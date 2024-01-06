51 Times People Thought AI-Generated Pictures Were Real
From chatbots and virtual assistants to smart homes and autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way we live and work.
Content creation is one of the areas that have been impacted the most. Folks use AI to make poems and even entire song covers, where algorithms emulate the vocals of famous artists. Not to mention those 'Harry Potter by Balenciaga' type of videos.
Some of these shenanigans can be quite convincing, too. So in an attempt to remind you to stay vigilant, we introduce the Facebook group 'People who think AI generated photos are real.' More specifically, the screenshots they collected of unsuspecting individuals falling for the fabrications.
In this day and age, it's better to be safe online than sorry.
More info: Facebook
Wow. He Made It With His Own Hands. Let’s Support Him
Ship Forgotten At Sea, Where They Built A Baseball Stadium
Living On The Edge
Thanks To All The Santa's Helpers
I've Been Sculpting This Wooden Cat For Almost A Year Now
Amazing Sand Work
Nice Ride In The Countryside
So Beautiful Table
Pov: January 2024
Looks A Good Street
I'm Not Invited Back To Family Xmas
Wasc Cake
Today's Best Photo
I'm Gonna Need This Batman Bedroom!
My Husband Has Made A Statue Of An Parrot, But He Is Very Upset Because Thinks That It Is Not A Good One , Let’s Appreciate His Work
The Most British Thing You'll Ever See
How Is Artificial Intelligence Even Intelligent. The Spellings My God
Made This Wooden Sculpture With My Own Hands!
The fingers are....wrong. it's the only way I can tell onsome of these.. 👀