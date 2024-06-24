Manager Faces High-School Bully In Job Interview, Ensures He Doesn’t Stand A Chance

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullying is linked to many negative effects, including mental health issues and substance abuse. However, even though Reddit user No_Conversation6077 has had a fair share of experiences with it, he turned out well. The man made a name for himself in the tech industry, rising to a high-ranking management role after years of hard work.

But as he explained on the subreddit ‘True Off My Chest,’ the days of torment came back the instant he realized that one of the applicants he had to screen for a position within his company was Brad — a guy who played a big part in making his teenage years a living hell.

This recruiter saw that his high school bully applied for a position at the company he worked for

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)

And found himself grappling with emotions from the past

Image credits: wichayada69 / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: No_Conversation6077

As people shared their reactions to the story and chatted with its author, some also shared their own similar experiences

