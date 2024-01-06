ADVERTISEMENT

From chatbots and virtual assistants to smart homes and autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way we live and work.

Content creation is one of the areas that have been impacted the most. Folks use AI to make poems and even entire song covers, where algorithms emulate the vocals of famous artists. Not to mention those 'Harry Potter by Balenciaga' type of videos.

Some of these shenanigans can be quite convincing, too. So in an attempt to remind you to stay vigilant, we introduce the Facebook group 'People who think AI generated photos are real.' More specifically, the screenshots they collected of unsuspecting individuals falling for the fabrications.

In this day and age, it's better to be safe online than sorry.

More info: Facebook