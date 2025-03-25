Today, we’re focusing on people who were responsible for carrying out job interviews; and some rather bizarre ones, I might add. One netizen got curious about the worst interviews HR representatives and managers have ever had to sit through, so they started a thread about it on the ‘Ask Reddit’ subreddit. Quite a few redditors shared stories, ranging from surprising to hilarious, so if you’re curious to read what they entailed, scroll down to find their accounts on the list below.

Job interviews can be tiring and stressful , with some going more smoothly than others. And it can be this way for both sides, the interviewer and the interviewee.

#1 One of my favorite moments came when I was interviewing someone for whom English was not their native language, and I think something got lost a bit in the translation.



I asked a required question of the job: "Are you able to lift 30 pounds unassisted?"



His reply: "Yes...I am a man."



It was difficult to keep a straight face after that one.

#2 Heard this from a friend:



Interviewer: So, what do you think are your strengths?



Girl: My strengths are... my mother and father.







Interviewer: How about your weaknesses?



Girl: Uhm, honestly...







Girl: ... chocolates.

#3 I had a guy show up in a t-shirt and jeans to a developer interview. He didn't look as if he had showered, wasn't nervous at all, knew barely any coding, and said he couldn't start for a month because he and his band were going on tour. We didn't hire him.

#4 Years ago I had to interview somebody for a frontdesk position at our vacation rental company that was the most brutally honest person I've ever met in my entire life. There are just some things you try to avoid discussing during a job interview, if you can avoid it, but I almost wanted her because she was so honest (and she was actually very nice).



We had standard questions we ask in every interview. One of them is "If there's one thing you could improve upon, what is it?" Her answer? "Well, I'm not the most punctual person in the world, and I'm frequently late for my job."



*Okaaaaay*...How about driving record? "I've gotten a couple speeding tickets, and I currently don't have insurance on my car."



*It slowly gets worse*... Do you have any felony convictions in the last 10 years that haven't been expunged by a court of law, blah blah (and we've never had anybody actually answer "Yes" to this)? "I have a felony possession of a stolen weapon on my record, but only because I was the lease holder on the apartment that the gun was found in, and it was my old roommate's gun."



So we gave her an application to fill out, and she gets to the part on the form where it asks if they'll consent to d**g tests at random intervals, etc... . She asks how often they would be, and we said that she'd probably get one in her first 90 days, and then randomly thereafter. "Sorry for wasting your time, but I wouldn't be able to pass," and she sets down the application, says a polite goodbye and leaves our office.



I have to say, that was the most entertaining interview I've ever sat in on.

#5 Another horror story. I co-founded a freight company with a friend in another country, we were basically shipping goods back and forth, and through a couple of other countries using export duty arbitrage. We needed a driver who could travel from Le Havre in France to Piraeus in Greece, drop off some stuff and head back. After interviewing several people we have this Albanian guy come in for an interview. He tells us about his experience hauling freight but something's not quite right (for example, when we asked about routes he kept avoiding Germany and wanted to go up through Romania, whereas most of the other people I interviewed opted for better roads as they were given time bonuses), so my business partner pulls a favour with the French police and it turns out this guy was part of a smuggling gang, where they'd use legitimate vehicles to smuggle immigrants and track women. We were an ideal target because depending on his route he could pass through up to 6 (although with our timescales probably 4) pick up and drop off points.



Needless to say, he didn't get the job.

#6 Interviewing a woman. I asked her what her weakness was. and her reply was .. UMMM Shoes??



she was hired by the way.

#7 Oh god, I have a million. Most recent was a guy who filled out his application via texts from his mother. He would take a picture of the question on the app and she would text him back the answer. He took an hour to fill out a two page basic application.

#8 "I see here on your resume you have a masters degree, what was your thesis on?" said I.



"Uh, huh huh, thesis?" said he staring blankly at me.



"You know the paper you had to write to graduate." I replied.



"Oh, ah, it was on the keyboards. They're important for computers." He said.



"So what exactly did you research about the keyboards?" I replied realizing I had a faker on my hands, but unable to resist how far the farce would go.



"I, ah, got my friends to type and I watched them, then I could tell how to improve, ah, efficiency and ah quality." he answered.



"So what statistical method did you use to demonstrate the improvements in efficiency and quality." I asked.



"I ah, recorded some numbers and made sure that they typed different then ah, the numbers got better." he replied.



"So just how did the numbers get better?" I continued.



"Ah, the numbers got better quality after I researched. My thesis went well, I could type faster after that." he replied.



"Name some data structures you studied in school getting your masters in C.S." I asked.



