However, harassing others doesn't do the perpetrators any good as well. In fact, they have a greater chance to abuse alcohol and other drugs in adolescence and as adults, get into fights, vandalize property, and drop out of school, engage in early sexual activity, have criminal convictions and traffic citations as adults, be abusive toward their romantic partners, spouses, or children as adults.

Kids who are bullied are more likely to experience depression and anxiety, increased feelings of sadness and loneliness, changes in sleep and eating patterns, and loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy. These issues may even persist into adulthood.

Bullying can take many forms. This intentional aggressive behavior involves an imbalance of power and can be physical, verbal, or relational. For example, while boys often target others with their fists, girls have powerful weapons of their own, such as social exclusion.

#1 She did an insane amount of growing up during college, including having to uproot her whole life to care for her family after her mom died suddenly. She reached out to me and others I know personally and directly addressed the bullying. We went out to lunch (she bought) and she was incredibly honest. Apologizing and acknowledging what she did and why it was wrong. She’s now running a successful animal rescue organization with her long-term boyfriend and I wish her nothing but happiness.

#2 After years and years of being bullied in middle and high school by one particular guy. I took my dad's lawnmower in to get serviced and look who we have here. Good ol racist f**k boy Shaun walks up to the counter covered in dirt and oil and sweat. He immediately knew who I was. Funny thing is I hated this dude for so long, I even had a vision on snatching him by his shirt over the counter and beating his face into the ground( I was skinny skater punk now)



Nothing was said between us during that interaction other than the services I needed When I went to go pick the lawn mower up a week later he asked me to step outside. In my mind, I'm thinking this is it, I'm going pumble this dude. He lit up a cigarette and for about 15 minutes, apologized for how he treated me in middle school and high school. He told me about how he was brought up and he's never been as tough as he came up.



After high school he went in the military and was forced to work with other races. He even explained that his hatred towards people that weren't white faded away bc of the Marines. He said he had been f****d over more by his own race then others and started to think about his ideology. He is a humble guy now, with regret, but is man enough to admit his faults. We shook hands and even hugged. I haven't seen him in about 10 years but, if I do see him again I still shake his hand.

#3 I saw him rush the field at an NFL game and get arrested. Good times!

#4 I just looked him up! He makes Youtube videos for ‘work’ in the vein of Andrew Tate. He has 212 subscribers and lives in his mom’s house (recognized it from the vids)

#5 In jail for strangling his girlfriend. Thankfully she survived.

#6 He was killed shortly after being released from prison. He apparently had a beef with someone and went to their house with a gun, kicked in their front door, and was immediately shot and killed.

#7 The kid who used to beat me up every day in third grade I heard crashed a motorcycle and lost both his testicles. So he’s got that going for him, which is not nice.

#8 1 died, trying to bully a big tree while driving 50mph, the tree wasn't impressed and decided to bully him back by not moving out of the way just before the bully attempt.



I'd like to hug the tree but i don't know exactly where it happened...

#9 He died the summer after graduating high school. Mixed too many drugs and alcohol at a party. Very sad for his younger brother who was a great person despite his brother.

#10 He drove drunk, got in a wreck, and is now paralyzed from the waist down. He is still a bully, but now he's an online bully. The accident seems to have made him feel even more justified in being a prick.

#11 OH OH I HAVE THE BEST ONE FOR THIS GUYS: promise!!



So my bully was a guy, I’m a chic, and he was RELENTLESS. From kindergarten through middle school. Peaked in middle school. He would stick his leg out and trip me when I would walk by then laugh. C**p like that. He annoyed everyone. Imposed on your personal space. Would tell lots about me to others so they would not like me. It really bothered me deeply bc I could not understand what I had done to have someone so adamant about humiliating and hurting me. Publicly.



Well. After middle school he disappeared to some other school and I slowly repressed it all and forgot of him in my active thoughts.



Then I get my first apartment with a friend and a real job and going to college. I’m sitting on my new couch in my new place watching to catch a predator. Like every one did back then.



“Next up on to catch a predator: “ and I hear his name. I hear that jerk offs name. AND THERE HE IS WALKING IN TO MEET AN UNDERAGE GIRL HE HAS VERRRRY DISGUSTING TEXT CONVOS WITH. I could not believe it. I stood up and screamed aloud. I felt so, vindicated for the feelings of hatred and inability to forgive him as a younger girl.



Justice served!

#12 Full ride scholarship through football to a D1 college, scouted by an NFL team in high school, just had to make it 4 years in college. Sexually assaulted a girl at the college, went on the run, had several warrants, got into an argument back in hometown that led to firearm discharge, and now he's in prison.

