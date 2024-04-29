ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that humans have parented for basically as long as there have been humans, people with kids can attest to the fact that one’s offspring can always find a way to surprise you. From novel and innovative ways to make a mess, to “kid-logic” that can give you an aneurysm, parents, it seems, never have a dull moment. 

We’ve gathered some of the best posts on X from parents sharing their funny stories or relatable experiences from this April. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section below. 

Brenda
42 minutes ago

The fact that they didn't hesitate speaks volumes about your parenting skills. I am seriously impressed by that! 👏 Brava, brava!

Parents with younger kids in particular are often in a very specific place where they have no one to really share their experiences with. After all, you don’t really discuss the ups and, God forbid, downs of parenting with your actual kids. Your childless friends simply don’t get it either.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that parents then use the anonymity of the internet to share their feelings. This isn’t even limited to negative emotions either. Indeed, these sorts of posts might just be another side-effect of what some researchers call “parental loneliness.” One US survey found that over 66% of parents do report feeling isolated by the demands of raising kids. 
Similarly, unlike a “normal” job, many parents report burnout at times. This is perhaps one reason why “it takes a village,” because the adults need a break too. You can’t exactly “quit” parenting, so folks vent online and seek advice. After all, you can’t exactly get a Masters degree in parenting, so asking for advice on the internet is a good start. 
tom
36 minutes ago

You have kept her alive for 14 years. She should buy you the ice cream

Brenda
39 minutes ago

I once laid beside my son in the cereal aisle at the grocery store and proceeded to yell louder than him. He stopped and stared at me. I've had YEARS more practice!

Brenda
45 minutes ago

I mean, he's not wrong if you're withholding Reeses! Pretty sure that's considered abuse!!!


26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My cake recipe doesn't actually use eggs, but my cookies, brownies, and cookie-topped brownies do.

Brenda
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We literally had to hide the little chocolate bunnies from my 2.5yo grandson. Not because he was eating them, but because he was playing with them. Once he figured it out, he started hiding them - in the tub , his bed, the toy box, my shoes....

Boredest Panda
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a 6th sense that you develop upon constant use of your phone... no one said it was reliable, but it apparently exists.

Brenda
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least they didn't tell you that the only reason they wanted you around was to feed them, clean take care of the baby and drive them around (my, then, 7yo).

Brenda
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Harsh, but you respected her wishes. (Did she drink it?)

Nonna_SoF
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Slips in the bathroom are one of the most common causes of serious household injuries.

Boredest Panda
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What would happen if you squash a glitter bomb? Would it blow up? Because I doubt that's something I would wanna clean up.

tom
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Calmly explain that's where politicians come from

Nonna_SoF
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, but it's special air, usually either nitrogen or argon. Helps keep the chips fresh.