"Ah, masters in C.S.? Oh, yeah, masters in C.S., we studied data and it was structured in orderly ways." he replied.



"So name an order." I asked.



"Alphabetical." he replied.



"Very good." I replied.



I looked at my watch, the fun was over and I wanted coffee. I announced the interview was over and ushered him out with all required pleasantries. I think he would have went all day .

#9 During an interview we asked the candidate for an example of when they had to do something which was out of their comfort zone. She replied with "On a night out last year I drank way too many shots and had to have my stomach pumped. That was really uncomfortable.".

#10 Me: What's one of your weaknesses?



Him: Well. Sometimes after lunch, I can get a little gassy.

#11 After a nice hour long interview with one of the best candidates, he asked if he could speak with us for a moment about the lord. This guy wanted to recruit us to be JW.

#12 I'm not an HR person, but the other day someone came in to my department for an interview wearing a zoot suit. I didn't even know those were still available to buy.

#13 I used to be a receptionist for someone who did short pre-screening interviews for people applying for entry-level jobs. They were supposed to be like 5 minutes and she would just ask them questions about their experience after they finished filling out the application.







There are some really dumb people who came in for these but one guy in particular stands out for pure cluelessness. She asked him the 6 or 7 questions, and then she tried wrapping it up and he just didn't understand that the interview was over. English was his first language and she was trying to be polite saying "I have no more questions" and "was there anything you wanted to ask me?" but he would not leave.







He just sat there in the chair looking dumb. She even left her office for and came to talke to me for a bit and he just sat there staring into space. Even after she was a bit more direct he wouldn't leave, eventually she just took his arm and said "okay you have to go now" and led him out. It was ridiculous.







He didn't get a second interview.

#14 Male applicant used the women's bathroom. TWICE.

#15 In high school, one of my girlfriends went in for a job at Ralphs, when asked why she wanted to work there, she responded, "I like food". She was hired and came to be known as food girl.

#16 We were interviewing for a receptionist position. We decided that, given that our previous receptionist had been a hateful b***h and didn't like talking to people, couldn't smile, etc., that we wanted to select someone more outgoing and sociable. So we invented the following question:



"You're at a party where you don't really know anyone. What's your strategy for breaking the ice?"



One applicant's answer:

"Well, I guess my first step would be to find the open bar. Once I get a few adult beverages in me, I can talk to pretty much anybody."



(He didn't get the job.).

#17 I work at an investment firm where we train new financial advisors coming in from a different industry.

In the first interview I asked "Tell me what you're doing now?" and he launched into a 10 minute tirade (I had to stop him) about how his evil boss at taco bell framed him for giving nacho's to his friend.

Didn't make the second interview.

#18 I once interviewed a woman who kept flirting with me, touching me, telling me how she was willing to do *anything* for this job, wink wink, etc. She was sort of attractive, but I sure as hell wasn't interested. Then came the clincher:



Me: "What made you leave your previous position?"



Her: "My boss fired me because I gave him herpes.".

#19 I a co-worker were interviewing applicants and my co-worker asked what kind of animal they'd like to be. The applicant said a cat, because they're sneaky and can get away with stuff.



Then there was the guy who wrote his application letter in purple crayon.

#20 Happened over 10 years ago, I was in an interview with a smallish firm in the Boston area. The VP, creator of the product and founder of the company had an advanced from MIT. And he acted like he had an advanced degree from MIT. I don't know how his ego fit into the same room as he was in.



At the time, I had about 20 years of experience in the field, and they were looking for someone to head up the technical team to lead the east coast of the US for their product.



It was about a 3 hour drive to get to the interview, and after a preliminary breakfast meeting with the national manager I would be working for, I walked into his office, and he clearly hadn't read my resume. His first question...and mind you...I am 40 yo at the time.



"I see you picked a state school for your degree. Why did you go there?"



About 10 minutes and 3 questions later, he says he doesn't think I am appropriate for the job, and has another appointment to go to.

#21 I was a manager of a video rental chain store in a city that is built around a college. We hired a majority of college students whose parents wouldn't support their drinking and d**g habits, but some people were single parents living in the outlying area.



One girl told me in the interview that she was a recovering alcoholic and needed the job for probation. She was drunk at the interview.



A huge burly guy came in and during the interview told me that he needed the money for a new engine for his truck. After he had it, he was going to quit.



Another kid admitted that he was fired from his last job for stealing movies. It wasn't on his application.



