“What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.” While that was a kind sentiment for Romeo to express about Juliet, I’m not quite sure he would have felt the same way if her name was Moronica or Sh’miracle...

One curious Reddit user recently asked others to share the dumbest names they have ever heard parents give their children, and people did not disappoint in the responses. Below, you’ll find a wide variety of names that prove that not everyone should become a parent, so enjoy scrolling through and counting your blessings if you have a common name!

#1

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent Felonie. I’ve been downvoted a lot on Reddit for sharing this because people never believe it’s a real name someone would give a kid. But it is lol

FartAttack911 , Annushka Ahuja Report

#2

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent I do contract-based IT work. Implementation when hospitals buy each other out, stuff like that. Last week I was working with an office manager named MORONICA.

Ko_DaBomb , ThisIsEngineering Report

Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
1 hour ago

I've definitely worked with people I would've liked to call Moronica! :) I wonder if her parents just didn't know how to spell Monica? Poor woman.

To learn more about how this conversation started in the first place, we reached out to Reddit user Corollo_Bro_91, who posed the question, "What is the dumbest name you've ever heard someone give their child?" Lucky for us, he was happy to have a chat with Bored Panda.

"I decided to ask the question after hearing about some of the silly names my mother was telling me about that she heard from clients at her job," he shared. "My mother took a claim from a client who named her son and daughter King and Queen Majesty." But that's not the only silly name the OP has heard before. "My girlfriend told me her boss just had a baby and is going to name it Iam Magic," he added.

#3

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent I knew triplets named Cinnamon, Rosemary, and Paprika. People called them "the Spice Girls."

Upper-Job5130 , rahmani KRESNA Report

#4

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent There was a woman who used to cut my hair named Secretia….like secretion.

Traditional_Money968 , Adam Winger Report

#5

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent Sh’miracle.

halfwayhipster2 , Kuiyibo Campos Report

As far as where these names come from, Corollo_Bro_91 says, "I think parents name their kids silly things because they want them to have 'unique' names to be different, but in the end, they just come across as dumb."

We also asked the OP what he advises parents think about before naming their children. "I think parents need to consider how naming their child could affect their social or school life. I've known some people who were bullied horrendously at school for having strange names," he shared.

#6

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent Kerosene. And she would always add “like the gas”. Mom was young and goth.

LadyGraceOfThePits , arvin latifi Report

#7

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent When my child was born, the people in the room next to us named their kid Pikachu.

You read that right.

Pikachu.

After the Pokemon.

cinemascifi , Alejandro Sevilla Report

#8

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent In my career working at Public Schools I've had two separate children named Tequila Mockingbird. Absolutely unrelated, across the state from each other, but it's weird that it happened twice.

mjn73178 , Katerina Holmes Report

And when it comes to what Corollo_Bro_91 thought about the replies to his post, he told Bored Panda, "Some of the answers I got were extremely saddening. I really hope those kids can get through childhood without being made fun of."
#9

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent Pubert.

OrangeDied , Paramount pictures Report

#10

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent Recently saw the program from a relatives preschool graduation ceremony, all of the children’s names were listed. There was a child named Person.

nocheese4 , Yan Krukau Report

Aisling Raye
Aisling Raye
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Misprint of "Pearson" maybe??? (I hope)

#11

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent Galaxy Kitchen…..seriously it’s their daughter's name.

LiMeBiLlY , Pixabay Report

#12

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent I knew a pair of twin boys in elementary school named Freedom and Friendship.

LordBaranof , Trần Long Report

#13

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent My wife is a teacher and she has siblings in class named Royalty and Majesty.

PhoenixMason13 , Arthur Krijgsman Report

Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
1 hour ago

A friend of mine who's a teacher once had a student named Majestic Fox. :)

#14

Wife worked in a bank. Had a regular customer named Dextrose. Always wondered if he had siblings Sucrose and Fructose.

akgt94 Report

#15

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent Reality Winner.

