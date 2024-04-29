65 Honest And Unhinged Posts On X From Parents Who’ve Seen It All (April Edition)
Despite the fact that humans have parented for basically as long as there have been humans, people with kids can attest to the fact that one’s offspring can always find a way to surprise you. From novel and innovative ways to make a mess, to “kid-logic” that can give you an aneurysm, parents, it seems, never have a dull moment.
We’ve gathered some of the best posts on X from parents sharing their funny stories or relatable experiences from this April. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section below.
Parents with younger kids in particular are often in a very specific place where they have no one to really share their experiences with. After all, you don’t really discuss the ups and, God forbid, downs of parenting with your actual kids. Your childless friends simply don’t get it either.
So it’s perhaps no surprise that parents then use the anonymity of the internet to share their feelings. This isn’t even limited to negative emotions either. Indeed, these sorts of posts might just be another side-effect of what some researchers call “parental loneliness.” One US survey found that over 66% of parents do report feeling isolated by the demands of raising kids.
Similarly, unlike a “normal” job, many parents report burnout at times. This is perhaps one reason why “it takes a village,” because the adults need a break too. You can’t exactly “quit” parenting, so folks vent online and seek advice. After all, you can’t exactly get a Masters degree in parenting, so asking for advice on the internet is a good start.
It's a 6th sense that you develop upon constant use of your phone... no one said it was reliable, but it apparently exists.
A fine work made from only the most natural materials...
What would happen if you squash a glitter bomb? Would it blow up? Because I doubt that's something I would wanna clean up.