The best was a college student that came in and was a well known d**g dealer. He told me that he needed the paycheck to cover all of the stuff he was buying with his d**g money. I ended up hiring him... because of the slim pickings in the area, and his references at other jobs (although only 3 month spurts) were great. He ended up being a great worker and the District Manager wondered why when she offered him the job as my Assistant Manager, he kept turning it down. And he only wanted to work 3 days a week. When I left, he was still there and from what I hear, he used that experience as a Shift Lead (he did accept that eventually), his business degree and his experience as a "entrepreneur" to land a job in some other city in finance.

#22 While in college I worked at a hotel as a front desk manager. I had that job for 2 days when they told me to hire more people. I said, sure, no problem, post it. I'd never done a management gig before. They said they'd post the job and would screen resumes.



I get the stack and look through. A few good candidates and a guy who had a PhD in psych. Hrmm, odd that a guy with a PhD would want to make 7.25 and drive 70 miles each way to do so. I put that one on the bottom of the stack. Interviewed all of the others, the office manager called me in and said "you need to interview this guy". I told her that I wasn't getting why he'd apply with us for that little money and the drive. "Doesn't matter, he's capable". I call, he said he'd be there that night.



Guy arrives dressed ok. Older but very anxious looking. I go through the interview questions and explain the job. He asks me when he can start. I tell him that I need to check references. He gets agitated and I tell him that we have to check references. I ask him if it's ok if I call his. "No". Hrmm. I thank him for his time and leave. He sits in the lobby a while then starts to bother the girl at the front desk before leaving. I note this on his app and file it away.



A week later he calls and is upset he didn't hear from us. GM tells him why. He calls the corporate office and complains then the ESC and says we didn't hire him because he's old. The lawyers get involved, nothing more.



6 years later (and a different career later) I start an IT gig with a state agency. I'm in my office one day when I hear a knock on the door. It's that guy....he works there as a psych. He gives me an odd look, asks if we've met. I act like we haven't. He leaves after pestering me with home PC questions. A few years later he was sent to a state mental home after he went nuts in the office.



--

2nd place - Guy who was fired for beating up a coworker (was applying to be an IT director at another job I had). Said he'd never do it again. When asked about his references he said don't check and wouldn't allow us to run a background check. Turns out he had been fired and done jail time for that and 2 other battery charges.



3rd - CCIE who applied and handed in a resume written in pencil on yellow legal paper. No application (as requested). The handwriting was a mix of small and cap letters. I should have framed it.

#23 We asked a lady who had come to interview for a position as a teacher's assistant what her experience was. She replied "well I used to be a child, so I do know about them".

#24 I already posted once but I'll post again. We had a guy come in to apply for a developer position; one of the things he said he could bring to the table was that he could get his hands on a really nice car if we needed for him to go out and sell. He reminded me of Phillip Seymour Hoffman (which was a plus except he was a bad version) and when we asked how much he would need for an hourly rate he said $12/hr. (this was for a PHP developer position with Joomla! which should be making somewhere around 30-75 / hr depending on how good this person is).

#25 One place I worked we had a guy come in for a deep technical reverse engineering job. The initial smalltalk went ok, so we started asking questions about debugging and it became pretty clear he knew nothing but kept making stuff up anyway. We kept saying to him if he didn't know the answer it was fine, just say so and he kept making stuff up. In the end I was asking him questions like how can you avoid remotely exploitable memory allocation bugs when using Ethernet over UDP, and he kept answering. My favourite bit was when he told us how he'd get root access on Windows Servers by exploiting Redhat Apache packages.

#26 One time, a woman showed up for an interview wearing the most ridiculous outfit I've ever seen. Her sandles were so high I don't know how she was able to walk, and her fingernails and toenails were that waaaaay-too long and creepy (I don't mean those regular fake nails, but the 2+ inch long ones) type with the little dangly charms on the tips. Her makeup was actually not that bad, just a little heavy for daytime wear. Her skirt was so short and tight that I was able to notice that she wasn't wearing underwear and I remember to this day that she was wearing a red bra with little white hearts on it. The interview was a formality and a waste of time. It was pretty obvious from the moment she walked through the front door that she wasn't family-restaurant material.

#27 I have a pile of resumes that I keep because they are absolutely hilarious. I can't believe someone would send something like that to a company and expect to get hired. I wish I could forward them to the unemployment agency and say "stop paying this guy, he's not trying"



I had one guy show up with a hat on, and big leather jacket with skulls, and jeans with patches of all the nba teams (I work in a pretty formal environment). He sat slumped in his chair and would barely answer any questions. The whole time he was acting like I was wasting his time interviewing him. I cut it short obviously. Last time I interview someone without a phone interview first because of a "recommendation".