MysteriousApple135 , U.S government Report

11points
POST
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oops, wrong post. Sorry!

#16

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent A woman at my old bank was named Coral Reef. She seemed fine with it but what were her parents thinking.

irishgypsy1960 , Sora Shimazaki Report

#17

Any time I see a young girl named Nevaeh, I immediately assume she’s the unintended product of a very young single mom barely making ends meet.

TheLastNoteOfFreedom Report

#18

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent My mom used to work in a day care. One of the kids' was named Surprise Joyous Knight.
Yes, this is true, Mrs. Knight named her kid Surprise Joyous.

Adventurous_Image793 , Naomi Shi Report

#19

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent Lice. Pronounced “lih-say.”

Wet_Artichoke , Quỳnh Lê Mạnh Report

#20

Tyranny. The mother thought she had made it up. Said it sounded pretty. I think she spelled it Tiranni.

zeldafitzgeraldscat Report

#21

Slinky...the parents both loved slinky toys, could do all kinds of things with them, so that's what they named their little girl. It was her real name, my sister was her teacher. There should be a law against stupid parents like this.

Independent_Ad9195 Report

#22

I work at a civil war site. One of the Confederate generals was named States Rights Gist. That was his actual name. States Rights.

Starkiller32 Report

#23

There is a dude in the Air Force named Dearly Beloved. S**t you not.

A_Jack_Kelly Report

#24

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent I knew two kids named Wizdom and Knowledge.

AlanBill , CDC Report

#25

Spatula.

Edit to add: this was told to me by an ex-brother-in-law, who worked in a hospital. He overheard a woman chasing her child down the hallway, saying "Spatula! I have two words for you: Be have!"

It was pronounced "bee hāve", as if behave were two words.

Type2Pilot Report

Busybee
Busybee
Community Member
32 minutes ago

This would actually be a good name if it didn't mean what it does

#26

North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.

Dubee604 Report

#27

I was grading state tests in nyc and graded an 8th grader who’s name was Daddy Yankee.

pejeol Report

#28

My partner is a midwife, she once looked after a couple who were intending to call their daughter “Urethra” - they didn’t know what it meant and just “liked how it sounds”.

She had to politely, professionally, give them a quick anatomy lesson.

six44seven49 Report

#29

Rhoshandiatellyneshiaunneveshenkescianneshaimondrischlyndasaccarnaerenquellenendrasamecashaunettethalemeicoleshiwhalhinive'onchellecaundenesheaalausondrilynnejeanetrimyranaekuesaundrilynnezekeriakenvaunetradevonneyavondalatarneskcaevontaepreonkeinesceellaviavelzadawnefriendsettajessicannelesciajoyvaelloydietteyvettesparklenesceaundrieaquenttaekatilyaevea'shauwneoraliaevaekizzieshiyjuanewandalecciannereneitheliapreciousnesceverroneccaloveliatyronevekacarrionnehenriettaescecleonpatrarutheliacharsalynnmeokcamonaeloiesalynnecsiannemerciadellesciaustillaparissalondonveshadenequamonecaalexetiozetiaquaniaenglaundneshiafrancethosharomeshaunnehawaineakowethauandavernellchishankcarlinaaddoneillesciachristondrafawndrealaotrelleoctavionnemiariasarahtashabnequckagailenaxeteshiataharadaponsadeloriakoentescacraigneckadellanierstellavonnemyiatangoneshiadianacorvettinagodtawndrashirlenescekilokoneyasharrontannamyantoniaaquinettesequioadaurilessiaquatandamerceddiamaebellecescajamesauwnneltomecapolotyoajohnyaetheodoradilcyana. The birth certificate over two feet long. The girl's mom named her that just so she could get in the Guinness Book of World Records and get famous. I guess it worked because she has been interviewed on Oprah with her daughter and was semi well known for a while. Supposedly her daughter went and got her name legally changed as soon as she turned 18.

tommyfitzgerald Report

#30

Scotthew.
I worked in labor and delivery. We had a pair of stoners who couldn't decide between Scott or Matthew, so they just merged the two.
Honestly, it's just one of many dumb ones I encountered.

archeranne Report

#31

I knew a guy in elementary school named Piano.

pummisher Report

#32

I used to work in daycares and I’ve seen so many. The 2 that stand out are Master and Beaujanerous.