#13 He now owns his father’s huge, massively lucrative construction co. Which is exactly what he said he was going to do and also let us know how much richer he was going to be than us. So yeah it sucks bc it came true.

#14 She's a labour and delivery nurse. And she hasn't changed. I deliberately chose a different hospital than the one she works in when I was pregnant.

#15 His father was caught stealing millions from the community. Dad was a wealth manager and all his clients were friends and neighbours in a sort of small town. The family was really put through the wringer of embarrassment and the bully was a wreck for a long time. I guess he realized all the wealth (and arrogance) that he grew up with was stolen from everyone he knew. I saw him years later and it was like seeing a different person. He had changed his name, walked differently and held himself with a different posture. We spoke for a few minutes and it was almost like he was genuinely interested in me. He didn't go out and say sorry for what he had done but it seemed like he wanted to but though it would be tacky Maybe I'm reading too much into that interaction but it was a little weird. It was like he had been forcing himself to be an actual nice guy.

#16 She became an "Influencer" and have tons of followers because people think she is really funny because of how stupid she is. She kinda have a "Paris Hilton" persona going on. Very spoiled rich girl pretending to be stupid and know nothing about the world

#17 Went to college, got into drugs, lost his scholarship and got kicked out.



Last I saw he's working construction and is making duck faces on his profile pic on Facebook.

#18 My bully from elementary school through high school served prison time for embezzlement.

#19 Dagmar became Dagmara and now works admin for a paper company.





Billy has been in more prisons than syphillis.





David has finally quit drugs, started a youtube channel about quitting drugs, and seems to be doing fine.





Scott is still an utter and unrelenting prick of the highest order.





Joe got a lobe dissection and it seems to have controlled most of his upsetting and violent feelings.

#20 He’s a preacher 🙄

#21 Many years after graduation, I found out that he became a local cop in the town we grew up. It was the least surprising thing to everybody.

#22 He's selling mobility scooters and supporting his stepchildren.



He was abused at home, and I was an easy target. Back then I fantasised about murdering him, now I appreciate that he was crying out for help. I'm never going to be best friends with him, but I'd shake his hand and wish him well any day.

#23 My elementary school bully (in S. Korea for context) continued being the bully till high school. Somehow he ambushed and beaten this “the untouchable” student while he was alone. It turned that “untouchable” student was korean mafia son. Bunch of black cars park up at his apartment, burly guys armed with metal pipes and bats would constantly waltz around the neighborhood and make the bully’s family life hell. Apartment neighbors got fed up being terrified with the mafia at their neighborhood (cops will not show up until the mafia dispersed) to the point they pressured the bully’s family to move out at once. Never heard what happened after they moved.

Not entirely sure why the bully did that, maybe due to his pride? Maybe a proof he is the “Jjang” (old korean term for a student who is the toughest and strongest brawler, who’d constantly challenge or be challenged by other classes and/or other schools)

#24 Mine always Bullied everyone who wasn’t a football player, jock, or “cowboy” he honed in on me because I was a nerd and more feminine.



Turns out he had major major regrets about everything and at his last class reunion (he was two years ahead of me) he tried apologizing to people and a lot of people wouldn’t forgive him for what he did. A lot of it was borderline charges should have been filed type stuff, he made a couple kids suicidal.



Well after a lot of people wouldn’t take his apology I guess he went into a major depression and ended up hanging himself and left a letter stating that he hated who he was, and how he treated people and the pain he inflicted on everyone and that he couldn’t live with himself anymore.



The really sad thing is I did run into him not too long before this and he did apologize to me (which I’m surprised he recognized me because I am female presenting now) and I accepted it and told him I didn’t hold anything against him. He really seemed sincere and that he changed.



But I understand how some couldn’t forgive the trespasses he made upon them.



Sad all the way around.



This is why everyone just needs to be nice to everyone, even if you don’t like them, like what they do, or whatever. These stories always end in unnecessary sadness or end of life

#25 The main person to bully me was a kid named Jonathan. He was a massive a*****e. He bullied me relentlessly from 7th grade to junior year in high school. I was talking to a girl I was friends with and he decided it would be the best time to crush up a pack of cookies and dump it on my head. I had long hair and it sent me into a rage. I was fat which is why he bullied me so I couldn’t catch him but one of my friends saw and tripped him as he ran by. I picked him up and slammed him on the ground then punched him in the face a few times before teachers broke it up. A teacher saw the whole thing and was yelling at him before I even got to him. I didn’t get in any trouble other than a few days of in school suspension. He got suspended for a week. He never even looked at me again.



