I can’t imagine the pressure that parents feel when naming their children. Finding a name that has a positive connotation, that both parents love and that, ideally, won’t leave their child being one of 10 Sarahs in their kindergarten class can feel like an impossible task.

But when in doubt, go for something classic. If you find yourself resorting to the name of your favorite Transformer or Pokémon, you might be better suited for having a pet, not a child.

Redditors have recently been sharing the worst names they’ve ever heard for children, so we’ve gathered some of the most atrocious ones below. Please don’t take any inspiration from this list when naming your own kids, pandas, and be sure to upvote the names that you hope aren’t actually on birth certificates!

#1

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard I worked with somebody whose first and middle names were Tequila Sunrise

She said her mom named her that because that's how she was conceived.

asselfoley , Timur Weber Report

#2

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard I have a neighbor called Batman. I think it's dope but I couldn't call my child that.

presucestii , Ozgur Camurlu Report

glowworm2 avatar
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His nemesis is the guy who lives across the street. His name is Joe Kerr.

#3

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard Former mailman here. The name that takes the cake is Marijuana Whiskey.

Immediate_Revenue_90: 

There is a college professor named Marijuana Pepsi

RnbwSprklBtch , Terricks Noah Report

To learn more about how this conversation started in the first place, we reached out to Reddit user Inky-Skies, who posed the question, "What's the worst name you've known to actually be given to a child?"

She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share that the thread was inspired by a conversation she had with her boyfriend about silly names. "He just moved from the US to Germany to live with me, and I explained how the law can intervene here if parents try to give their kids very outrageous or insulting/illegal names," the OP explained.

"We read a list of silly names online, and I was curious to see if people on Reddit knew someone who gave such names to their kids IRL," she continued. "I certainly didn't expect the post to blow up the way it did!"

#4

Went to school with a girl named Shtanya. She once said something really horrible to me so I told me mom who said "Who told you this? What? You're gonna get s**t talked by someone named 'S**t on you'? Tell her to get bent."

Next time she mouthed off I let the one fly. She never recovered.

TransitTycoonDeznutz Report

#5

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard Siblings: Brodeo Rodeo and Justa Cowgirl.

Afraid-String , Ted McDonnell Report

#6

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard Labia.

No. I am not joking. Pronounced La'-beeuh. Poor sod.

GarethOfQuirm , Pixabay Report

Because outrageous names are banned in Germany, the OP says she doesn't personally know anyone who's named their child something that could end up on this list. "But sometimes people will have unusual or weirdly spelled names - my own name, Riccarda, might fall into that category," she shared.

"And of course, certain names are stigmatized but legal; the female name Chantal (unfortunately my middle name, from before it became stigmatized) or the male name Kevin are examples of that here," Inky-Skies added.
#7

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard Heard about an airline being sued because the attendants were making fun of a child passenger's name which is, I s**t you not, Abcde. Like of course your child is going to be bullied for a fuck*ss name like that.

IdentifiesAsUrMom , Monstera Production Report

catherrera15 avatar
Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a girl's name. It would be pronounced as if spelled, "Abcidy." (The "y' pronounced like a hard "e.") Over the years I had several students, named some variation of, "Abcde, Abcity, Abcidy, and Abcide . All of them were pronounced the same way. It is somehow of Spanish origin, as far as I know.

#8

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard I once met a kid named "WiFi." Yep, you heard that right. I guess their parents wanted them to be constantly connected...to their name!

ItchyWay207 , Misha Feshchak Report

#9

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard Placenta, I guess they heard it in the hospital and liked the sound.

qdude1 , Matilda Wormwood Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Placenta means "cake" in Greek and Latin. Some mediterranean cultures probably have no idea how the word's meaning has evolved in English.

We also asked Inky-Skies what she believes are the most important factors parents should consider when choosing names for their kids. "To choose a name that won't provoke bullying or otherwise negatively affect the child's life," she told Bored Panda.

"I think a lot of parents want the name to be funny or unique when choosing such a name, or consider it witty - but they forget that they're naming a person, not a character or pet," the OP says. "That person will one day grow up and apply for jobs with their name, have their own social circle and personality. It's unfair to burden someone with a name that will ridicule them or turn them into a social outcast. That should go above the parents' need to express themselves."
#10

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard Ta'Lighta. Her last name was Kandle. I don't know what her mother was thinking.

zoeheriot , Vlada Karpovich Report

Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

" I don't know what her mother was thinking." That her daughter would someday be the light in the darkness.

#11

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard When I was working at a restaurant, a guy gave me a credit card to pay and I wouldn’t have believed it had I not seen it. His name: Alpha Gay.

znikki , Pavel Danilyuk Report

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard 3 sisters named Precious, Pleasure, and Desirees Cox. I’m not even kidding I wish I was….

