Manager Faces High-School Bully In Job Interview, Ensures He Doesn’t Stand A Chance
Work & Money

Manager Faces High-School Bully In Job Interview, Ensures He Doesn’t Stand A Chance

Bullying is linked to many negative effects, including mental health issues and substance abuse. However, even though Reddit user No_Conversation6077 has had a fair share of experiences with it, he turned out well. The man made a name for himself in the tech industry, rising to a high-ranking management role after years of hard work.

But as he explained on the subreddit ‘True Off My Chest,’ the days of torment came back the instant he realized that one of the applicants he had to screen for a position within his company was Brad — a guy who played a big part in making his teenage years a living hell.

This recruiter saw that his high school bully applied for a position at the company he worked for

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)

And found himself grappling with emotions from the past

Image credits: wichayada69 / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: No_Conversation6077

As people shared their reactions to the story and chatted with its author, some also shared their own similar experiences

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope. Best thing is to employ him, then make his working life hell...actually, it isn't. It's very difficult to blame immature kids for what they do, that's why we have a minimum age of criminal responsibility. The adult thing to do is to assess him honestly and move on, otherwise he's still living rent-free inside your head.

storm_and_baby avatar
Lisa T
Lisa T
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The effects of bullying last a lifetime. Generally it happens in your teen years, when you’re already going through all the changes of puberty and working out who you are as a person, and things like self worth and self esteem are developing. So constantly being bullied and told you’re a piece of shite and constant threats of physical violence don’t really set you up for life as a confident, assertive adult. I saw my main bully at a reunion a few years ago and I wanted to sm*sh her face in (and I’m a very placid, laid back, non violent person).