He is currently a homeless junkie in my hometown. Every so often he makes the news or a post from the PD on Facebook because he does stupid crimes like stealing scratch off lottery tickets from stores then tries to cash them in. It’s hilarious

#26 The boy bully married the girl bully, they had a kid then divorced. Shocking

#27 He became the CEO of the company he started in after collage. He is the Chairman of the local football team and runs the beach cleanup crew every month. Always has a smile and has clearly just kept on growing up.

#28 A big bellied deputy sheriff who was kicked off the force after decades of questionable behavior.

#29 He ended up being my direct manager at a serving job, and tbh he was one of the best managers I've ever had.

#30 I saw him walking in front of my family's house (certain he was passing by) while I was playing with my daughter and her cousins. He gave me a little wave and I thought I just wave back to be nice.



He messaged me later on Facebook and said he's glad I'm doing better than him. Long story short, he told me his ex wife and him are having a serious custody battle with their kid and recently got a DUI which got him in a deeper hole. He basically said don't end up like him.



As much as I hope he gets better, karma really is a b***h

#31 He’s on Facebook constantly crying about how unfair life has been to him. He also said he won’t go to our 10 year HS reunion because he was bullied by the “a******s” that are now organizing the reunion. When I commented and reminded him how he bullied me, he just said “at least I didn’t make you s*icidal like they made me.” Completely delusional. I feel bad for him.

#32 Dead. He abused his girlfriend one time too many, she emptied a clip.

#33 She married someone twice her age straight out of Hs. Said some mean s**t to me as an adult in public and now the Mormons and jehovas witness won’t stop bothering her, also she doesn’t know who keeps mailing her kids stink bombs 😂

#34 My bully went on to be a server at a local restaurant, I went on to work for ESPN right out of college. I’d say I won.

#35 Used his fathers money to spend 7 years on the other side of the world to complete a 5-year masters degree. Downright slob and a dirtbag who was way more concerned about partying and living large than accomplishing anything in life.



But the plot twist was that his father only would pay for him when he was a student, so when he landed his first job, a basic entry-level position, and had to pay bills and answer to a superior, he was hit hard in the nuts by reality. Instead of lashing out or coping by drinking, he just went "time to learn about life and to become a responsible adult".



Now he has a manager role that pays 75k and lives in a modest apartment, and is one of the nicest, most inclusive guys I know who has no issues admitting his past mistakes and apologize for his behaviour.



People can change.

#36 Prison for killing people by lighting a diner on fire.

#37 Her father got sued and they lost EVERYTHING, house, cars, drained their money, all of it. Last I heard she was living in a run down apartment and working at a small gas station.

#38 * The worst one I've ever met in my life never exactly had his own comeuppance. His father was wealthy from being the assistant harbormaster in one of the largest fishing communities in the country, so he never exactly had to work. From what I've heard, he lives off his family's wealth while being a hobbyist photographer. His parents did get divorced and his drug-addicted mother passed away.



* Another little monster who was a year older than me died at 21, when he fell off a 200-foot cliff while hunting with his girlfriend's family.



* This kid who tormented me nonstop at Boy Scout camp enlisted in the Army, was injured and is now partially paralyzed, living a secluded lifestyle under his family's watch.



* The Boy Scout bully's close friend who was very antagonistic was busted four years ago during an FBI dark web sting operation, for trafficking drugs. He's awaiting sentencing.

#39 They all became nurses.

#40 He went to prison for a time and now he does odd jobs. Pretty sure he still lives with his dad.

#41 I kid you not, we had a 5 foot tall bully in our school. He gained favor with some of the bigger bullies, and I suppose that afforded him carte blanche to act like them. Anyways, a few short years after HS, he f****d with the wrong dude at a party and they followed him home and shot him dead on his mom's front lawn.

#42 Beat a fellow drug dealer to death during a transaction gone bad.



Sentenced for murder but then somehow it was downgraded to manslaughter.



Served about ten years and judging from his FB posts (I know his brother), he has a girlfriend, a job, and has cleaned up his act.



Edit to add what happened. Just looked up the story.



He was convicted of 2nd degree murder with depraved indifference. Then the State Court of Appeals changed the law interpreting the definition of the charge.



The federal court vacated the conviction finding that the defendant was factually innocent of depraved indifference murder.



He agreed to plead to the lesser charge of manslaughter.



So he had already served ten years and was released after the plea to manslaughter.

#43 I was only ever bullied in elementary school in Texas. I moved to Ohio during 5th grade. At some point in late middle school or early highschool I heard the guy who used to bully me got mad at his parents because they wouldn't let him go to a concert, so he took his dad's shotgun and killed himself.

#44 Coasts on daddy's cash and is one of many not-too-rich-but-still-rich douches revving a generic 2013 BMW "M"320 on all IG stories.