Ok_Ice8840 , Priscilla Du Preez Report

As far as what Inky-Skies thought of the responses to her post, she says, "I did read through most of them, although after the first thousand or so, it was hard to keep track of them all!"

"One of the funniest I saw was 'Mnop,' pronounced Noël - because 'no L,'" she shared. "Another parent apparently named their child 'Naruto Uzumaki Namikaze' - the full name of the anime character - as a first name. A few more: 'Sexybeth,' 'Placenta' ('because it sounds like a flower'), 'Goldfish,' and 'WiFi.'"
#13

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard I had a colleague whose brother named their baby son Dude. She was distraught and pretty disgusted 😬.

creamandblack , William Fortunato Report

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard I knew a family that named their daughters Today, Tomara, and Ta'yestaday. Wish I was kidding.

Hexagonsnsuch , Xeniya Kovaleva Report

#15

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard In kindergarten, a classmate was named Jackov.
He was quickly given a nickname of Jake.

Kooky-Water3679 , RDNE Stock project Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yakov? Jakov? Fairly common in Slavic nations. Yakov Smirnoff was an occasionally brilliant comic in the 1980s. His humor was based on discovering the wonders of America having come from Soviet Russia ("Milk Powder, chocolate powder, BABY POWDER??? What a country!") or cultural misunderstandings ("I had my girlfriend over for dinner. She likes pretty, girly things, so I got some feminine napkins.") They work much better with a thick, Russian accent

Finally, the OP added that she's "very happy that really insulting names aren't allowed in [her] country, because in the end, it's the child's dignity that's at stake."

"Parents shouldn't be given free reign if their goal is to dehumanize their children," she says.
#16

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard Went to school with a kid who had a full beard, was 6ft4 and wide as a fridge. His name?

Angel Darling.

chestofdrawers02 , Beard Kid Report

#17

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard Arsonlove

They called them Arson for short.

awesome_possum76 , Skitterphoto Report

#18

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard Banjoman. He went by Bo.

It was pronounced "Banjamen". So I assumed his parents were too redneck and uneducated to know how "Benjamin" was spelled.

NickFurious82 , Carlos Santiago Report

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard My mom was a 1st grade schoolteacher in a very rural southern area. She once had a kid named Orgasm.

I…had no words.

vectaur , Alexander Dummer Report

#20

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard I worked with someone who met a kid named Meconium (yes, as in baby's first poop).

autumn-ember-7 , Carlos Santiago Report

#21

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard A girl in juvie court - I’m guessing at the spelling, so I’m writing it as it was pronounced- Loukeemia. I kid you not. I nearly died.

Readsumthing , RDNE Stock project Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No wonder she's in juvie. (Juvie is short for "juvenile," usually in reference to a criminal.)

#22

Pubert.
That's it.
Pubert Smith.

ShartBlasta Report

#23

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard I went to school with a girl named Princess. She was exactly what you'd expect from someone with that name.

OldOperaHouseMan , Tuhin Adhikary Report

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard Delicious.... and it was a guy... you will find many funny 'english' names in our part of the world... many many.

VarkYuPayMe , Ekaterina Belinskaya Report

I had a kid in one of my classes named Forth. I don't get it.

darkmasterdrake Report

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard My mom knew a Harry Pitts in high school. I also work at a college and saw a student with the first name “Violence.”.

kargyres , mohammad hosein MOSAYEBI Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was a Pittsnoggle who was a star for West Virginia. ICYDK, "snoggle" means to tongue kiss. So Pittsnoggle is kinda gross. But especially for West Virginians, whose arch rivals were the University of Piitsburgh, better known as Pitt. So his name actually meant to make out with his arch rivals.

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard Per freakonomics there was a family in which the dad named kid number 7 "winner". Kid number 8 was named "loser".


Loser is a successful lawyer as of my last read, pronounces it lou-sier.

BlackWindBears , Hannah Nelson Report

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard My mom worked in a nicu. Someone named their daughter Chlamydia… because it’s sounds pretty… the social worker talked them into changing it thankfully

There was also: Jellyanus (pronounced helli-ah-nas), More Money, Super Royal, Love Godess, Pajama (paj-ahma), Gary’en and Gary’on, Shaniya & Shanijah, Rowdy, Sir, Heavensentmyblessin’.

violetsunlight7 , Liza Summer Report

Cat Dragon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen a Cash Money (or maybe it was spelled "monay") and I remembered a post waay back when on BP about bad brides/bridesmaids/wedding in general and in one of them the bride would say for richer or richer instead of richer or poorer. We found her kid guys

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard This girl I knew, her legal name was Female. Her mother couldn’t pick a name and it was left as female. Once it was too late to change, it was all hell. Everyone called her Jackie cause that’s what she wanted but legally, her name is Female. We would always fun of her and pronounce it like the word Tamale. fem-all-ee. She hated it😭.

