Since the beginning of this year, with the help of Photoshop and Artificial Intelligence, I've been bringing many popular cartoon characters to life. And I can't stop, especially when I get so many positive reactions from you! My first posts on this theme went viral and I attended many talk shows where I presented my creations to a wide audience. 

It's my fourth iteration of AI portraits in this theme. Like always, I am both excited and a bit nervous to share my work with you! Hope you're going to like it! Share your emotions in the comments!

For more of the AI magic, check out parts 1, 2 and 3

#1

Puss In Boots

waddles
possibly

#2

Sheriff Woody

#3

Jessie

#4

Mr. Potato Head

If a potato and Steve Harvey had a baby

#5

Snow White

#6

Carl Johnson (Cj), Character From Gta

#7

Wilma Flintstone

#8

Diana

#9

Pinocchio

#10

Shrek

#11

Donkey

#12

Fred Flintstone

#13

Ralph Wiggum

ralph is clearly dandelion-yellow have you learned nothing

#14

King Triton

#15

John Clayton, Father Of Tarzan

#16

Stinky Pete

#17

Jimmy De Santa, Character From Gta

#18

James Howlett (Logan, Wolverine)

#19

Bionic Woman

#20

Superman

#21

Princess Fiona

#22

Prince Charming

#23

Steve Rogers (Captain America)

#24

Wonder Woman

#25

Naruto

#26

Peter Parker (Spider-Man)

#27

Daphne Blake

#28

Betty Rubble

#29

Sheila

#30

Presto

#31

King Harold

#32

Sailor Moon

#33

Nakoma From Pocahontas

#34

Scooby-Doo

#35

Woody Woodpecker

#36

Barney Rubble

#37

Zeus

#38

Cassim

#39

Chief Powhatan, Father Of Pocahontas

#40

Courage The Cowardly Dog