#45 Wasn't exactly my bully but we had few fist fights... he bullied pretty much anyone else who was afraid of him. He started to take drugs at the age of 13/14... at 18 he had the face of 60 with cancer. He was in prison, rehab, prison rehab... went to prison again because somehow he had a sword and destroyed a kids bike... his parents locked him outside when they weren't at home because he stole and sell everything to have money for drugs... one day... when we were about 17 18 suddenly everyone stopped talking about him (we lived in the same neighborhood) the street that he lived on was quiet, people started to go outside without fear so probably he dead or somewhere very far

#46 Got a girl pregnant, then the cops came because turns out to no ones surprise he was beating her and the kid.



Then got another girl pregnant and married her, rinse and repeat with the beatings and the cops.



Then surprisingly became a born again christian, got another wife and another kid, then got arrested again because he was using the bible as a way to justify beating both of them, kid ended up within an inch of his life. Honestly his social media rants were pretty entertaining during this time, multiple bible verses about how its his right to kill his spouse and child and no one should interfere with it because invisible sky daddy agrees with him. Something something women and children are property and not people so the police shouldn't have gotten involved because hitting women and children is like hitting a tv or a toaster.



And you'll never guess what happened after he got out, he dropped the whole born again christian thing but everything else is the same, yet another woman who can change him by giving him a kid, and yet another arrest after he beat them.

#47 Rich kid. Runs the family business now. Happily married with a kid. :/



But, hey, maybe he atoned and changed?

#48 I had a fair number of bulliesin high school which was over 25 years ago so I am well past that. One of them several years ago sent me a facebook friend request. I messaged him back and said..."You made the time we were in high school together hell (he was a couple years ahead of me in school), why do you think I would want to friend you?" His response was "If you are still holding onto that you have problems." Which I replied with "No I dont have problems because I cut a******s like you out of my life." and then I blocked him.

#49 Didn't realize just how bad his home life was. His father is a terrible human being and a criminal. He and his mom were waiting until he turned 18 to both get out. When we bumped into each other later he apologized for being a jerk. He's changed his name, got married to a lovely person, and finished grad school now. We occasionally talk and keep up on social media. I'm really happy for him.

#50 Saw him at a party years later. Hung out and had a great time. Made a comment about how cool it is that here we are, kicking it like old friends when we didn’t get along in school. Dude starts bawling his eyes out and telling me how sorry he was. I… didn’t really like it.

#51 Local politician.

#52 My bully and his buddy drowned….and it made me sad I am a foreigner and didn’t speak much English and couldn’t defend myself much so I just took it…this was in the late 90s and I’ve moved on but he didn’t get to….

#53 Got in an argument over a parking spot and got himself stabbed to death.

#54 He's now some sort of spiritual guru.

#55 Lives on a farm alone.

#56 He’s in the Air Force and is one of the cohosts of Cloud City Conversations.

#57 Running a B&B in Bordeaux France 😭😭 after studying fashion or some bs and traveling the world.



Some people never get what they deserve.

#58 This was in mid 2000s. He beat the s**t out of me in middle school (military boot to the face, breaking my nose), forcing me to have emergency surgery.



My dad sued the kid on criminal charges, his parents on hospital bills responsibility and the school on a child endangering basis. We got really good deals:



1. The kid was expelled from the state’s school system and spent time in juvenile. He never got back to school.



2. Parents had to pay for my plastic surgery bill, plus other monetary charges. They had to sell their house shortly afterwards.



3. School was forced to pay my family for their lack of security and the school district immediately performed an investigation, finding out several irregularities. They had to pay fines that made them operate in red numbers for a while. The school don’t exist anymore (as of now).



When I was in med school, like 8 years after all this happened, I was walking out the hospital when I decided to buy loose cigarettes and a candy from the street vendor. He said my name and looked me right in the eyes: it was that dude. We both stayed in shock until my friends called me and had to leave. When I finally got in the car I bursted laughing out of disbelief and a weird sense of karma.

#59 He still takes my money to this day!



However, he does pull a good pint so It's all good.

#60 F****r went on to serve in the military, recently retired. Wish I would have broken his arm worse.



As one final bully tactic a few days before graduation he and his f****d up friends spike my drinks at a party. I didn't know i had a condition that my liver doesnt process alcohol right because i didnt party in school. So I drank 8 large solo cups of pink lemonade vodka, and still appeared and sounded completely sober.. I walked out to my car intending to drive home. A friend of mine comes running out of the house and stopped me. Told me what the a******s did and drove me to a friend's house to sleep it off. But we quickly figured out something was wrong. So ER visit. I was 5 times over the legal limit.



I could have died or killed someone driving because i didnt know I was drunk off my a*s. And this mother f****r gets to go into the Army with zero repercussions. F**k you Nathan Caruso.