Bobafetished , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
danmarshctr avatar
The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I knew a Mel when I was in first grade. I was a huge nerd. He told the class he was going to have a sister and his parents said he could suggest names. I suggested Femel. I thought it was funny. No-one else did. Did I mention I was a huge nerd?

I once met a kid named "Cyanide." I guess their parents were aiming for something unique, but they probably didn't realize it's also a deadly poison. Talk about starting life with a bang!

Beginning_Poet_1954 Report

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard I did a form in work today. The person's first name was Amazing-Grace.

T_raltixx , cottonbro studio Report

Harlot.

EmpireStateOfBeing Report

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard My dad's assistant named her daughter Slanina which essentially means "pig fat" in Romanian. She even pronounced it the same way as the word is pronounced in Romanian: sluh-ni-nuh.

fulthrottlejazzhands , Ketut Subiyanto Report

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard Colon. Not Collin. It may not be weird name to some people, but all I can think of is the large intestine when I hear that name.

Capable-Ground8272 , Kindel Media Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Colin Powell (pronounced as "colon") was one of the most prominent government leaders in American history to ever NOT be elected President. Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of State, Secretary of State. A ton of people thought he'd be a shoo-in to become President.

I work at a school... We have a Khaleesi, a Goku, a M'King, Carr'money and a Sir. Parents these days are absolutely as insane as you think.

SomeJerkAtWerk Report

I briefly worked with a lady who's given name was Bunny. She worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and was terrifyingly stern - no smiling, no jokes, no funny business. Most inaptly named person I have ever met, unless her parents were into Watership Down or something.

WSHIII Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bunny isn't that unusual of a name at least where I grew up. I even knew a "Bunny Rabbit." (Maybe it was Bunnie.)I feel like people aren't going to believe me because I've mentioned so many silly names. But I actually met Bunnie Rabbit, Anita Crotchfelt and Mary Christmas in person. A couple others because a "friend" worked for a particular government agency.

I booked in a woman who’s name was Clitoris.

JuliaMowbray Report

My cousin's last name begins with 'K'. He named his daughter "Kitty Kay".

Envision her initials. Also, envision her as a *grandmother with a name like "Kitty".

sowhat4 Report

“I Don’t Know What Her Mother Was Thinking”: 80 Of The Worst Names People Have Heard I once knew a kid named "Fiasco." Yep, sounds like setting high expectations right from birth!

Character-Ad3534 , MART PRODUCTION Report

My best friend grew up with a guy whose legal name was *actually* "Lunchbox." LUNCHBOX!!!! And his younger brother's name was "Thermos".

moonandbaek Report

Just-A-Black-Cat-Lover
Just-A-Black-Cat-Lover
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, Lunchbox, don't forgot to bring Thermos along with you; don't forget him again!

Girl I know from college named her kid “Moatley” because she likes the idea of castle moats and the protection they provide. She’s now pregnant again, can’t wait to see what awful name the next kid is saddled with.

expertlyblended Report

#42

I know a girl that named her baby Lucifer 🥴🥴.

likethedishes Report

My son played soccer with a kid named Anaconda.

We had a customer at work who was a male named Sarah, and another customer (whose family was not American) named Mahboob.

AliQuots Report

There was a girl from my brothers school called Closure.

Artistic_Data9398 Report

I did security clearance back ground checks in the Army and ran across a soldier who's name was Captain Richard Gaylord. He went by D**k or Cap, but preferred D**k.

** I am editing to make it clear that his parents named him Captain Richard. He was a Sgt in the army.

bensonprp Report

Met a kid named Jayarr. I asked if it meant something. Nope. One parent wanted a kid with initials, the other wanted a kid with a "real" name so they compromised. Worst compromise ever.

IdoScienceSometimes Report

I used to be a teacher; one of my students was named Alecsys (pronounced Alexis). She hated her name, so she went by Lex.

IRLthereisnoalgebra Report

My BIL swears he went to school with Justin, the son of Mr & Mrs Case.

ElectricalPick9813 Report

Philistine. Assuming that the parents were religious, the philistines were *villains* in the bible. wtf.

bleeding_electricity Report

This isn’t the worst name, it’s actually very common. But I went to high school with a girl named Casey Diaz. I didn’t make the connection until my friend just chuckled and said, ‘quesadillas, hahaha’.