Calym817 Report

#33

Trivia for a girl. Nice girl. Terrible name.

Euphoric-Blueberry97 Report

gotham-panda
gotham-panda
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited)

Trivia was a Roman Goddess actually. And crossroads were sacred to her, hence her name. Her Greek counterpart is Hekate. Parents could be mythology buffs, or Pagans. It's also pronounced Tre-vee-ah, not triv-ee-ah.

#34

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent Abcde…pronounced “ab-suh-dee.”

ExcellentBreath7760 , cottonbro studio Report

Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think this one is an urban legend. I've heard it a LOT.

#35

“What Is The Dumbest Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Give Their Child?”: 112 Times People Proved That Not Everyone Should Be A Parent Pilot Inspektor.

jhl88 , Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV Report

#36

My bff from high school (who is a huge hippie) named her girl tyger jellybean Jardine.

Environmental-Hat-86 Report

#37

A motorcycle enthusiast named his son Harley, because that made him Harley, David’s son.

Build68 Report

#38

Handsome Stranger. . . Seriously. The kids legal first name was Handsome Stranger. He was named after his father.

JRice92 Report

Julie
Julie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

That's a joke from the movie "The Villain".

#39

Dafinest.

Dutchess2016 Report

#40

Jenna is not so bad, until your last name is Side.

macaroniwalk Report

#41

Vyolence.

bikinifetish Report

Larry Face
Larry Face
Community Member
9 minutes ago

The fourth wing refrence?

#42

I was entering in the name of a newborn for a customer, when looking at the list of all the other children, I saw one child with a first name of Boy. I had to look twice, but sure enough, the child’s first name was Boy. 😖

ChileMonster505 Report

#43

I used to work in banking, and I kid you not, I helped a woman named “Chinesegirl”

She was not, in fact, Chinese.

dovaqueenx Report

#44

I once met a woman who named her sons Doral and Viceroy. I asked her, "like the cigarettes?" She said, "yes, those were my daddy's favorite smokes."

partymouthmike Report

#45

Dracula. The parents were young meth heads and thankfully the nurses said Drake sounds much better and it's a short version of Dracula after the boy was born.

Drake is alive and well, now 18 years old, parents quit the meth years ago, kinda still a messed up family.

Altruistic-Cut9795 Report

Violet Bunny
Violet Bunny
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Meth heads should be sterilized!

#46

Cashley.

Accurate_Squirrel472 Report

#47

My uncle went to school with a Rusty Mustard.

katnerys Report

#48

There was a tv show a couple years ago and the midwife was desperately trying to convince the about-to-be parents to not name their child Syphilis.

hyrulian_princess Report

#49

A friend worked in medical records in a hospital and a couple named their daughter Velveeta Cheese Scott.

mmarkmc Report

#50

Khaleesi.

DarthDregan Report

Larry Face
Larry Face
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited)

Like kay-lee-see? Kind of cute if that's right

#51

I work in a elementary school. Tesla, Success, Prosperity and Gospel (not related).

Grouchy-Insect-5240 Report

#52

Shy Ann; Tarantula.

Why_Lord_Just_Why Report

#53

My brother played on a basketball team with a kid named Braxton Hicks. I wish I was joking 🫠

maddie201_ Report

Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
45 minutes ago

I wonder if he would pretend he was going to shoot the basketball but then not actually do it for another few weeks? :)

#54

"Moon unit" seems pretty out there.

fifadex Report

Violet Bunny
Violet Bunny
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Yup, Frank Zappa's daughter. He named his son Dweezil.

#55

I knew a Christian family once who named their first two kids Blessed and Saved, then the rest had normal names.

Hot_Frosting_559 Report

#56

Dijonaise.

