Mom Explains That She Attaches A Leash To Her Daughter In Public For Her Protection, Sparks A Debate Online

There’s no such thing as a perfect parent, and every mom and dad decides to do things a little bit differently. As long as their children are loved, looked after and provided for, there are a million different parenting paths to take.

But that doesn’t keep people online from having a say in what moms and dads should (or shouldn’t be) doing, and one of the latest controversial parenting choices seems to be attaching leashes to little ones in public. Below, you’ll find a few videos from TikToker AlexisHealth explaining why she chooses to use a leash with her daughter, as well as an interview between Alexis and Bored Panda.

This mother is attempting to break the stigma associated with leashes for children by showing how she uses one to protect her daughter

“I’m okay looking like a crazy mom. As long as my babies are safe.”

Alexis later posted another video responding to some of the criticism she received

She explained that leashes can be a lifesaver for children who are prone to running away

“I used to work with children on the spectrum. I don’t share this about myself very often, but I was an ABA therapist.

Something that’s common with children who have autism is they do tend to elope. If you’re not familiar with what elopement is, that’s when a child tends to wander off or run away from the parent or the environment. Now, this can be very traumatic for both the child and the parent. I know that if I had this device when I was working with families, this would have made life so much safer.”

“Not everybody’s situation is the same”

“So if you’re one of those people that think “I would never”, please take a moment. Not everybody’s situation is the same.

It might not work for you. But it works for a lot of people, myself included. Now, I want to thank everybody who is super supportive in the comments. I was using it today and I thought of you guys. If this isn’t for you and your family – that’s fine. However, I strongly urge you to take a moment before judging others.”

Alexis later shared frightening footage of children being kidnapped, noting that leashes can help prevent these horrific situations

“A toddler snatched right out of a shopping cart while her mother’s back was turned. The two-year-old was held at knifepoint.”

“A grandmother is walking with three toddlers. A stranger covering himself with a blanket, without warning, snatches the youngest child, a three-year-old girl. The stunned grandmother chases after him, leaving twins brothers bewildered and alone.”

“A small child was kidnapped from a shopping cart while the mother was turned away. A supermarket employee who was passing by took the baby out of the cart and walked on. When the mother turned back, the child was gone. Fortunately, she managed to see the employee and quickly got the baby back. The employee himself said that the baby’s hands were up, so he picked her up.”

Leashes for children have long been a controversial topic, as some see them as a method of equating our kids to dogs or as a way to physically restrain our little ones. Depending on the type of leash, they can be dangerous if a child is yanked backwards and forced to fall, and there’s always a possibility that they can become a choking hazard or negatively impact a child’s self-esteem. They are certainly not for everyone, so if the idea of attaching a leash to your child is unappealing to you, that’s understandable. But all parents like Alexis want others to understand is why exactly they choose to utilize these devices.

We reached out to Alexis via email to hear more about this topic, and she was kind enough to have a conversation with us. First, we wanted to know where this idea for a leash for her child came from. “I originally had heard about leashed ‘backpacks’ through my mom, she used these for my little sisters when I was a teenager,” Alexis told Bored Panda. “When I became a mother with my oldest (now 6), I purchased one. It wasn’t until a few a weeks ago that I heard of wrist leashes, also called anti lost wrist link. I posted a video of me grabbing my daughter’s arm while shopping, and it went viral. From there, I had thousands of comments telling about a wrist leash. I’ve been using it for a few weeks now, and I absolutely love it! It gives a sense of security going out, especially with all the abductions happening around the world.”

We were also curious what Alexis’ kids think about the wrist leashes. “My youngest is still too young to express vocally how she feels, however, I don’t think she minds it. In fact, every time I pull it out of my purse, she puts her wrist out,” she shared. “She also likes playing with it while shopping. My oldest doesn’t mind it at all.” Alexis also noted that they don’t use the wrist leashes all the time, just when they’re shopping or going for a walk.

Alexis also expanded on how helpful these leashes can be for parents of children with ASD. “I know from personal experience that children on the spectrum elope,” she told Bored Panda. “It’s very scary and dangerous, especially when in public. I had one boy in particular who was very tall and strong. We physically would have try and grab him from going into the street. This wrist leash would allow children on the spectrum to roam around without having to be physically touched.”

Alexis went on to note why these leashes are so important to her personally. “I was sexually abused at 8 years old, which forced me to grow up very quickly and become aware of the dangers all around me,” she shared. “I’m constantly learning and evolving, so my question for the people who choose to judge is: if this device could potentially save a child from being trafficked and abused, why does this upset you? Unfortunately, I had a lot comments saying to watch my child and this wouldn’t happen. But the harsh truth is you could be holding your baby, staring them straight in the face, and someone can still come and try to take them.”

According to the Child Crime Prevention & Safety Center, a child goes missing or is abducted every 40 seconds in the United States. “Approximately, 840,000 people are reported missing each year, and the F.B.I. estimates that between 85 and 90 percent of these are children,” the CCP&SC writes on their site. So it’s only natural for parents to be cautious when taking their children out in public. No one ever wants to imagine the worst case scenario, of their child being taken away from them, but unfortunately, it does happen. So while leashes may not be the only way to keep our kids safe, they may not deserve as much judgment as they often get.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this topic in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever, or would you ever, use a leash with your own children? Feel free to share your personal experiences, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing whether or not leashes are appropriate for kids, look no further than right here.