Vegetable_Burrito Report

The Original Bruno
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this one. A little cheesy, a little spicy, but mild enough to not be cruel.

I knew a boy called Rambo he was 8 when the first movie came out. They changed his name within 6 months.

Soopercow Report

I don't work in the porn/stripper industry but I've had a customer named Misty Butts and another named Krystal Power.

Luder09 Report

In high school, I was friends with this nice kid in my English class. His name was Aryan. And he was black.

former-somebody Report

I read about a child whose mother named her Treblinka.

When asked why, the mother said "Because it's so pretty!" She didn't care about the history of that name at all.

(For those NITK, it's the name of one of the Nazi death camps during WWII.).

DrBlankslate Report

Spider. Also Taylour (pronounced Tay-LORE).

Elizabeth__Sparrow Report

Toss up between Khaleesi and Scotlan. Not Scotland, just Scotlan.

UnicornVoodooDoll Report

Stihl
…Yes like the chain saw.

seriously_justno Report

Truly Scrumptious. Yes, like in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

zucchiniqueen1 Report

V*gina. Pronounced VAJ-ah-na. The mother saw the word in print and thought it was nice.

markydsade Report

The Original Bruno
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The more formal name of a secret agent whose last name was "Galore."

Sympathy.

jayellkay84 Report

I always liked Jason Lee but, Pilot Inspector, is an objectively horrid name for a kid, a pet, f**k i wouldnt name one of my fish that. Like he will never even be in movies unless he changes it. Such a f*****g douchbag move for douchebag dad. For relevance, I have two first names and two last names....that alone caused enough grief for me. I cannot even imagine for him. Also every f*****g human will know who you are just by the name like who would do that to a f*****g baby. Narcissistic as f**k. 

TrickyShare242 Report

My coworker dated a gal from the Bronx named "Bermuda Schwartz".

FeetBehindHead69 Report

LaDynasty = I remember many substitute teachers mispronouncing it Lady Nasty.

Lucky-Dentist5407 Report

Two siblings named Indica and Sativa. Very clever indeed.

babsrambler Report

Worked at a school for a year and met a 7-year-old old whose first name was Alpacino. .

ThatsWhat_G_Said Report

Girl I new once upon a time who's first name was Candy. Last name was Bar (with two r's).

salacious_pickle Report

My cousin named his son William Robert - so Billy Bob.

I also knew of twins growing up named Major and Royal, not the worst ever I guess but their last name is Payne.

SaffraFenfeld Report

Vampiresscrow
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the parents have a wicked sense of humour for the Payne siblings.

When I was a teenager I worked with a guy named Jack Hoff. As a teacher I had students in the same class named Rusty Buzzoff and Carmen Butts. I also had a student who’s 15 year old sister had a baby girl and named her Pebbles Champagne.

Laughacy Report

I know of 2 different couples, who don't know each other at all, who both have named a child Sunshine in the past few years. First it was a daughter, and next it was a son.

Sunshine.... both also go by 'Sunny'.

Nail_Biterr Report

Knowledge Zion
They called him KZ. I say it was a lost opportunity to call him Know for short.

dwimhi Report

Riot….that should look good on the CV….

Oceanliving32 Report

I went to school with a Richard Lycker. The jokes were endless.

Zealousideal-Law6075 Report

I have a 4th great-grandfather whose first name was Pringle… he was born in the 18th century, so I guess it’s not too uncommon for that time, but damn 😆.

Agent-Responsible Report

A girl at my elementary school was named Delight Sprinkle (Sprinkle was the last name).

CatherineConstance Report

I went to school with a Bacardi and her sister was called breezer 🙃.

Flimsy_Charity_2977 Report

I am a retired teacher and I really know or knew these people and families and so, I cannot make my own comments, but you feel free!
1) Nosmoking (first thing Mom saw when she woke up)
2) Female (3 syllables, rhymes with tamale) (that’s what doctor wrote on her bracelet)
3) Asia
4) Barling (as in darling, just wanted something different)
5) Starfish
6) Rainbow
7) Sir, Mister
8) Knowing God
9) Prince, Princess, Queen, King, Duke
10) Bestie
11) Bictha

These are just the ones that come to mind quickly. There are many more creative ones. My stomach hurts now though.

Dog-Addiction1105 Report

Purity lol.

dymondezra Report

An Arabic name is called "della,دلّة" which means a coffee maker in Saudi arabic.
Also, an Arabic name is called "azab,عذاب" which basically means -torture-.

Wonderful_Nobody_949 Report

Platano..if you’re Spanish/Carribean you’ll especially understand why naming your child that is setting them up to fail..

WhiteDressButt Report

Baron.

Foreign-Aioli-7466 Report

