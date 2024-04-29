ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that humans have parented for basically as long as there have been humans, people with kids can attest to the fact that one’s offspring can always find a way to surprise you. From novel and innovative ways to make a mess, to “kid-logic” that can give you an aneurysm, parents, it seems, never have a dull moment.

We’ve gathered some of the best posts on X from parents sharing their funny stories or relatable experiences from this April. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section below.