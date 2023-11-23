ADVERTISEMENT

For the past year (ish), no doubt you’ve been hearing the buzzword 'AI', or artificial intelligence, being thrown around like it’s the thing that will both start a new era in computing and will end civilization as we know it. Extremes and exaggerations, for sure, but an inevitability nonetheless. At least, for the time being.

So, it should come as no surprise that AI also came to snatch up our Instagram accounts. Oh, and there’s also a subreddit. Anyway, the future is here. Welcome.