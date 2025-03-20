ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial intelligence is slowly becoming an integral part of everyday life. It has begun to replace human tasks, and experts are anticipating a complete takeover of full-time jobs.

It has also become a tool to help people potentially land jobs. This IT recruiter was nearly fooled by an applicant, whom they later discovered used AI during the screening process.

As someone familiar with AI technology, the author was left in utter shock by what they unraveled. Read the entire story below.

Artificial intelligence is becoming widely used for many purposes

An IT recruiter found out the extent of it during an interview with a candidate

The author later realized that the applicant was using AI to answer interview questions

Job recruiters and companies also use AI to screen candidates

The author’s shocked reaction upon learning that the candidate used AI to answer interview questions was surprising, considering it’s been an industrywide practice.

An October 2024 report by Resume Builder revealed that 70% of companies will hire employees using artificial intelligence in 2025. The report also revealed that 82% of companies already use AI to review résumés, while 40% use chatbots to communicate with applicants.

Resume Builder likewise notes that 36% of companies plan to use AI to onboard new employees and 19% to conduct interviews.

Experts like human experience technology professor Zahira Jaser recognize the downsides of AI interviews. Apart from eliminating the human element, she also pointed out the “existential dread” candidates go through, knowing they are interacting with a machine.

“People who have sat in these interviews find it difficult because they almost all fall into an existential dread when, at a very important time in your life, you’re not facing a human, and you’re not seeing cues coming to you,” Jaser told CBS MoneyWatch.

Self-education is necessary in accepting artificial intelligence as part of today’s world

In 2023, several faculty members from Virginia Tech University’s College of Engineering weighed the pros, cons, and risks of artificial intelligence.

For mechanical engineering assistant professor Dylan Losey, AI can improve quality of life. However, he also pointed out that flawed systems may lead to potential biases and, at worst, influence our decision-making.

“I worry about the reality we have right now and how we integrate the amazing possibilities of artificial intelligence into human-centered systems,” Losey told the Virginia Tech Engineer magazine.

For computer science professor Eugenia Rho, improved communication with machines is a welcome upside. However, she also believes that increased technology dependence inhibits critical thinking and may lead to a loss of human connection.

While there are alarming possibilities in a world dominated by AI, some experts remain optimistic. For digital mental health specialist Smitri Joshi, proper self-education can help us use artificial intelligence to our advantage.

“It may require us to increase our awareness and educate ourselves about how to leverage it safely,” Joshi said in an interview with the American Psychological Association.

As shocking as it was for the author, it may be helpful for them to learn more about the technology and how to best utilize it to increase their job efficiency.

Commenters had mixed reactions to the story