#28 A friend gave interviews for a programming job.

He told me he asked every applicant, "what is one of your pet projects?"

One of them answered, beaming with confidence: "well, I'm actually working on an infinite compression algorithm".

My friend them wrote a string of random bits on a piece of paper and told him "well then, please compress this set of data for me"

The guy actually worked at it for some time...

#29 Me: "How is your relation to alcohol? Do you drink?"

Applicant: "Good! Yeah I drink, but not cause I think it tastes good, only to get drunk."



Guy didn't flinch. He was completely honest. I gave him the job.

#30 I work for an advertising agency and a couple of months back a resumé made the rounds here because of sheer hilarity.



The guy was trying to be a copywriter. His current job was working for a local supermarket restocking shelves. He was 32 with no experience or training in advertising/writing. His portfolio consisted of poorly made, cliché outdoor ads and tv scripts where he always made sure to specify that the lead character would be wearing a light blue shirt.



The worse part is that he somehow knew every Creative Director in town and sent his portfolio to every single one of them, by mail. He would even show up for all the Portfolio Nights (where people starting out have a chance to show what they got to all the major CDs) and awards shows. He's a sort of legend really. He will never make it, but I admired his persistence.

#31 I have a standard question: "If you could choose a superpower, what would it be?" The best answer ever was "the ability to speak to squirrels." The worst: "Ummmm... the Soviet Union?".

#32 A guy once told me (in earnest) that his last 5 managers were a*s holes.

#33 Probably won't be seen, but have to share.



Job Requirements: Specific technical acumen; client-facing skills



Interviewer: Me



10:00 AM - Busy day, so I skip meeting to review resume. Looks fine except for NSFW email address.



11:00 AM - Guy doesn't answer phone. Voicemail message is recorded by a girlfriend or relative and says something about John and his cat not being home. I start to get concerned but leave friendly message anyway. "Call me back directly if you get this in the next few minutes, otherwise just call the main office and reschedule for another time."



2:00 PM - Phone rings. I don't recognize the number and say "hello it's Nick".



"Uhh, yeah, I was, umm, sleeping. I'm on medications for my disorder and..."



Me: "Wooah there. Is this John? Umm, any medical conditions aren't my business, but I do have a few minutes to talk now if you'd like" (anticipating it will be short).



Him: "Yeah it's just for voices but it makes me sleepy and I had my lights off and, yeah, umm, so..."



Me: "Anyway, I was told you're interested in this technical position. Can you talk a little about your last position on your resume and your role in the project?"



Him: "Well I really didn't work in that, I just watched someone do it"



Me: "Umm, so could you tell me what technology or framework was used?"



Him: "I think it was.. uhhh"



* I put my head down as he speed-rambles for another minute, waiting for a break to end the call *



Him: "...so now you've seen me at my worst, I guess. Do you think I'll get the job?"



Me: (thinking *wtf did he just say?*) "Uhh. Well we're looking for someone experienced in X technologies, and it doesn't really sound like you've worked in it. I'd hate to waste both of our time here so I'd just like to thank you for calling back and wish you luck in future searches."



Him: (screaming) "NOOOO! That's not true! I'm really great in other stuff? What can I tell you to get the job?!"



Me: "Sorry, but I'll have to let you go now. I'll pass along my review notes and if we find a good fit for your skill set, we'll give you a call back."



Him: "Oh! Good. How long will that take?"



*le click*.

#34 Are you flexible? Can you fill in for others? Response: I do a lot of yoga...

#35 I interviewed an older guy once for a developer position. He had a pretty decent resume, but the whole thing was off when he told me/asked me before the interview, and I quote, "I've been doing this for a long time, and my eyes aren't quite what they used to be and these fluorescent lights start to bother me after a while. Do you mind if I wear my sunglasses?"



I sat through the entire interview trying not to laugh each time I looked up and saw my own face reflecting off this guy's sunglasses.

#36 Maybe not the worst of alltime, but it made me laugh...

Was interviewing an applicant for a PM position at my company, and halfway through one of the interviewers asked the standard "So, where do you think you'll be in 5 years?" question...





... long pause ....





"Well... I'd still like to be employed..."



Nothing like a little ambition... reach for the stars - you can do it!

#37 Me: tell me about a time you have had to resolve a conflict

Interviewee: A guy tried to start a fight with me last friday, so I knocked his teeth out.

#38 Coworker of mine was interviewing a junior developer for a job writing web performance testing code. To gauge the dude's interest in the field, my coworker asked what the guy liked most about the internet. The guy said "p**n." Then he realized what he had said, panicked, and asked my coworker not to tell anyone he had said that.