BamboozleMeToHeck Report

#57

I went to gradeschool with siblings named America, Liberty, and Glory. As I'm sure anyone could guess—yes, I live in the Midwest.

Mapleberries Report

#58

I taught ESL in China. We had a little girl whose American name was Hamburger, and a pair of Twins named Copy and Paste. To be clear, they had normal Chinese names, but these American names also appeared on their passports. Their American names were chosen because their parents like how they sounded.

SwimmerIndependent47 Report

#59

Danceless.

Really!

GoldMember90909 Report

#60

Starberry.

gdtimmy Report

#61

Gaylord.

Susplci0us-_- Report

Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited)

That's an old fashioned but very traditional name. From before the word gay had the connotation it does now. My mom has a childhood (1950's) friend named Gay. Unfortunately for her, her last name was Bender. ;) Although I think that was her maiden name, so she probably changed it after getting married. A Gay Bender could be someone's idea of a fabulous weekend. LOL!

#62

Coworker couldn't decide between Sarah and Cassandra so they named the baby Casarah.

Also worked with a girl named Kahlua.

fidgit17 Report

#63

I know of a pair of twins in the Marshall Islands named "Rocket Brain" and "Lindborg Brain" Also another kid named "Cinderella Silk".

udee79 Report

#64

Riot…..should look good on the resume..

Oceanliving32 Report

#65

Quetzalcoatl after the Mayan snake god. He said his friends called him Q. Twin boys in elementary school named Knox and Knoll. Overhead someone named their daughter Willow because the dad caught a salmon at Willow beach the day before her birth.

liziphone Report

Violet Bunny
Violet Bunny
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I think Willow is a pretty name, actually.

#66

Kar’tel

wiperfromwarren Report

#67

Alucard. It’s “Dracula” backwards. No, I didn’t ask, but they were quick to tell me.

CalebPackmusic Report

#68

Girl I was in HS with named Sparkle. Kid in my daughter's kindergarten class was named Legend.

pepperdice Report

#69

One of the worst that comes to mind in recent times.

Jizzelle

The person's name was, honest to god, Jizzelle.

raptroszx Report

#70

Orange. It's not a translation or a nickname, but after the fruit itself. People keep thinking his name is George and he's just too young to pronounce it correctly but nope, his parents got their inspiration from the produce department.

PhilHardingsHotPants Report

Violet Bunny
Violet Bunny
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I used to work with a woman named Cherry.

#71

Shakalakah… my mom taught her back in like the 1st grade…. Then I had an ex drill instructor who was one of my coaches and they named their first son Sergeant Major… I f*****g cried for that boy

FunkyViking6 Report

#72

Latrina. Like...why?

watch_over_me Report

#73

KVIIITLYN. Kaitlyn

today0012 Report

#74

I grew up with a boy whose name was Tater Pitts.

Soft_Raisin5384 Report

#75

So checking ID, I hear the girls friends calling her Olivia. It was not spelt Olivia. It was spelt Ahliviyah. Why do this to people. You make them waste so much of their lives having to spell their names for people when it could have been a spelling everyone knows!

Fun_Macaron5597 Report

#76

Chevelle and wouldn’t you believe it they got made fun of. Honorable mention Comfort.

Ralphroberts603 Report

turtle is kewl
turtle is kewl
Community Member
6 minutes ago

No way I used to know two girls called that in 6th grade

#77

Candida 🤦🏽‍♀️😬

PetiteUnicornFound Report

#78

Wayne Train. If you're out there Wayne, I think of you often.

royonquadra Report

#79

I rode the bus in high school with boy/girl twins named Clark and Candy Barr. On the same bus were four sisters: Mary Ann, Mary Catherine, Mary Patricia, and Mary Louise.

wheelie423 Report

Violet Bunny
Violet Bunny
Community Member
18 minutes ago

George Foreman named each of his 6 sons George!

#80

Apple

CrabbyCrabs2468 Report

#81

I work as a pizza driver and I have a regular named LaSonya.

