” and “fear” revealed that it was the “final straw for her.”

Image credits: 7NEWS

A young mother herself, Dickson pointed out how many children are pushed to take extreme actions when they are victims of bullying.

She also noted that in such cases, the teachers and parents might not notice the bullying until it’s too late.

“In the past year, multiple children have committed suicide because of bullying, because no one stands up for them,” Dickson said, asserting that the mother in the video was only trying to save her daughter’s life.

Fellow parents, including TikToker Jess Dickson, rallied with support for the mother’s actions

Image credits: coachjessdickson

Several netizens agreed with Dickson in the comments section.

“100% can relate to this when my daughter was getting bullied my mama bear came out,” one mother said while another agreed, “I stand with the mum.”

Another wrote, “I’m with the mum on this, I’ve been in the same situation numerous times, watched my beautiful, funny happy son change to a shell of himself because of bullying. The schools do nothing to help.”

“I refused to judge the mum, purely because of how negligent and appalling the school system is at protecting our kids,” another said.

“Team mama bear!! Protect your kids at all costs!!” read a fourth comment.

Others shared their own experiences with bullying from their childhood.

“100% can relate to this,” one comment said, “when my daughter was getting bullied my mama bear came out”

Image credits: 7NEWS

“Having being bullied when I was at school. It’s an absolute joke how kids get away with it,” wrote one social media user. “Although they say they are against it, they also say unless they see it they can’t do anything about it.”

“The biggest lie we are told as parents is ‘bullying will not be tolerated’ my kid in JK was getting bullied by a boy. From jk to grade 4, no matter how many times i went the school it continued,” wrote another.

The local police are currently investigating the matter at St John’s College

Image credits: 7NEWS

The school’s principal Patrick Harmer acknowledged the incident and said they are cooperating with the police for the investigation. He also said the school is “committed to its duty of care for all students and staff.”

The school’s highest priority is providing an environment of “safety and wellbeing,” the principal said and noted that support was being offered to the students and staff during this time.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas addressed the issue and called the mother’s actions “indefensible” and “mind-boggling.”

“I don’t know what the circumstances were that led the parent to say those things, but whatever they were, they do not condone or justify those remarks in any circumstance whatsoever,” he said in a statement.

Many adults still see bullying as part of growing up; however, there is a strong link between bullying and suicide.

Each year, about 1 out of every 5 middle and high school students report being bullied, according to the National Center for Education Statistics [NCES].

Moreover, a Yale University study revealed that victims of bullying were between 2 to 9 times more likely to consider suicide than non-victims.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicide ideation, help is available at International Hotlines.

“I will go to war for my daughter’s mental health,” one parent wrote online

Share icon