I mean, it's the right answer, but not in that context. He didn't get the job.

#39 I was a fairly inexperienced manager interviewing a very normal middle-aged guy for a blue collar position when this happened:



Me: I see there is a gap of several years here in your job experience. Can you tell me what that's about?



Him: Yes I was serving a 5-year prison sentence



Me: *sitting in awkward stunned silence trying figure out what to say next*



Him: I was convicted of **r**ing my daughter**



Me: *feeling a million times more awkward and wondering how the heck this guy got past HR*



Me: OkIthinkIamdonenow. LetmetakeyoubacktotheHRmanager.



I don't know if he felt we would find out anyway so why not just fess up or if he was kind of crazy.

#40 Well, i'm sure this was pretty bad for the interviewer. had eaten a taco right before, and spilt some beans on my white button down. then, in the interview, i farted loudly several times, all within two or three minutes of each other.



the smell was oppressive. i did not get the job.

#41 Skills mentioned on the CV matched my hiring requirements exactly. Jackpot! So I invited the guy to interview.



At the interview, when asked to demonstrate these skills - ie. write a snippet of code - and the guy starts saying how he didn't really use those skills in his old job but some of his colleagues did and then pushes a bound thick mass of printed source code across the desk to me. Turns out this is a printed copy of his old company's application source code.



I was about to burst out laughing when the smoke alarm went off and the building was evacuated. I basically told him we'd call him another time if we wanted to talk to him again and he went home. Saved by the bell, literally.

#42 Not a manager/HR but I did some pre-screening of potential new hires for my company once. I ask a couple of technical questions that I except to be beyond the experience of the individual (its a common thing where I work) to see how they can deal with a question they don't know the answer to. Some people surprise you and know it, others try to work through it with you and ask questions back (This is excellent, because thats what I want in a coworker), other people get really quiet and red, and I had one guy who flat out refused to answer or attempt to answer.



Remember thats its not always about the answer, but how you handle yourself. A lot of people who interview you just want to find out if they would like to work with you.

#43 I called a guy to set up an interview. He was currently working at Starbucks. Immediately the first thing I notice is that he sounds like Garth from Wayne's World.



And I asked him:

"So what are your strengths."



And Garth replied:

"I'm good at computers and s**t."



No interview. No job.

#44 Last year, I went to a job fair at a local college to tell people about the internship at my office. A young lady stops at my table, asks what kind of jobs I have available, and hands me her resume. I look down to skim her resume. When I look back up, she has her thumb in her mouth.



I asked her about her major, her previous jobs, her availability, and she answered all my questions while she sucked her thumb. Sad thing is, other than that, she was probably the most qualified person I saw all day.

#45 Not an interview, but an application...

At a print shop I had someone come in, poke at the photocopier confusedly, ask for help because she couldn't figure out that the BIG GREEN BUTTON THAT SAYS "START" starts the copying, stand back stare at the ceiling and do NOTHING while the staffer did the photocopying for her, and then come up to the desk and hand in a resume for a position that was basically all photocopying.

#46 I used to work for a salon over by IVC and I hired this college girl as a receptionist. Things went well for about three months when one day she never showed up. Turns out the only reason she applied was because she thought I was cute and when I didn't pick up on her advances she quit. I really am oblivious.

#47 "Misdemeanor - carring samuri sword"







Yes, he spelled 'misdemeanor' correctly but s**t the bed on "carrying" and "samurai.".

#48 I was interviewing a software engineer. The interview went ok, nothing wrong but the guy just wasnt great. He called multiple times over the next two weeks until we made our decision, which was someone other than him. Upon learning this he got pissed and sent us a bill for his time during the interview.

#49 When interviewing people I start by saying that when they do not know the question, they should say so. Self knowledge is important to us. During an interview, testing basic programming knowledge, one guy would each time try to talk his way out of an answer and each time I had to say let me know if you do not know.

I stopped at question 5. "What is Object Oriented programming"? That was the first time I ever felt ashamed in someone else's place.

#50 I worked at Gamestop for about 6 months as an Assistant Store Manager, it was a fairly new store and people kept asking for applications even thought we were fully staffed. One day a teenager walks into the store and asks for an application, the store manager and I asked him to take his time answering the application with good writing ( half the time we cant even read their names), the kid goes on a rampage saying "Who the hell you think you are telling what to do with this application" The store manager calmly said, im the Store Manager and I decide go gets hired, kid went back to his car and filled the application with even more worse c***py handwriting.