Lasagna.

tiffanyistaken Report

#82

Kal-El.

DankButtRodeo Report

#83

Cuthbert... I mean, who the f**k is called Cuthbert anymore?

algypan Report

#84

I met a kid named Nimrod once. I felt so bad for him.

CaliCarebear79 Report

3points
POST
KDS
KDS
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Well Nimrod is an actual name it is Hebrew.

#85

I know a girl who named her son "Cash".

elephant35e Report

#86

Friend of a friend named his kids Indica and Sativa.

NeverLeavesHome Report

#87

Kaylee.

Spelled Kaiiylleeiygh.

NobodyInPaticular_ Report

Violet Bunny
Violet Bunny
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Ohhhh sheeeesh! What's with these weird spellings?

#88

My first year of teaching I had a student with the last name Mahal. First name? Taj. Correct. Taj Mahal.

Maniacboy888 Report

#89

Anyone remember Picabo Street?

Durkka Report

#90

I had twins in my first year of teaching and they were Alizé and Hennessy. Those poor kids!

ferrisbuellersmyhero Report

#91

my sister works as an obstetrician in Switzerland.
Before moving abroad, she did an internship here in Italy, where we were both born.
A couple was undecided wether naming their son "Domenico" or "Antonio". In the end, they decided to call him "Domenicantonio".

harlenemachiavelli Report

#92

Jessa Duggar named her first kid Spurgeon (sic).

the_lusankya Report

Violet Bunny
Violet Bunny
Community Member
19 minutes ago

That family's messed up anyway.

#93

Like actual animated characters:
-Goku
-Sephiroth

Good luck to those kids.

LeoSensei Report

#94

townslee, yep.

I heard someone scream “ TOWNSLEE GET OVER HERE!!! “ as I was sitting down eating at universal studios in Orlando florida in the summer of 2021.

ljzzje Report

#95

Hold my beer! In Russia, they once tried to register the name "BOTCH rVF 260602" (A Human Biological Object of the Voronin-Frolov family, born on June 26, 2002)

EliasTolsberg Report

#96

Dweezil.

leebon427 Report

Violet Bunny
Violet Bunny
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Frank Zappa's son. His daughter is named Moon Unit.

#97

Stetson. Guess we’ve just resorted to naming kids after clothes.

SeparateBobcat1500 Report

#98

Worst names of people I know or their kids’ names-Sparkle, Princess, Justus.

dragonfly325 Report

#99

Venison. (Possibly spelled differently since I neglected to ask the woman screaming "Get over here Venison!" in a Big Lots.)

gennessee Report

#100

Omega.

nothinbuthorses Report

Maggie Fulton
Maggie Fulton
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Maybe they hoped this would be their last kid.

#101

Messiah. But spelled Ma'Syah.

caylasaurus Report

#102

I knew a girl who’s first name was Summer and her last name was Summer.

lanabritt Report

Violet Bunny
Violet Bunny
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I had a very good friend named Summer (now deceased), but her last name was different.

#103

Seven.

frequently_festive Report

#104

Girl I know named her kid Troxel.

toasterstrudelcat Report

Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
40 minutes ago

That's a brand of horseback riding helmets!

#105

Aragon. She didn’t even spell it right.

Dazzling-Wash9086 Report

#106

Theres this kid named "LA World" at my job.

CodexSeven Report

#107

Anakin.

fishstock Report

#108

J'Diamond.

LaxMastiff Report

#109

I was on a beach in Cyprus when I heard a mother call out to her kid in a think northern accent “Mozart, nooo” who’d call their kid Mozart 🙈

themoderndaygoddess Report

#110

I was at an amusement park the other day and heard a mother calling for her daughter… J’precious… or maybe Japrecious… I don’t know the specifics, but that is what I heard.

BobEvansBirthdayClub Report

#111

My dad told me once he interviewed a lady named Tinyneesha. Thought he was f*****g with me until I saw her working at food-4-less several months later.

mattycrits Report

#112

female

orangejello

lemonjello

loser

winner

ClearFail130 Report

